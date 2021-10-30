Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Anfield readies for the visit of Brighton (Getty)

A week removed from Liverpool’s demolition job on rivals Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp’s side host Brighton and Hove Albion with the same mentality. The Premier League title race appears set to be a relentless battle between the Reds, champions Manchester City and European champions Chelsea.

The Seagulls have also kicked on after flirting with relegation last time, putting in the type of results that their performances deserved last term, with Graham Potter guiding his side up to fifth in the table entering this weekend. Brighton will be eager to bounce back after a heavy defeat to City last time out, and victory will lift them into the top four and above West Ham United, while the hosts will be eager to take all three points to pile on the pressure on league-leaders Chelsea, though a point will be enough to take top spot on goal difference.

Despite dismantling United last week, Klopp maintains his side can improve, reiterating that his side must defend better: “The world is a bit like this: you win 5-0 against United and everything is perfect. Well, it was not. United had clear-cut chances which we gave them. We should not rely on luck or Ali [goalkeeper Alisson]. I saw the first half; we gave too much away. We have some really impressive scorelines but you don’t expect that to happen all the time and I have no problem with winning a game 1-0. That is where we have to be ready.” Follow live build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from Anfield:

Liverpool vs Brighton

Match kicks off at 3pm BST

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:49 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: Another Ramsdale save! Leicester fly forward as Vardy back heels the ball into Lookman’s path. From a tight angle, the winger fires a shot across goal but it’s blocked by Ramsdale, who got into position quickly and spread himself to make the stop.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:48 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: Lacazette makes way as Odegaard comes in. It’s been another good display from the Frenchman, who is proving there is life yet to his Arsenal career.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:46 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: And it’s all Leicester now. They’re in full flow and Arsenal are set to bring on Martin Odegaard to take back some control in the midfield.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: Another good move from Leicester. Tielemans threads a nice ball through to Thomas, who runs into the space created by Barnes staying wide. The full back pokes a low shot across goal but it’s wide of the post.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:43 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: Decent move from Leicester. They find Maddison in space in midfield, who is then able to turn and play Vardy in down the right channel. He picks out Barnes on the edge but his volley is dragged wide of goal.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:41 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: Barnes gets a couple of early touches out on the Leicester left. He gets the beating of Tomiyasu but his ball to the back post evades everyone and drifts out for a goal kick.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:39 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Smith Rowe’s in-swinger is cleared by Castagne at the near post, but Arsenal are able to stay on the front foot.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:38 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: An encouraging start from Arsenal, first as Lokonga wins the ball back from Maddison and then as the Arsenal defence play out of the Leicester high-press. Both instances led to dangerous Arsenal attacks, and a corner on the Arsenal left.

Kick off! Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Two changes for Leicester with Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman on for Iheanacho and Amartey.

That will bring a change of formation for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

HALF TIME: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:33 , Jamie Braidwood

It looks like there will be a couple of Leicester changes at the break. Second half coming up shortly!

HALF TIME: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:33 , Jamie Braidwood

How close is Emile Smith Rowe getting to that England call up?

4 - Emile Smith Rowe has scored his fourth goal of the season in all competitions - all of which have come in his last seven appearances - and the same number as he managed in 33 games last season.

HALF TIME: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:19 , Jamie Braidwood

A half of two halves, in some ways, although that was a very impressive opening period from Mikel Arteta’s side. They flew out of the traps at the King Power and were dominant with and without the ball, and took a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes thanks to two prevailing trends of their recent resurgence: set-piece goals and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal have looked pretty solid defensively in general play, but it took two outstanding saves from Ramsdale to keep Leicester at bay, first from Iheanacho and then from Maddison. If anything, despite their impressive overall play, the performance of Ramsdale is what has got every talking at the break!

Aaron Ramsdale! Outrageous save. And not his first. His distribution and contribution to Arsenal's build-up play has been ace too.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:18 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: We’re into two minutes of additional time at the end of the first half. Leicester have responded well to going two goals down early on but have been frustrated by two moments of brilliance by the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:14 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: WHAT A SAVE! Maddison does superbly to get the ball up and down from 20 yards, but Ramsdale is somehow able to palm the ball onto the bar and then block the follow-up from Evans! Arsenal scramble the ball clear off the line, but that is outstanding from the goalkeeper!

Aaron Ramsdale that is insane! 😱



How he kept out this James Maddison free-kick, we will not know! 🧤⛔️



Stunning!

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: Maddison gets nudged to the ground by White as the Arsenal defender looked to win the ball back from behind. It sets up another promising free-kick position for Maddison to strike at goal.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:11 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Tielemans hits a low drive at goal but it’s straight at Ramsdale and the Arsenal goalkeeper can gather it on the bounce.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Arsenal are also knocking the ball around the pitch confidently and Leicester’s press has been made ineffective by some of Partey and Lokonga’s passing.

