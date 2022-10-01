Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League today.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson started his first match for the club in over a month as manager Jurgen Klopp made allowances for the international break in his team selection at home to Brighton.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were all left on the bench as Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino started up front alongside Mohamed Salah. Kostas Tsimikas came in at left-back for the injured Andy Robertson.

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi made only one change for his first match and the Seagulls' first in a month with Pervis Estupinan replacing the ill Enock Mwepu.

Roberto De Zerbi takes charge of Brighton for the first time

Liverpool FC 0 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

30': A couple of good interceptions from Pervis and Joel at the back have kept Liverpool out so far, while we are still looking electric every time we break. ⚡️



[0-2] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Jm7XttHyNT — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

Estupinan receives a yellow card for taking too long to take a throw-in.

Liverpool progress forward with Thiago and Salah but Brighton force them into playing a long ball which results in the ball ending up with Sanchez.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League games at Anfield (W20 D6), keeping 15 clean sheets in this run. In the 11 games in which they’ve conceded, they’ve conceded the first goal eight times, including each of the last six.

Brighton are not making it easy for Liverpool to progress through the middle of the pitch. They are forcing the hosts wide and reducing the space available.

Van Dijk makes a big tackle to stop Gross from scoring a third for Brighton. Trossard drills a low cross into the box but the defender slides the ball behind and out of danger.

Brighton are continuing to draw Liverpool into their own half before flooding forward on the counter-attack.

18': INCREDIBLE! 🙌 Solly feeds Leo inside the box and he hammers another left-footed strike past Alisson to give us a deserved second! 💫



[0-2] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/Ui0CevYLch — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

THAT MAN AGAIN!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CkVKAx6wxs — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

Brighton are looking very dangerous on the counter-attack as Liverpool continue to push players forward in search of an equaliser. They are targeting the areas that Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold should occupy.

Salah drives at Webster down the right-hand side before cutting inside and shooting, but his effort is not strong enough to beat Sanchez.

15': We should be two up, but Welbz directed his header straight at Alisson from six yards, before Leo was denied at point blank range by the Liverpool 'keeper moments ago! 😲



[0-1] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/O4GO8EQmoo — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

12’ – Firmino cuts inside, beats his man but sees his shot blocked by the Brighton defender. At the other end, Alisson makes another brilliant stop to deny Trossard.



[0-1]#LIVBHA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2022

HUGE SAVE AGAIN! Firmino plays a loose pass and it gets intercepted by Caicedo, who starts a counter-attack. The ball pinballs around the right-wing before finding its way to Trossard in the middle, but Alisson closes the angle down and makes another big save for Liverpool.

11’ – A good save from Alisson to deny Welbeck from close-range.



[0-1]#LIVBHA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2022

The home fans inside the stadium are growing in frustration at Sanchez as he decides to take his time with goal kicks, and not for the first time.

Salah has the ball on the right wing and finds Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the box, but the defender takes a heavy touch and Henderson cannot keep the play alive.

Liverpool are still attacking on the front foot following Brighton's opener, but the visitors are far more comfortable when defending now.

4': Pascal won the ball on the edge of the box and found Leo, and the Belgian fired his left-footed strike across goal and into the bottom corner! 🎯



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/D6LQoJaCQ3 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

WHAT A STARTTTTTTT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dqEBEbl6Tf — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

Brighton are settling down on the ball now but are struggling to beat the Liverpool press when trying to back out from the back.

Liverpool start this game at an extremely high pace as Matip presses the ball all the way to Sanchez in the Brighton goal and Thiago fouls Gross.

Henderson gets the game underway for Liverpool!

1’ – We’re underway at Anfield 🏟



🔴 UP THE REDS 🔴



[0-0]#LIVBHA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2022

The players are making their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!

Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 Premier League meetings with Brighton (W7 D2), a 1-0 home loss in February 2021.

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes from Liverpool's last game as Henderson, Firmino, and Carvalho all start. De Zerbi makes one change from Brighton’s win against Leicester as Estupinan replaces Mwepu, who is out with an illness.

SUBS: Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Jason Steele, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, Tariq Lamptey, Levi Colwill.

Brighton (3-4-3): Robert Sanchez; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck, Leandro Trossard.

SUBS: James Milner, Harvey Elliot, Arthur, Adrian, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostantinos Tsimikas; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho.

This will be Brighton’s first match since the fourth of September and also Roberto De Zerbi’s first match in charge since replacing Graham Potter as manager. Brighton are currently fourth in the table and a win could close the gap to Manchester City and Tottenham above them.

Taking in our surroundings. 👋📍 pic.twitter.com/wPWUzrInvN — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

Liverpool entered the international break with a 2-1 win over Ajax after being thrashed by Napoli just a week beforehand. They are currently eighth in the league table, with their last domestic win coming at the end of August.

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I believe in my players. I think we can play well here." 💬 RDZ previews #LIVBHA. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/82CfsAVUcU — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

Dressing room settings 👔 pic.twitter.com/T4GiYRcEn5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2022

Team news 📋



How we line-up for #LIVBHA this afternoon 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2022

TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to face Liverpool this afternoon. 📝



📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/B1WJ0Y67DX — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

