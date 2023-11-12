Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Mohamed Salah double helps Reds go top

Liverpool moved joint-top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah’s double helped the Reds return to winning ways against Brentford at Anfield.

Salah struck at Anfield for the sixth Premier League game in a row to start the season with goals either side of half-time, with Diogo Jota adding a third late on.

Darwin Nunez saw two goals disallowed for offside before the Uruguayan turned provider as Salah broke the deadlock with a smart finish on 39 minutes.

Salah then doubled Liverpool’s lead as he nodded a free header into the corner after Kostas Tsitmikas managed to keep the ball in play on the byline.

Brentford carried threat at times but were denied by Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, before Jota added a third with a fine curling finish late on.

After last week’s draw at Luton and defeat to Toulouse in midweek, victory for Liverpool put Jurgen Klopp’s sidel level on points with Arsenal and Manchester City, ahead of the champions’ trip to Chelsea.

Liverpool vs Brentford live

FULL TIME! Liverpool 3-0 Brentford | Reds go joint-top ahead of Chelsea vs Man City

REPORT: Mohamed Salah’s stunning Anfield record is making his brilliance appear normal

74’ GOAL! Jota adds third with rifling finish past Flekken (LIV 3-0 BRE)

62’ GOAL! Salah heads in second as Tsimikas keeps ball in play (LIV 2-0 BRE)

39’ GOAL! Salah breaks deadlock with calm finish from Nunez pass (LIV 1-0 BRE)

Liverpool FC 3 - 0 Brentford FC

Mohamed Salah’s stunning Anfield record is making his brilliance appear normal

16:18 , Ben Fleming

The names feel a throwback to a different time. As the final whistle blew, the players on the pitch for Graham Potter’s Chelsea included Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Cesar Azpilicueta, Hakim Ziyech and Jorginho.

A mismatched group who had Chelsea’s worst season for decades can claim few distinctions but they remain the last Premier League side to leave Anfield without Mohamed Salah either scoring or assisting a goal against them.

Story continues

That stalemate was in January and it is starting to look very possible that Salah will complete a year of decisive contributions on home soil. A brace against Brentford had a certain predictability but knowing about Salah’s threat and stopping him are very different things.

There is a certain normality to his brilliance. For a 15th consecutive league game here, Anfield’s Egyptian king reigned. For a sixth in a row this season, he scored, and only Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Thierry Henry have started a Premier League campaign in similar vein. Not for the first time, Salah is in elite, esteemed company.

Read Richard Jolly’s full-time verdict as Mo Salah struck his 200th goal in English football and the Reds returned to winning ways:

Mohamed Salah’s stunning Anfield record is making his brilliance appear normal

16:24 , Ben Fleming

Don’t go anywhere just yet. Coming up next in the Premier League, it’s a big game down in London as Manchester City look to move three points clear at the top of the table as they take on Chelsea.

City have won their last five games in all competitions and have not lost against the Blues since May 2021. Quite some task for Mauricio Pochettino and his side and you can follow all the latest build-up and match action on The Independent’s live blog below:

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

16:16 , Ben Fleming

Jota, scorer of Liverpool’s third today, speaking to Premier League Productions after the game: “It’s always helpful to be back at Anfield after a tough week and always important to leave with three points before the international break so happy with that.

On Mo Salah’s performance: “He’s always there, he’s a goal threat and creating chances so he’s really important for us like everyone knows. We are different players obviously but everyone tries to do their best to help the team and that is the most important.”

On moving level on points with Man City: “It’s still early days but we need to keep winning to be in that title fight towards the end. It’s a long road but we have to keep winning games to be up there.”

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

16:10 , Ben Fleming

Three points for the home side.

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

16:09 , Ben Fleming

After Tottenham and Newcastle lost yesterday, that win for Liverpool moves them up into third and momentarily level on points with Manchester City, who take on Chelsea later today.

Brentford drop down to tenth after that defeat.

