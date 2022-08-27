Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Liverpool must today shake off a damaging defeat to Manchester United to kickstart their season against Bournemouth.

The Reds have endured their worst start to a season in decade and, such is the competitive nature of the Premier League, it leaves their title hopes in doubt after just three games.

Jurgen Klopp remains adamant that his team have performed well, but they need to start producing results. Bournemouth, so have shipped seven goals since they last scored, should provide a good platform to do so.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Anfield in Liverpool will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be televised live in the UK.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth team news

Liverpool are still nursing a hefty injury list. Naby Keita is out and Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are no closer to returning.

Klopp confirmed he would have now faces available when speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“I don’t think anybody will be ready for tomorrow.”

Darwin Nunez will serve the second of a three-game ban.

Bournemouth could welcome back Dominic Solanke to face his former club, with Ryan Fredericks also pushing to be included. Joe Rothwell and Junior Stanislas, however, are definitely ruled oput.

(PA)
(PA)

Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction

Liverpool are struggling but should have enough to eek out their first victory of the season this weekend.

Bournemouth did well on the opening day but have since not laid a finger on Manchester City and then Arsenal. Liverpool should inflict similar damage.

Liverpool to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 13

Draws: 3

Bournemouth wins: 1