As I say that, Lokonga hits a pass out of play as he looked to switch the ball to Saka, but that looks to be a solid partnership for Arteta to build on.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:07 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: Leicester have made a good response to going 2-0 down but Arsenal’s defending must be giving Gunners fans confidence at this early stage. Gabriel is marshalling Iheanacho and Arsenal look well drilled in their two banks of four as Leicester struggle to find a way through.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:03 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: Saka skips inside before finding Tomiyasu on the outside. The full-back drives the ball across the face but Schmeichel is able to collect.

At the other end Tomiyasu then does superbly well to slide in and prevent a Maddison through ball to Vardy, who was making a bursting run into the box.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: What a save! Ramsdale redeems himself after playing a loose pass into midfield. Leicester work the ball to Iheanacho, who looks to bend inside the far post from outside of the box. It’s a brilliant effort but Ramsdale is equal to it, tipping it wide of the post.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

12:58 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: Slightly better from Leicester as Maddison finds Castagne with a ball in between the lines, but Gabriel is there as the wing-back looks for Iheanacho with the low cross. Tielemans then goes close to finding Vardy with a through ball in behind.

Arsenal look happy to sit in and challenge Leicester to break them down.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

12:56 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Good news for Arsenal as Gabriel seems to be fine and is continuing. The home crowd at the King Power sound restless as Leicester look to claw themselves back into this one.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

12:54 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: A concern for Arsenal as Gabriel goes down, unchallenged, as Ramsdale was about to take a goal kick. The Brazilian has been crucial to their resurgence under Arteta since returning from injury.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

12:52 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Arsenal’s lead is completely deserved. Leicester can’t keep the ball and their press has been ineffective - Arsenal look sharper in every department so far.

GOAL! Leicester 0-2 Arsenal (SMITH ROWE 18’)

12:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal add to their fast start and go two goals up, and it’s Smith Rowe again! A Leicester attack breaks down after Maddison loses the ball, before Arsenal play it out to Saka, who is able to drift inside unchallenged. He finds Lacazette, whose shot is blocked but breaks to Smith Rowe, who tucks the ball into the net with a calm, first-time finish.

Right place, right time.



Emile Smith Rowe doubles the Gunners' lead 👌



2-0 up inside 20 minutes. Arsenal are on fire here!

Leicester 0-1 Arsenal

12:48 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Another nice attacking move from Arsenal, this time sparked by Lokonga. The left back picks up the ball inside his own half but is able to carve his way through the Leicester midfield before teeing up Lacazette. The Frenchman looks for Aubameyang with the cut-back but Evans scrambles it clear.

Leicester 0-1 Arsenal

12:45 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: Saka goes deep this time and it’s cleared by Iheanacho, but Arsenal are able to recover possession as Leicester tried to break.

Leicester 0-1 Arsenal

12:45 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: But Maddison hits it straight into the wall before his chip into the box after gathering the rebound evades everyone. Lokonga is the latest Arsenal player to try his luck from range and the deflected shot leads to another Arsenal corner from the right.

Leicester 0-1 Arsenal

12:43 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Save! More good play from Saka on the leads to Partey shooting at goal from just outside the box. It’s a decent strike but straight at Schmeichel.

At the other end White brings down Maddison to give Leicester a good opportunity from 25 yards...

Leicester 0-1 Arsenal

12:42 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: Arsenal have made a fast start and are doing a good job and keeping Leicester in their own half. Lacazette and Aubameyang almost link up before Smith Rowe skips away from a challenge on the left wing, but his cross drifts behind.

Leicester 0-1 Arsenal

12:40 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: Almost immediately from the restart, Leicester lost the ball at the halfway line and Aubameyang was able to carry the ball forwards before firing a left-footed shot at goal. It was a comfortable save for Schmeichel to make, but he almost spilled it out for another Arsenal corner.

GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Arsenal (GABRIEL 5')

12:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Early breakthrough for Arsenal! Saka whips a corner towards the first post where Gabriel beats Evans to flick the ball into the far corner and past Schmeichel! Outstanding set-piece from Arsenal but Leicester will be disappointed to concede at their near post.

Gabriel gives the Gunners the lead! ⚽️



The centre-back rises highest from a corner to nod the ball into the far corner!



The perfect start for Arsenal who lead inside five minutes

Leicester 0-0 Arsenal

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Vardy looks to close down Ramsdale before Lokonga clatters Soumare in midfield. The Leicester player looks to be in some pain after the impact to his knee.

Leicester 0-0 Arsenal

12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Arsenal go close inside the first minute! It comes from some lovely play from Saka, who wriggles through a couple of challenges before playing a one-two with Lacazette in the box. He looks to cut the ball across to Aubameyang, but Amartey cuts it out. In doing so, the Leicester defender almost steered it into his own net, but Schmeichel was able to gather.

KICK OFF! Leicester 0-0 Arsenal

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The players take the knee to applause at the King Power, and we’re underway!

Leicester vs Arsenal

12:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Before kick off, Leicester will take a moment to commemorate the sacrifices of servicemen and women in conflicts past and present, in their last home fixture before Remembrance Sunday.

