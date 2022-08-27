Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool will look to secure their first win of the Premier League season when they host Bournemouth this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign, despite being tipped to challenge Manchester City for the title again this season.

A dismal 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford followed frustrating draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace to open the season, and the Reds are suddenly in need of a response.

Bournemouth’s opening win over Aston Villa has been followed by heavy defeats to City and the early pace-setters Arsenal but given Liverpool’s uncertain start to the season, Scott Parker’s side could fancy their chances.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Liverpool vs Bournemouth?

The match will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 27 August at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

With the match on at 3pm, it is not available to watch on TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available after the game on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

What is the team news?

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate remain out injured, with Naby Keita joining the list, while Darwin Nunez is serving the second of his three-match ban. Fabinho should replace James Milner in midfield while Fabio Carvalho was bright at Old Trafford and could feature again from the bench.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke faces a late fitness test on ankle ahead of a potential return to Anfield for the former Liverpool striker. Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell and Junior Stanislas are all out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Bournemouth: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Lerma, Kelly, Zemura; Billing, Tavernier, Pearson; Moore, Christie

Odds

Liverpool: 1/7

Draw: 11/1

Bournemouth: 28/1

Prediction

Did you know Scott Parker was the last Premier League manager to win away at Anfield? He did so with Fulham, as Liverpool lost six in a row at Anfield in 2021, but the Reds are nowhere near the same level of crisis as they were then. This should be a Liverpool win. Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth