Liverpool vs Brentford verdict, predicted score, key stats and suggested bets

Liverpool sit in fifth place, four places and nine points better off than Brentford, who still harbour faint hopes of European qualification.

Date, KO time and TV coverage

Premier League, Saturday May 6, Kick-off 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Predicted score

Liverpool 2-1 Brentford

Suggested bets

Liverpool win and over 2.5 goals Both teams to score Salah & Toney to score (Build-a-Bet)

Key stats

Liverpool and Brentford have met three times since the Bees were promoted. Brentford won 3-1 earlier this season, while Liverpool were 3-0 winners at Anfield last season. Their first meeting was a 3-3 draw. There have been 11 different goalscorers across those three meetings, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Yoane Wissa being the only players to score twice. Since a 0-0 draw at Chelsea, Liverpool's fixtures have averaged 4.5 goals per game. Ivan Toney (4) was the only Brentford player to score more than once in April. Mo Salah (7), Diogo Jota (5) and Cody Gakpo (2) all scored more than once for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Brentford team news

Thiago Alcantara (knee) will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery. Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (groin) are also unavailable. Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino were both expected back on the training pitch this week and their progress will be monitored in the build-up to the match. Pontus Jansson (thigh) and Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) are confirmed absentees. Thomas Strakosha (calf) was absent last weekend but will hope to prove his fitness for Saturday. Christian Norgaard (calf) is close to a return but will miss this game, while Kristoffer Ajer played for the under 21s last week and could be ready to go.

Verdict

Liverpool tightened their grip on fifth place with a 1-0 victory over Fulham on Wednesday. Mo Salah's 39th-minute penalty proved decisive as the Reds found it tough going to create high-quality chances. Salah's strike from the spot was just one of six shots they mustered up from inside the box and the only one of those within the width of the six-yard box. The most pleasing aspect of the game for Jurgen Klopp will have been the clean sheet. It's the first time they have shut out the opposition since a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge one month ago. Brentford will be the fresher of the teams having enjoyed the week off since their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. The goals were fortuitous, but the Bees did dominate possession and create most of the chances. Their second victory in the space of five days - they also beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge - was an emphatic way to stop the rot after Thomas Frank's men had failed to win their previous six. The Bees' 2-1 victory at the Etihad remains the highlight of their season and provides the blueprint for this match. Despite firing in 29 shots, City produced an xG of just 1.61, which averages out at around 0.05 per shot. The Cityzens never got near the six-yard box. Much like Fulham did on Wednesday, Brentford were able to pile bodies behind the ball and limit their opponents to one big chance in the game. On the break, they produced six big goal scoring chances. The return of Diogo Jota has unlocked Liverpool's full attacking potential. They have scored 16 goals in their last five matches with Jota averaging a goal a game and chipping in with one assist. Given their present form, a win for Brentford would top the result at the Etihad. The away side may be able to frustrate Anfield early on, but it won't last. Still, their threat on the break means they should score. Despite their winning run, Liverpool have conceded six goals in nine matches. The visitors have scored six goals in their three Premier League meetings since promotion. Their first Anfield goal beckons, but betting on a win might be a stretch. If you're looking for a big price on Saturday, then consider a Build-a-Bet goalscorer double. Mo Salah is on fire at the moment and Ivan Toney has scored in six of Brentford's last 10 away matches. He will surely spearhead any successful counterattack at Anfield.