Rodgers and Arteta both lay a poppy wreath on the touchline before a minute’s silence.

Leicester vs Arsenal

12:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! The players are out onto the pitch at the King Power: two in-form teams whose position in the Premier League table will look much healthier with three points this afternoon. It should be a good one!

Leicester vs Arsenal: More Premier League history for Vardy?

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

If Jamie Vardy scores against Arsenal today, he will join Wayne Rooney as the top-scorer against the Gunners in Premier League history. Vardy has netted 11 times in 13 appearances against the Gunners and is one behind Rooney’s 12 (while Tottenham striker Harry Kane is also on 11 strikes).

Vardy has hit seven goals in the Premier League so far this season, including five in his last five appearances.

(Getty Images)

Leicester vs Arsenal

12:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal produced some of their best football of the season as they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in the Premier League last time out, and that has been reflected in the fact that Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged team from last Friday.

While Villa were admittedly below-par at the Emirates, Arsenal’s attacking play was exciting at times with Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka lining up behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and that result, combined with Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Leeds in the Carabao Cup, means that the Gunners have not tasted defeat since August.

“We’re on track,” Arteta tells BT Sport. “Our results have improved a lot and we’ve found some consistency in performances and results both together, which is really important. We just want to keep improving.

“I think it will be a very even and competitive match. We know the strengths that they have, what they’ve done over the last few years, and what we need to do to stop them. They use the spaces really well as a team and any time they have open spaces to attack they are really efficient.”

Leicester vs Arsenal

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been a good couple of weeks for Leicester, whose season was really sparked by that 4-2 victory over Manchester United in their last home match at the King Power Stadium. Since then, Leicester secured an important 4-3 win in Moscow in the Europa League before they claimed another victory in the Premier League away at Brentford. Youri Tielemans has hit his stride and has been sensational this month, while a change of system has seen Kelechi Iheanacho brought back into the line-up and James Maddison return to form.

“Just returning to the fundamentals, we’re pressing the game much better and there’s a better tempo to our play, and stronger organisation,” Rodgers tells BT Sport when asked about the turnaround ahead of today’s match.

“I was able to access it after the first seven games, and I changed the team a lot because we had European football, but just to get the rhythm back in the team. Looking at the Crystal Palace game [a 2-2 draw in which Leicester were two goals up] we were nowhere near in terms of intensity and pressing, which is where it all starts for us.

“It’s always a big challenge when you face Arsenal or any of the top teams. We’re really looking forward to it, we’re in a much better place. The last home game here against Manchester United was a great atmosphere and we need to play as well to get the crowd behind us.”

Carabao Cup draw

11:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta will be the happier of today’s two managers with that draw, you would imagine. The Carabao Cup now represents a great chance for Arsenal to secure some silverware under Arteta this season and they will be favourites to reach the semi-final. For Leicester, a trip to Anfield in the midst of a busy schedule of fixtures, including the final rounds of the Europa League group stage, is not what Brendan Rodgers would have wanted. However, with Jurgen Klopp usually opting to rotate his side for the Carabao Cup, it could be a good opportunity for Rodgers to secure a first win at Anfield since leaving his former club.

Carabao Cup draw

11:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal have been drawn at home to Sunderland while Leicester will play Liverpool at Anfield!

You can follow all the reaction and see the full draw, here:

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Latest updates

Carabao Cup draw

11:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Both of these sides will have half an eye on the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw which is about to get under way. You can follow it all right here:

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Latest updates

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

11:34 , Karl Matchett

The Gunners partner Thomas Partey with Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield, while Alexandre Lacazette gets the nod at centre-forward.

ARS XI - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Confirmed Leicester lineup

11:33 , Karl Matchett

Evans is fit at centre-back for the Foxes, while the two-man attack remains in place for Brendan Rodgers.

LEI XI - Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

Leicester vs Arsenal

11:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leicester City host Arsenal in the early kick-off in the Premier League with both sides looking to bolster their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League with a top four finish. The Foxes are ahead of the Gunners only on goal difference in ninth place with victory for either side set to take them level with West Ham in fourth.

Brendan Rodgers’ side advanced to the final eight in the Carabao Cup midweek with a penalty shoot-out win over Brighton, while their league form has picked up lately too, following a sluggish start, including a late James Maddison strike to edge out Brentford and extend their unbeaten streak in the league to four matches.

The Gunners are slowly finding their form and identity under Mikel Arteta too, having swept aside Aston Villa last Friday behind a scintillating display from Emile Smith Rowe. There has been renewed speculation linking Arteta to Barcelona since Ronald Koeman’s sacking, but the Spanish tactician remains content with life at the Emirates: “I’m extremely happy at Arsenal and privileged to be here. My focus is here. There’s been a lot going on there in the past few years. You have to overcome a situation like the departure of Lionel Messi, who’s been a key player for many years, and I know that takes time. I hope everything works out well.”