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

16:00 , Ben Fleming

Second-half goals from Salah and Jota mean it’s a comfortable win for Liverpool against Brentford. Salah broke the deadlock in the first half and the Egyptian added his second when he nodded home Tsimikas’s cross.

The Greek left-back was involved in the third, as well, when he laid it back to Jota who fired home with a thunderous effort from the edge of the box.

Brentford fought well, but their three-match winning streak comes to an end here at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side extend their unbeaten record at home so far this campaign.

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

15:57 , Ben Fleming

90+3 mins: There’s time for one final change from the hosts as McConnel comes on for his Premier League debut, replacing Szoboszlai.

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

15:53 , Ben Fleming

90 mins: Another late substitution for the hosts as Alexander-Arnold is replaced by Quansah.

Into the first of six minutes of added time we go.

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

15:49 , Ben Fleming

86 mins: The latest wild effort from the visitors comes from Ghoddos who smashes one into the stands from just outside the box.

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

15:47 , Ben Fleming

84 mins: A double change late on for Liverpool as Jota and Gakpo make way. Elliott comes on, as does Diaz to an understandably rapturous reception at Anfield.

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

15:46 , Ben Fleming

83 mins: Pinnock’s long throw-in is cleared only as far as Mbuemo, but the Brentford forward’s effort is sliced well wide of goal.

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

15:41 , Ben Fleming

78 mins: SAVE! Pinnock rises well to thump a header on target from the corner, but Alisson is equal to it and turns the ball behind smartly.

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford (Jota, 74 mins)

15:37 , Ben Fleming

The Portuguese forward adds a third!

A dominant display from Liverpool just gets better as Jota rifles an effort into the far corner. Tsimikas sets it back to the forward, who jinks inside past Onyeka before firing into the far post past a helpless Flekken.

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

15:36 , Ben Fleming

72 mins: A triple change from Brentford as they go in search of a way back into this game. Maupay, Yarmoliuk and Ghoddos are those coming on, with Wissa, Jensen and Roerslev the players making way.

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

15:32 , Ben Fleming

68 mins: Very close to a third there from Liverpool as Salah’s clipped cross so nearly finds the head of Nunez inside the box. Flekken had committed himself and is no doubt graceful as the ball evades the Uruguayan and nettles into his gloves.

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

15:29 , Ben Fleming

66 mins: CLOSE! Norgaard helps a corner on at the near post and Wissa is inches away from getting something on it at the back post.

A warning sign for Liverpool.

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford (Salah, 62 mins)

15:25 , Ben Fleming

Salah doubles the lead!

Tsimikas does superbly to keep the ball in on the left byline and Salah is waiting, poised at the back post to nod home past Flekken. Brentford appeal for a goal kick but VAR confirms the ball was still in and Liverpool have the crucial second.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

15:25 , Ben Fleming

61 mins: A good spell of possession for Brentford around the Liverpool area. Norgaard gets a half chance when the ball breaks to him but Matip does well to make the block.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

15:23 , Ben Fleming

60 mins: Mbeumo surges into the box after racing onto a loose ball, but it’s superb defending from Van Dijk, ushering him wide before poking the ball out for a corner.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

15:20 , Ben Fleming

57 mins: VAR agrees with the referee in the end and Endo remains on the pitch. Thomas Frank isn’t happy on the sidelines but it feels like the correct decision.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

15:18 , Ben Fleming

55 mins: A late challenge from Endo on Norgaard which Paul Tierney initially lets go.

VAR is taking a look though...

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

15:16 , Ben Fleming

53 mins: Gakpo now with the latest effort after he’s found by Szoboszlai. Like Tsimikas, though, the ball finds a familiar spot in the crowd as he blazes it over well over the bar.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

15:15 , Ben Fleming

52 mins: Tsimikas is encouraged to shoot as the Brentford defence don’t close down the left-back. The Greek international strikes it well, but it’s always rising over the bar.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

15:13 , Ben Fleming

50 mins: A free-kick in a great spot for the visitors after Matip catches Mbuemo. Jensen strikes it but it’s tipped over the bar by a watchful Alisson.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

15:12 , Ben Fleming

49 mins: A high ball into the area gives Alisson work to do, but he draws the foul after Mbuemo brings him down in the air.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

15:09 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: One change at half-time as Onyeka replaces Yanelt for Brentford. With that done, Liverpool get us restarted in the second half.

