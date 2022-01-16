Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(REUTERS)

Liverpool look to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after Pep Guardiola’s side eased past Chelsea to take a commanding lead.

Jurgen Klopp will have half an eye on next week’s Carabao Cup semi-final, having been held by Arsenal at Anfield, and the German is adamant that his side can learn from the game: “We will not write it off, we will work with it and use it. All the things you do in life are important experiences so you do it again or never do it again. The next game is on Sunday and maybe we will play against a similar set-up - 11 men but maybe five at the back - so very important information from Thursday night.”

While Brentford will hope to bounce back after a heavy defeat to Southampton this week, going down 4-1 to Saints despite levelling at one point through Vitaly Janelt.

The teams put on a show last time out when the Bees held the Reds to a 3-3 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium. late goal from Yoane Wissa was enough to stun the Reds back in September and a win here will take them 16 points clear of the relegation zone.

Follow all the build-up, team news, live action, reaction and analysis from Anfield, plus score updates from West Ham vs Leeds below: