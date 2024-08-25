Is Liverpool vs Brentford on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Mo Salah scored in the Reds’ league opener as they dispatched Ipswich 2-0 (Getty Images)

Brentford travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon to face Liverpool in Arne Slot’s first competitive home match in charge of the Reds.

Liverpool eventually eased past Ipswich in their opening match of the season, with a disjointed first half followed by free-flowing attacking play that ended with goals from Diogo Jota and Mo Salah in the second half.

Slot seemed content with the results but will certainly want a more commanding overall performance from his team at home to Brentford, as the Dutchman looks to being Liverpool firmly into the title race.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford started the season with a win at home to Crystal Palace, though they were fortunate that it was not a different result after a mistake from referee Sam Barrott.

And the south London side will need to be at their best to get a result at Anfield, with Ivan Toney on the verge of a transfer and Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo stepping up in the striker’s absence.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Liverpool v Brentford?

Liverpool v Brentford kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 25 August at Anfield in Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers will also be able to watch on the Sky Go app and website.

Team News

Arne Slot reported that while Jarell Quansah’s half-time substitution against Ipswich was tactical, he has since picked up a “bit of an injury” and is a doubt for the match.

Cody Gakpo could be contending with Luis Diaz for a starting spot in the Liverpool XI.

Brentford have a number of injury concerns with Josh Dasilva (knee), Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Igor Thiago (meniscus) sidelined. But Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg could be about to make a quick reunion with their former club.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Odds

Liverpool 1/6

Draw 4/1

Brentford 8/1

Liverpool vs Brentford predictions

Prediction

Brentford may have won at home last week, but this week will be an entirely different test against a Liverpool side that eventually showed a taste of what they can do against Ipswich. It doesn’t look like it will be a landmark results for Arne Slot’s side, but they should get the job done comfortably at home. Liverpool 2-0 Brentford.