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

15:05 , Ben Fleming

The positive, from a Brentford perspective, is that it’s just the one-goal deficit. They survived an onslaught from the hosts at times in that first period but showed their capability on the break at times.

Liverpool will have to beware of that as the game goes on and try and ensure they are the team to strike next in this contest.

14:59 , Ben Fleming

An entertaining first period.

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

14:53 , Ben Fleming

A frantic first half draws to a close as Salah’s goal separates the two sides. Nunez had two goals disallowed before Salah broke the deadlock with a calm finish.

Brentford had a great chance moments prior when Mbuemo saw his one-on-one effort saved by Alisson but the home side perhaps should have doubled their lead late on when Salah blazed over with a volley from close range.

More of that in the second half, please.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

14:53 , Ben Fleming

45+6 mins: A great last-ditch tackle from Collins to deny Nunez as he bears down on goal. The Anfield crowd appeals for a foul and a red card but the referee turns it down.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

14:51 , Ben Fleming

45+5 mins: OVER! A huge chance from Salah before the break!

A delightful ball over the top from Alexander-Arnold catches the Brentford defence on their heels but Salah fires over from close range. A great chance for Liverpool to double their lead.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

14:49 , Ben Fleming

45+2 mins: A fizzing shot from Nunez on the edge of the box who has been a constant threat in this first half. Flekken does well to parry the shot up before claiming it properly at the second attempt.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

14:48 , Ben Fleming

45+1 mins: Into the first of six minutes of added time at Anfield as the ball drops kindly to Mee inside the box. The centre-back tries to fire a low cross across the box on the swivel, but it’s deflected and eventually cleared away by the Liverpool defence.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

14:46 , Ben Fleming

With that goal, Salah becomes the first Liverpool player to score in each of their first six home league games. Not bad.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Brentford (Salah, 39 mins)

14:40 , Ben Fleming

The Egyptian with the opener!

I said a goal was coming and it’s the home side who have it courtesy of Salah.

Alexander-Arnold drills a pass into Nunez, who does superbly to control the ball and slip in Salah behind the Brentford defence who makes no mistake with a customary left-footed finish into the far corner.

(REUTERS)

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:35 , Ben Fleming

34 mins: End-to-end stuff now here as Nunez tries his luck before Wissa almost creates a chance for the visitors up the other end.

It surely won’t remain goalless for much longer here...

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:34 , Ben Fleming

32 mins: SAVE! But what a chance for Brentford now. Straight from the corner, a long ball finds Mbuemo who is clean through on goal but the forward is denied superbly by the outstretched left hand of Alisson.

A big save from the Brazillian.

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:32 , Ben Fleming

31 mins: Tsimikas swings in the cross but it just doesn’t break for Jota as Brentford hack it away for a corner.

A good spell, this, for the home side.

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:32 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: A pair of yellow cards for the away side as captain Norgaard is shown one for a handball before Ajer joins him in the book after a late challenge on Jota.

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:28 , Ben Fleming

27 mins: DISALLOWED! Nunez has another ruled out!

It’s an acrobatic finish from the forward but he’s clearly come back from an offside position and the goal is ruled out.

It was a superb save from Flekken initially to deny Van Dijk’s header from the corner.

(REUTERS)

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:27 , Ben Fleming

25 mins: A brief stoppage after a collision between Brentford centre-back duo Pinnock and Mee. The latter came off worse but he’s back up on his feet now and looks alright to continue.

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:25 , Ben Fleming

23 mins: A matter of centimetres but the goal is correctly ruled out for offside.

