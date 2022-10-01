Liverpool 0-2 Brighton LIVE! Trossard goals - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

(REUTERS)

Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE!

Premier League actions finally returns at Anfield this afternoon as Liverpool play their first top-flight fixture for almost a month. 28 days have passed since the Reds engaged in a thrilling goalless derby draw with Merseyside rivals Everton, with the death of Queen Elizabeth II leading to the postponement of matches against Wolves and Chelsea.

An international break quickly followed meaning Liverpool’s only other September competition came in the Champions League, where they finally got lift off against Ajax after being thumped in Naples. Jurgen Klopp’s men must now kick on at home after a poor start to the campaign, though Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are all on the bench on Merseyside.

They go up against a Brighton team still hurting by the loss of manager Graham Potter to Chelsea, with new boss Roberto De Zerbi hoping to quickly restore the feel-good factor in his first match in charge of the Seagulls, who sit fourth. The ill Enock Mwepu is replaced by Pervis Estupinan. Follow Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Liverpool vs Brighton latest news

GOAL! Trossard doubles lead inside 20 minutes

GOAL! Trossard fires De Zerbi’s men in front

Kick-off time: 3pm BST, Anfield

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day

Liverpool team news: Diaz, Nunez and Jota on bench

Liverpool FC 0 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

15:28 , George Flood

27 mins: Liverpool are beginning to turn the screw now as the corners mount and Salah lets fly with a hopeful effort that is blocked.

But Brighton possess such a threat on the counter, led by Trossard and Welbeck.

The Belgian will be itching for his hat-trick, having recently been linked with a Graham Potter reunion at Chelsea.

15:26 , George Flood

25 mins: That’s a potentially goal-saving intervention from Veltman, who turns Alexander-Arnold’s wicked low cross into the six-yard box behind for a corner, which Brighton clear.

That would have been a tap-in for Carvalho at the back post.

Story continues

15:24 , George Flood

20 mins: Bouts of pressure and corners at both ends, but 2-0 to Brighton it remains with the away fans in full voice.

Liverpool look insipid and flat, with Alexander-Arnold firing into the stands.

So much improvement needed from the hosts to rescue this, but they have plenty of time - and firepower - to do so.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-2 Brighton | Leandro Trossard 18'

15:19 , George Flood

18 mins: No less than Brighton deserve as Trossard fires in his second inside 20 minutes!

Welbeck comes sprinting down the left flank with Alexander-Arnold a bystander, playing a low pass for March, whose touch to release Trossard is absolutely exquisite.

It’s a tough angle, but again the Belgian manages to rifle an effort beyond Alisson and into the bottom corner.

This could be 3 or 4-0 to the visitors, who are rampant.

(REUTERS)

15:18 , George Flood

16 mins: Just not happening for Liverpool going forward at the moment.

Despite the change in coach, Brighton still look so tactically astute.

15:15 , George Flood

14 mins: End-to-end stuff at the moment at Anfield as Salah runs at Webster and tries to curl a shot into the bottom corner, only for Sanchez to get down low to his right with a one-handed save.

15:14 , George Flood

12 mins: Firmino spurns Liverpool’s first decent chance before Brighton come steaming forward on the counter-attack, but Van Dijk does enough to snuff out the danger posed by Gross.

But Liverpool give the ball away so carelessly and Alisson has to make a fine low save to deny Trossard a second!

More quick feet from Welbeck to tee up the Belgian.

Brighton could legitimately be 3-0 up here. Chance after chance for the Seagulls at the moment.

Liverpool look so fragile.

15:13 , George Flood

10 mins: Another huge chance for Brighton as Welbeck heads March’s pinpoint cross straight at a grateful Alisson.

That could so easily have been 2-0.

Liverpool must wake up here.

15:11 , George Flood

7 mins: Liverpool have been pressing hard for a quick reply, but no chances to speak of as yet.

Brighton a touch careless in possession around their own box at the moment, particularly Caicedo.

That will need to be cleaned up if they are to maintain this lead.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Brighton | Leandro Trossard 4'

15:05 , George Flood

4 mins: Wow - the visitors are in front with their very first attack of the new era!

Alexander-Arnold initially heads away March’s deep diagonal cross, but Henderson can’t help it on and Brighton are quickly back on the attack.

It’s good work from Caicedo and a lovely Welbeck flick to find Trossard, who arrows a low effort across Alisson and into the bottom corner.

Superb strike. And what a start for De Zerbi! Anfield stunned.

(Getty Images)

15:04 , George Flood

3 mins: Brighton are beginning life under De Zerbi with a back three.

A few nervy touches from those in blue and white early on as Liverpool press high and hard.

Caicedo and Estupinan those put under the microscope, but Firmino’s silly foul on the former gives Brighton breathing room.

15:03 , George Flood

1 min: A purposeful start from Liverpool, with Henderson and Tsimikas trying to break forward.

Matip races forward to charge down a pass back to Brighton ‘keeper Robert Sanchez, who manages to thunder clear.

Andy Madley is today’s referee, by the way.

KICK-OFF

15:00 , George Flood

Liverpool’s first Premier League match in some 28 days is underway on Merseyside!

A baptism of fire for new Brighton boss De Zerbi.

14:56 , George Flood

The players are out into a crackling atmosphere at Anfield as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ belts out around the stadium.

Kick-off is now less than five minutes away. Stay tuned!

14:45 , George Flood

Final preparations in the Anfield sunshine...

(PA)

(REUTERS)

(PA)

14:39 , George Flood

Roberto De Zerbi looks ahead to his first competitive match in charge at Brighton.

What a first test!

"I believe in my players. I think we can play well here." 💬 RDZ previews #LIVBHA. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/82CfsAVUcU — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

Klopp explains Darwin Nunez absence

14:31 , George Flood

Here’s Klopp on why Nunez and Jota are on the bench this afternoon, alongside Diaz:

“Darwin (Nunez) and Diogo (Jota) came home with little things [from international duty], and the medical department asked me not to start them,” he said.

“That’s how it works sometimes. They are probably able to come on, but we have to wait and see.”

(PA)

One change for Brighton

14:21 , George Flood

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi makes one change for his first match in charge.

Ecuador’s Pervis Estupinan is drafted in for the ill Enock Mwepu and is likely to slot in at left-back, with Leandro Trossard operating further forward.

Tariq Lamptey is fit enough for the bench, where the likes of Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento and Julio Enciso earn a promotion.

The Seagulls smashed Leicester 5-2 in Graham Potter’s final game at the helm, remember.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Diaz, Nunez and Jota on Liverpool bench

14:14 , George Flood

So Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are all on a strong bench for Liverpool this afternoon, with Fabio Carvalho getting the nod alongside Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack.

Fit-again skipper Jordan Henderson takes Harvey Elliott’s place in midfield, with Thiago Alcantara in Premier League action for the first time since the opening day of the season.

Kostas Tsimikas continues at left-back with Andy Robertson sidelined.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Brighton team

14:02 , George Flood

Starting XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Estupinan, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour

Liverpool team

14:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

Subs: Gomez, Milner, Adrian, Elliott, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Arthur, Phillips

Team news coming up...

13:54 , Matt Verri

All the team news from Anfield coming up in the next five minutes or so.

Decisions for Klopp to make in forward areas, with a couple of late arrivals back from international duty. Diaz in particular has had minimal time back with his club.

Nunez, Firmino, Jota, Salah, Diaz... no shortage of options!

(Getty Images)

How it stands

13:45 , Matt Verri

Reminder that Brighton are in the top four after their impressive start to the season - whether they can maintain that after Graham Potter’s departure remains to be seen.

As for Liverpool, they’re down in eighth having dropped points in four of their six league matches up to this point.

One of those wins came in the very last seconds against Newcastle, the other a 9-0 battering of Bournemouth. Something more like the latter would do nicely for Jurgen Klopp!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Baptism of fire for the new boss...

13:37 , Matt Verri

Klopp urges Liverpool to embrace ‘relentless' schedule

13:28 , Matt Verri

Hectic period coming up for Liverpool between now and the World Cup in November.

After a poor first two months of the season, the Reds have to quickly click into gear and get back to their usual standards.

“No-one here is hiding from the fact we have had a far from ideal start to the campaign,” Klopp has written in his programme notes. “But at the same time, we all see the opportunity that is right in front of us.

“Between now and the break for the World Cup we are ‘game, game, game, game’. It is persistent. It is relentless. But that’s been our life at LFC for as long as I can remember.

“We have to embrace this challenge. See it as pressure of opportunity.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Visitors have arrived!

13:20 , Matt Verri

Good afternoon from Anfield! 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/8xtGOpZasA — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

Klopp: Alexander-Arnold an easy pick

13:12 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has insisted he would want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold if he was manager at any other club in the world, as he defended the right-back following his England snub.

Alexander-Arnold did not feature in England’s Nations League clash against Italy and was then dropped from the squad completely for the following match against Germany, the Three Lions’ last game before the World Cup.

“We are fine here because it’s completely different because I see him differently, it’s obvious,” Klopp said.

“There are stories out there all the time that talk about him and say he’s not a good defender, but that’s not true.

“He is a good defender. He doesn’t always defend good, that is true as well, but that is what we’re working on. He is a young player, he is 23. My point of view, it’s an easy pick.”

Read the full story

(The FA via Getty Images)

Prediction

13:03 , Matt Verri

It’s tough to know what to expect from Brighton, as they begin life under De Zerbi with a tough away day.

Liverpool will be hoping the international break brought a change in fortunes, putting a really poor start to the season behind them. With midfield options now returning and that opportunity to reset, Klopp’s side should now kick into gear against a Brighton side getting used to a new manager.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Brighton team news

12:54 , Matt Verri

Enock Mwepu was hospitalised with illness while on international duty with Zambia and will miss the trip to Anfield, though Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey are set to be part of the squad.

De Zerbi has suggested he will not be making significant changes to the team in the early days of his time in charge.

“I didn’t work too much with the team because [Friday] would be the first day I can have training with everybody but I don’t want to change too much,” De Zerbi said ahead of the match.

“For me it is difficult because I would like to put my idea but it is not right to change so much in the first moment.”

(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

12:45 , Matt Verri

Andy Robertson is not far away from making a return, though is unlikely to be risked with an immediate start. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are unlikely to be availabe until the end of October at the earliest.

Ibrahima Konate is close to making a recovery from injury though, while Jordan Henderson is in contention having not played for the club since the late win over Newcastle in August.

A late decision will be made on Konate, while Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are in contention after seemingly coming through the international break unscathed.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Jota, Firmino, Salah.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton

12:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will not be televised live in the UK.

Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One, starting at 10:25pm BST.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

12:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Brighton!

For the first time in almost a month, Jurgen Klopp’s side are in Premier League action as they look to finally kick their season into gear after the international break.

Brighton meanwhile have a fresh start themselves, with Roberto De Zerbi taking charge of the Seagulls for the first time.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST at Anfield.