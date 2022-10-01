Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League today.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson started his first match for the club in over a month as manager Jurgen Klopp made allowances for the international break in his team selection at home to Brighton.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were all left on the bench as Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino started up front alongside Mohamed Salah. Kostas Tsimikas came in at left-back for the injured Andy Robertson.

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi made only one change for his first match and the Seagulls' first in a month with Pervis Estupinan replacing the ill Enock Mwepu.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Liverpool vs Brighton updates

  • Liverpool taking on Brighton in the Premier League

  • Roberto De Zerbi takes charge of Brighton for the first time

Liverpool FC 0 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:30 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:30 , admin

Estupinan receives a yellow card for taking too long to take a throw-in.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:29 , admin

Liverpool progress forward with Thiago and Salah but Brighton force them into playing a long ball which results in the ball ending up with Sanchez.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:27 , admin

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League games at Anfield (W20 D6), keeping 15 clean sheets in this run. In the 11 games in which they’ve conceded, they’ve conceded the first goal eight times, including each of the last six.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:25 , admin

Brighton are not making it easy for Liverpool to progress through the middle of the pitch. They are forcing the hosts wide and reducing the space available.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:23 , admin

Van Dijk makes a big tackle to stop Gross from scoring a third for Brighton. Trossard drills a low cross into the box but the defender slides the ball behind and out of danger.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:21 , admin

Brighton are continuing to draw Liverpool into their own half before flooding forward on the counter-attack.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:19 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:18 , admin

Assist Solomon Benjamin March

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:18 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:18 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:17 , admin

Brighton are looking very dangerous on the counter-attack as Liverpool continue to push players forward in search of an equaliser. They are targeting the areas that Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold should occupy.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:15 , admin

Salah drives at Webster down the right-hand side before cutting inside and shooting, but his effort is not strong enough to beat Sanchez.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:15 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:14 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:14 , admin

HUGE SAVE AGAIN! Firmino plays a loose pass and it gets intercepted by Caicedo, who starts a counter-attack. The ball pinballs around the right-wing before finding its way to Trossard in the middle, but Alisson closes the angle down and makes another big save for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:11 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:11 , admin

The home fans inside the stadium are growing in frustration at Sanchez as he decides to take his time with goal kicks, and not for the first time.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:09 , admin

Salah has the ball on the right wing and finds Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the box, but the defender takes a heavy touch and Henderson cannot keep the play alive.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:07 , admin

Liverpool are still attacking on the front foot following Brighton's opener, but the visitors are far more comfortable when defending now.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:07 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:05 , admin

Goal Leandro Trossard

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:05 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:05 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:05 , admin

Brighton are settling down on the ball now but are struggling to beat the Liverpool press when trying to back out from the back.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:02 , admin

Liverpool start this game at an extremely high pace as Matip presses the ball all the way to Sanchez in the Brighton goal and Thiago fouls Gross.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:00 , admin

Henderson gets the game underway for Liverpool!

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:00 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:00 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:57 , admin

The players are making their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:54 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:54 , admin

Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 Premier League meetings with Brighton (W7 D2), a 1-0 home loss in February 2021.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:51 , admin

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes from Liverpool's last game as Henderson, Firmino, and Carvalho all start. De Zerbi makes one change from Brighton’s win against Leicester as Estupinan replaces Mwepu, who is out with an illness.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:49 , admin

SUBS: Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Jason Steele, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, Tariq Lamptey, Levi Colwill.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:46 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:45 , admin

Brighton (3-4-3): Robert Sanchez; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck, Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:44 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:43 , admin

SUBS: James Milner, Harvey Elliot, Arthur, Adrian, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:40 , admin

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostantinos Tsimikas; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:37 , admin

This will be Brighton’s first match since the fourth of September and also Roberto De Zerbi’s first match in charge since replacing Graham Potter as manager. Brighton are currently fourth in the table and a win could close the gap to Manchester City and Tottenham above them.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:35 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:34 , admin

Liverpool entered the international break with a 2-1 win over Ajax after being thrashed by Napoli just a week beforehand. They are currently eighth in the league table, with their last domestic win coming at the end of August.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:31 , admin

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:30 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:30 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:30 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:30 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:30 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:30 , admin

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:30 , admin