Szoboszlai’s wayward effort fell into the path of Nunez but he was just offside as he finished past Flekken. Goalless it remains.

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:23 , Ben Fleming

22 mins: DISALLOWED! Nunez thinks he has Liverpool’s opener but the flag goes up.

VAR begins its check...

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:20 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: A rare foray forward for Brentford but Ajer is unable to find Wissa with a low cross. Liverpool almost make a mess of clearing the ball out of their box but Mbuemo blazes over with a half chance.

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:17 , Ben Fleming

16 mins: A great surging run from deep by Nunez who is picked out by Salah. The forward doesn’t quite get the power on the effort from a tight angle and Flekken is on hand to turn it behind for a corner.

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:15 , Ben Fleming

14 mins: It’s given away cheaply by the Brentford defence as Endo surges forward with the ball. It bounces the way of Jota but Pinnock does well to deny the forward with a well-timed block.

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:10 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: Alexander-Arnold tries to slide in Nunez down the right, but it skips off the surface and away from the Uruguayan as Flekken collects with ease.

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:07 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: The first set piece for Brentford causes Liverpool a host of problems. Pinnock wins the initial header, but Wissa can’t quite make contact with Mee’s hooked cross before Pinnock eventually skews his effort wide.

Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:06 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: A quiet start in this encounter before Gakpo finds a touch of space on the edge of the Brentford box. Szoboszlai finds him well and it’s a fierce strike from the Dutchman but straight down the through of Flekken who saves comfortably.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 0-0 Brentford

14:01 , Ben Fleming

In minutes silence is paid as part of remembrance Sunday but we’re all set and ready to go now.

The away side will kick us off as we get underway here at Anfield!

Kick-off fast approaching

13:54 , Ben Fleming

It’s a damp and blustery day in Liverpool as kick-off nears. Could the conditions play a part in today’s outcome? Only time will tell.

Just over five minutes until we’re underway now...

Liverpool v Brentford - pre-match stats

13:48 , Ben Fleming

A few pre-match stats as Brentford go in search of an unlikely away win at Anfield:

Liverpool have won their last seven home games against Brentford in all competitions, scoring 16 and conceding one, since a 4-3 loss in the top-flight in November 1937.

Brentford haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 16 meetings with Liverpool in all competitions, since a top-flight goalless draw at Anfield in April 1936.

Liverpool have won their opening five home Premier League games this season – only twice in the Premier League era have they started a season with six wins at Anfield: 2019-20 (won first 17) and 2020-21 (first seven).

Brentford have won their last three Premier League matches, scoring at least twice in each victory. The Bees haven’t won four consecutive top-flight matches since March 1939.

Liverpool v Brentford - build-up

13:43 , Ben Fleming

One thing to make a note of is the profile of Liverpool’s bench. Injuries have clearly taken their toll on Jurgen Klopp’s options, with Diaz and Kelleher the only players over the age of 20.

Could that cost them as the game wears on?

How Liverpool are starting to solve their Darwin Nunez ‘riddle’

13:38 , Ben Fleming

Jurgen Klopp is afraid. If Darwin Nunez can scare defenders, he has the same effect on his own manager, albeit for different reasons. “I’m a bit afraid of the highs he could reach because there is so much there,” Klopp reflected. “It’s crazy.”

And if craziness appears central to the conundrum of Nunez, the agent of chaos, the fearsome forward who can become the master of misses, it was the potential that blew Klopp away when Liverpool faced Benfica in the Champions League in 2022. Now, albeit in his idiosyncratic manner, he feels closer to realising it. Certainly his manager is still captivated, still wondering where Nunez’s various talents will take him.

“The speed, the finishing skills, the desire he has… when he’s fit he is really fit so he can go and go again,” the Liverpool manager said. “You just don’t know where he will end up.” The same may be said when the Uruguayan embarks on a charge towards his goal. He managed to miss an open goal against Toulouse and spurn a sitter against West Ham.

