Liverpool vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The Reds face their toughest test of pre-season so far as they take on the German giants in Singapore. Liverpool have impressed across four friendlies so far this summer, remaining unbeaten and scoring four in every game to date.

Darwin Nunez has already chipped in with four goals, though is named on the bench as Jota, who has five goal involvements this summer, and Mohamed Salah, who boasts six, both start in this penultimate pre-season run out. This afternoon's game will be no stroll in the park, though, as Bayern put their own squad through their paces.

There will be no reunion for Sadio Mane, who yesterday left Bayern for Al Nassr, while top transfer target Harry Kane still remains a Spurs player. Bayern lost 2-1 to Manchester City last time out - will it be another defeat to an English giant today? Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring all the action from the Singapore National Stadium, with kick-off at 12.30pm UK time.

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST, Singapore National Stadium

How to watch: LFC TV

Liverpool team news: Van Dijk captain; Szoboszlai starts

Bayern team news: Musiala and Gnabry start

Score prediction: Goals galore in draw

11:40 , Matt Verri

Bayern team news

11:35 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Sommer, Pavard, Upamecano, Minjae, Davies, Kimmich, Laimer, Musiala, Gnabry, Sane, Tel

Subs: Ulreich, Hulsmann, De Ligt, Goretzka, Coman, Sarr, Gravenberch, Mazraoui, Kratzig, Stanisic, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic, Tikvic

New signings feature for Liverpool

11:25 , Matt Verri

Strong lineup then for Liverpool, as you’d expect with the season fast approaching.

New skipper Van Dijk starts, along with his vice-captain Alexander Arnold, while Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are both involved from the off in midfield.

Up front, it’s Jota and Gakpo who get the nod to start alongside Salah.

Liverpool team news

11:14 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Mrozek, Gomez, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Elliott, Tsimikas, Clark, Scanlon, Doak, McConnell, Koumas, Quansah, Frauendorf

Klopp laughs about Mbappe rumours

11:08 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed talk of Liverpool attemping to sign Kylian Mbappe, but joked he would be open to a “surprise” move from the club.

It has been claimed claimed that Liverpool are in talks with PSG over a shock loan move for Mbappe, one that would ensure there is not a toxic season ahead in PSG and leave him free to secure his dream transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign.

“We laugh about it,” Klopp told Sky Germany.

“I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“But it’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me, but that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

Score prediction

10:57 , Alex Young

Two good teams in promising form playing out a competitive pre-season friendly should be an entertaining watch with little to split them.

3-3 draw.

Bayern Munich team news

10:38 , Alex Young

There will be no reunion for Sadio Mane today after his move from Bayern to Al Nassr was confirmed on Tuesday. Thiago is another missing out with the Liverpool midfielder injured.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller have joined Manuel Neuer and Raphael Guerreiro on the treatment table.

Yann Sommer is still with the squad despite strong links with Inter Milan. New signing Kim Min-jae is in line to make his second appearance.

Liverpool team news

10:28 , Alex Young

Virgil van Dijk will this afternoon likely wear Liverpool’s captain armband for the first time on a permanent basis after being officially confirmed as Jordan Henderson’s replacement earlier this week, with Trent Alexander-Arnold his vice-captain.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones returned to the team after helping win the U21 European Championships earlier this summer for the win over Leicester. The midfielder could continue against Bayern, with new signing Dominik Szoboszlai also available following his recent ankle strain.

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley are all out but Jurgen Klopp has largely a full squad from which to choose. Alisson Becker is expected to start in goal as Liverpool look to extend their unbeaten record in pre-season.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bayern

10:18 , Alex Young

TV channel and live stream: Liverpool vs Bayern Munich is being broadcast live via the Reds’ in-house subscription media service, LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Welcome

10:12 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Free-scoring Liverpool have thoroughly enjoyed themselves so far during the off-season, integrating new signings and proving potent up top.

Bayern, though, will prove the sternest test yet and will be licking their lips at a profligate Reds defence.

Kick-off at the Singapore National Stadium is at 12.30pm UK time, so stick with us.