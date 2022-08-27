Liverpool vs Bournemouth live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

liverpool vs bournemouth live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

02:04 PM

Team news

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Milner, Adrian, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bobby Clark, Bobby Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, van den Berg, Davies.

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Lerma, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Cook, Christie, Zemura, Tavernier, Anthony, Moore.

Subs: Solanke, Marcondes, Neto, Stacey, Pearson, Hill, Billing, Bevan, Saydee.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

02:03 PM

How will Liverpool respond?

Scott Parker has warned his Bournemouth side to expect a reaction from Liverpool today.

The newly-promoted Cherries have made the trip to Anfield to face last season's Premier League and Champions League runners-up, but the hosts have not had the easiest of starts to the new campaign.

Liverpool opened the season with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace before on Monday they lost to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Parker has scoffed at talk Jurgen Klopp's team may be vulnerable, though.

He said: "I am sure they will be the first to know it has not gone how they wanted it to go but we're playing against a world-class team, a well-coached team, an exceptional manager and against a team who are probably looking for a reaction.

"This is one of the hardest places to go, Anfield, and even more so in the current situation it could be very difficult.

"As always it is a challenge for us to face and we need to try and get something out of this game."

Parker could be forgiven for cursing his luck at how the fixture schedule has worked out for the south coast side.

An opening-day home clash with Aston Villa saw Bournemouth open their account for the season but they have since suffered defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal and are now on Merseyside to face Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Cherries boss can at least take some solace from the fact he was the last Premier League manager to win at Anfield when he triumphed there with Fulham in the 2020-21 campaign.