He also got an extraordinary winner at Bournemouth on Wednesday with a ferocious shot from an acute angle. He has scored in his last three games, has seven goals already this season and a goal or an assist every 83 minutes for Liverpool this season. He has become a consistent threat, albeit in an inimitably inconsistent manner.

Richard Jolly takes a look at the rebuild of Darwin Nunez, who starts again in attack for Liverpool today:

How Liverpool are starting to solve their Darwin Nunez ‘riddle’

Jurgen Klopp believes his side are moving in the right direction

13:30 , Ben Fleming

The Liverpool manager has much to mull over after the disappointing results against Luton and Toulouse but the German still believes that his Liverpool side are progressing in the right direction.

Despite wobbles in recent weeks, his side can still move level on points with Manchester City temporarily should they return to winning ways against Brentford this afternoon.

But after a draw and a defeat in their last two, Klopp is certain that there is work still to be done with this new-look Liverpool side.

“Things are going in the right direction but we are not there yet. We are not as stable as I wish but that’s normal as well,” he said.

“Generally we are in a positive situation and it is important to learn to deal with that. There has been a lot of praise. It really feels like this [Toulouse] and Luton is a real learning curve. I wish it would not be necessary, to be honest. I wish we would learn it quickly.

“We can be a really good team. We have shown that. We cannot have what happened [in Toulouse] - we were not aggressive enough. It was as easy as that. We can lose a game but we have to use it to learn the right things. To win a football game, you need to be aggressive.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Frank ready for tough Anfield Test

13:22 , Ben Fleming

Speaking ahead of today’s fixture, the Brentford boss was under no illusions as to the difficult task facing his side as they travel up to face Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all of their home league games this season, but the Bees are aiming for their fourth straight league win following their derby-day 2-0 victory against Chelsea last time out.

“For five years, Liverpool have been one of the top teams not just in the Premier League, but the world,” Frank said at his pre-match press conference.

“They have a fantastic coach and staff, with great players. They have new energy in their squad with some of their new signings.

“It is an unbelievable team at Anfield - one of the most difficult away grounds to go to, if not the most difficult. It will be a tough test, but as always, we trust ourselves. We will try to take the game to Liverpool.”

(PA Wire)

Father of Luis Diaz reveals details of kidnapping ordeal: ‘It was a lot of horseback riding’

13:15 , Ben Fleming

There’s a spot on the bench again for Luis Diaz who on Thursday finally received the good news that his father had been released following his abduction by Colombian guerrilla group National Liberation Army (ELN) two weeks ago.

Speaking for the first time since his release, the father of the Liverpool said he went “almost 12 days without sleep” and endured long horseback treks through mountain passes whilst in the hands of ELN.

“It was a lot of horseback riding, really hard, a lot of mountains, a lot of rain, too many insects,” said an emotional and weary Diaz Sr, speaking alongside his family near the Colombia-Venezuela border. “I couldn’t sleep peacefully, it was very difficult, almost 12 days without sleep.”

Read more below:

Father of Luis Diaz reveals details of kidnapping ordeal

Liverpool v Brentford - confirmed starting line-ups

13:08 , Ben Fleming

As suspected, Endo comes in to replace the suspended Mac Allister in central midfield, but there is also a place for Gakpo who comes in for Gravenberch who misses out with a knee injury. There is one further change in central defence as Matip partners the returning Van Dijk, with Konate missing out altogether.

Brentford, meanwhile, look to have moved to a back five as Mee starts alongside Collins and Pinnock in central defence. Maupay and Onyeka drop to the bench, with Roerslev also coming into Thomas Frank’s side for this big away fixture.

Liverpool v Brentford - confirmed starting line-ups

13:02 , Ben Fleming

The team news is in!

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota, Salah, Nunez.

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev; Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Team news coming up

12:55 , Ben Fleming

Just a few minutes away from the confirmed team news. A reminder that Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up a fifth booking but Virgil van Dijk is expected to return after his brief illness.

For Brentford, goalkeeper Mark Flekken was taken off last week with an apparent injury, but the Dutchman seems to have recovered sufficiently from a dead leg to start. Aaron Hickey, though, will miss the rest of the year to add to a growing injury list for Frank.

Jurgen Klopp admits Trent Alexander-Arnold may be the middle man Liverpool need

12:50 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has softened his opinion over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s versatility as a potential midfielder but still believes he best serves the team from his natural right-sided role.

Just over two years ago, after the 25-year-old was deployed in a central position against Andorra by England boss Gareth Southgate, Klopp said there was no need to change the defender into a midfielder.

Those lines have been blurred since Alexander-Arnold started performing the hybrid role of stepping into central areas when Liverpool are in possession and Klopp took it one step further in last month’s Carabao Cup win at Bournemouth when he brought him on to replace holding midfielder Wataru Endo for the final half-hour.

Klopp was asked whether Alexander-Arnold was a potential option, considering how thin the midfield resources are with Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic long-term absentees, Curtis Jones out till after the international break and Ryan Gravenberch doubtful with a knee problem.

“(A) possibility, depends on the situation and the opponent, on a lot of things,” said the German.

“We know he can play there but if we just put him there we lose one of the best right-backs in the world so we should not forget that completely. Of course he is an option for that position.”

(PA Wire)

Joe Cole splits opinion after VAR denies Liverpool late equaliser: ‘The ref got it right’

12:45 , Mike Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was outraged when VAR controversially ruled out Jarell Quansah’s late equaliser in the Reds’ dramatic 3-2 defeat to Toulouse, but Joe Cole insisted the “ref got it right” after disallowing the goal because of an earlier Alexis Mac Allister handball.

Quansah was denied his first Liverpool goal after bundling in a 98th minute equaliser when Mac Allister was ruled to have used his arm to control the ball as the Reds pressed for a late draw in the Europa League clash.

However, Liverpool and Klopp were livid as Mac Allister’s handball came several phases before Quansah thought he had levelled. The Argentine midfielder’s touch came roughly 10 seconds before the 20-year-old scrambled in the equaliser.

Joe Cole splits opinion after VAR denies Liverpool late equaliser

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction

12:32 , Mike Jones

Despite Brentford’s recent success in the Premier League, Anfield is still a tricky place to go and win.

Jurgen Klopp has a tendancy to inspire his team when they’re going through a rough patch - which they are - so expect the Reds to come out firing in front of their home support.

Liverpool should secure a victory but it’ll be a close one.

Liverpool 2-1 Brentford

Liverpool vs Brentford early team news

12:31 , Mike Jones

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Luton, forcing Jurgen Klopp into a midfield change. Wataru Endo is likely to come in, though Klopp admitted on Friday that he would consider Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfield option. Virgil van Dijk should be available after illness but Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara are among Liverpool’s longer-term absentees.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank took off goalkeeper Mark Flekken last week with an apparent injury, but the Dutchman seems to have recovered sufficiently from a dead leg to start. Aaron Hickey, though, will miss the rest of the year to add to a growing injury list for Frank.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt; Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Wissa.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford

12:30 , Mike Jones

Liverpool vs Brentford is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 12 November at Anfield.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will not be able to watch the match live, with Sky Sports showing West Ham vs Nottingham Forest instead.

Free-to-air, extended highlights will be available to watch on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.40pm on Sunday evening on BBC One and is available via the iPlayer.

The fixture has been moved from a Saturday 3pm kick-off due to the Reds’ involvement in the Europa League on Thursday.

Liverpool vs Brentford

11:41 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield.

The Reds come into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Luton, in which they were the second best side, and a Europa League defeat to Toulouse meaning they desperately require a win to turn around their form. Jurgen Klopp is without the services of Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the pitch and will need to come up with a tactical plan to nullify the high flying Brentford.

The Bees have won their last three Premier League games and are up to ninth in the table. Thomas Frank’s men are full of confidence and will be focused on earning a fourth straight win this afternoon.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the day so stick around as we build up to kick off at 2pm.