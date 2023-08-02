Liverpool vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister start in pre-season clash

The new football season is nearly upon us and it’s just over a week before the Premier League returns. After a poor season last year, which saw Liverpool miss out on Champions League football this term, the Reds have been undergoing a midfield rebuild this summer.

Ageing players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have moved to the Saudi Pro League with manager Jurgen Klopp bringing in replacements in the forms of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool have done there business early in this transfer window and will hope their new signings can hit the ground running.

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister will form the basis of Liverpool’s starting XI this season and start alongside each for the first time in pre-season today. The Reds face their toughest test as they take on the Bundesliga champions and have named a strong line-up.

Follow all the action as Liverpool take on Bayern Munich in Singapore:

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

Kick off for this pre-season clash is at 12.30pm

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai start in midfield

Liverpool name Virgil van Dijk as new captain after Jordan Henderson exit

11:46 , Mike Jones

Virgil van Dijk has been appointed Liverpool’s club captain, with Trent Alexander-Arnold named the new vice-captain.

Jurgen Klopp opted for the Netherlands skipper after the departures of first vice-captain James Milner and then captain Jordan Henderson.

Van Dijk, who had led the team in games when neither Henderson nor Milner started in recent seasons, becomes just Liverpool’s third club captain in 20 years, after Steven Gerrard spent 12 years with the armband and then Henderson eight.

But the choice of Alexander-Arnold, who at 24 is eight years Van Dijk’s junior, puts the Merseysider in line to be his long-term successor.

Liverpool reveal new captain and vice-captain after Jordan Henderson exit

Liverpool team changes

11:42 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp has named a strong line-up to take on Bayern Munich this afternoon. There are four changes to the team that defeated Leicester City in the previous pre-season game.

Alisson Becker replaces Caoimhin Kelleher in goal with Joel Matip slotting into central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk. Bobby Clark drops out of midfield to accommodate Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo starts in the forward line ahead of Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool starting line-up

11:39 , Mike Jones

Here’s the Liverpool team that will take on Bayern Munich today.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

The Reds to take on Bayern Munich in Singapore 👊

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

11:35 , Mike Jones

Pre-season is heading to its conclusion as the start of the new season is swiftly approaching. Premier League football will be back as soon as next week but until then clubs are preparing new tactics and forming relationships ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool, with their new midfield signings, have had a decent pre-season and are building up their fitness levels in preparation for a tricky opening match against Chelsea.

The Reds take on the Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, in Singapore this afternoon with kick off at 12.30pm. Although most club friendlies can’t be assessed too deeply, Liverpool will still want to win this game and set a marker for how they should fare in this campaign.