Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool are back in Premier League action at Anfield on Saturday, hoping for a repeat against Bournemouth.

The last time the Cherries visited, Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out 9-0 winners, albeit they lost on the south coast earlier this year.

Still, while this has been a difficult summer for the Reds, this is a huge test for new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

There were certainly elements of Liverpool’s performance at Chelsea that improved on last season, although the lack of a defensive midfielder is real worry.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off time on Saturday August 19, 2023.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place behind the 3pm blackout imposed across English football at the time.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Saturday on BBC One.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth team news

Klopp isn’t thought to be dealing with any fresh injury concerns. Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are back in training but will not be fit, while Conor Bradley isn’t expected to be involved.

Imminent new signing Wataru Endo is likely to be thrown straight into the squad if his transfer from Stuttgart goes through in time.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are the only injury concerns for Liverpool (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

For the Cherries, Lloyd Kelly, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Alex Scott are all injured.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction

This is certainly a test for Liverpool, particularly as no one is quite sure what to make of Bournemouth yet.

Still, the Anfield factor is hard to ignore.

Liverpool to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 14

Draws: 3

Bournemouth wins: 2

Liverpool vs Bournemouth latest odds

Liverpool to win: 1/5

Draw: 6/1

Bournemouth to win: 12/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.