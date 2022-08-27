Liverpool vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Liverpool FC are in need of a response as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to get their first Premier League win of the season at home to AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Reds were expected to hit the ground running in the Premier League this year but have suffered with injuries and opening draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace were compounded by a dismal defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

Klopp’s side remain short of options with Darwin Nunez still suspended but are under pressure to react to their slow start, with rivals Manchester City already five points ahead in the table.

Bournemouth are coming off heavy defeats to City the early pace-setters Arsenal, as Scott Parker’s side continue a tough run of fixtures. The Cherries beat Norwich in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup third round.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Liverpool vs Bournemouth?

The match will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 27 August at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

With the match on at 3pm, it is not available to watch on TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available after the game on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

What is the team news?

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate remain out injured, with Naby Keita joining the list, while Darwin Nunez is serving the second of his three-match ban. Fabinho should replace James Milner in midfield while Fabio Carvalho was bright at Old Trafford and could feature again from the bench.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke faces a late fitness test on ankle ahead of a potential return to Anfield for the former Liverpool striker. Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell and Junior Stanislas are all out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Bournemouth: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Lerma, Kelly, Zemura; Billing, Tavernier, Pearson; Moore, Christie

Odds

Liverpool: 1/7

Draw: 11/1

Bournemouth: 28/1

Prediction

Did you know Scott Parker was the last Premier League manager to win away at Anfield? He did so with Fulham, as Liverpool lost six in a row at Anfield in 2021, but the Reds are nowhere near the same level of crisis as they were then. This should be a Liverpool win. Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth