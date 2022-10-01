Liverpool vs Brighton: Kick-off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Matt Verri
·2 min read
Liverpool return to Premier League action later today against Brighton later today, looking to make up for lost ground after a difficult start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit eighth in the table with just two wins from their opening six matches, the club falling a long way off the standards set in recent seasons.

Following the postponement of their matches against Chelsea and Wolves, this will be Liverpool’s first league match in almost a month.

Brighton meanwhile take to the pitch for the first time since Roberto De Zerbi took charge, replacing Graham Potter after he joined Chelsea.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s match...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Brighton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Anfield will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Brighton

TV channel: The match will not be televised live in the UK.

Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One, starting at 10:25pm BST.

Liverpool vs Brighton team news

Andy Robertson is not far away from making a return, though is unlikely to be risked with an immediate start. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are unlikely to be availabe until the end of October at the earliest.

Ibrahima Konate is close to making a recovery from injury though, while Jordan Henderson is in contention having not played for the club since the late win over Newcastle in August.

A late decision will be made on Konate, while Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are in contention after seemingly coming through the international break unscathed.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Enock Mwepu was hospitalised with illness while on international duty with Zambia and will miss the trip to Anfield, though Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey are set to be part of the squad.

De Zerbi has suggested he will not be making significant changes to the team in the early days of his time in charge.

“I didn’t work too much with the team because [Friday] would be the first day I can have training with everybody but I don’t want to change too much,” De Zerbi said ahead of the match.

“For me it is difficult because I would like to put my idea but it is not right to change so much in the first moment.”

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction

It’s tough to know what to expect from Brighton, as they begin life under De Zerbi with a tough away day.

Liverpool will be hoping the international break brought a change in fortunes, putting a really poor start to the season behind them. With midfield options now returning and that opportunity to reset, Klopp’s side should now kick into gear against a Brighton side getting used to a new manager.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 20

Draws: 10

Brighton wins: 5

