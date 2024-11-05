Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen – LIVE!

Liverpool tonight host German champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. The Reds have won three from three in Europe so far this season as Arne Slot continues to impress and tonight’s clash will be an interesting measuring post.

Indeed, former Reds star Xabi Alonso was initially tipped to be the man to replace Jurgen Klopp when he called time on his tenure at Anfield earlier this year. The Leverkusen boss won this competition as a player at Liverpool and led the German side to an unbeaten domestic double last season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young managers in world football.

Still, it’s Slot who is taking to life on Merseyside well and a win here would see his Liverpool team take another huge step towards automatic qualification for the knockout stages. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Anfield

TV channel and live stream: Amazon Prime

Liverpool team news: Ibrahima Konate expected to be fit

Prediction: Liverpool to win

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen: Arne Slot sends Xabi Alonso message

18:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Liverpool boss was full of praise for Xabi Alonso...

“Bayer Leverkusen are a side which has the ability to hurt any opponent so we have to be ready for this reality and face up to it with as much energy, quality and intensity that we can produce,” said Slot.

“Everyone in football was impressed with what Leverkusen did last season. How could you not be? To become champions of Germany is a wonderful achievement in itself but to do so without losing a single game makes it even more remarkable.

“They also had to show all of the characteristics of champions. There were games in which they were dominant, games in which they were not at their best but still found a way, and games in which their quality was so high that it was impossible not to view them as one of the strongest teams in Europe.”

Arne Slot reacts to Mohamed Salah's cryptic Instagram post as Liverpool future is questioned

18:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arne Slot says he is not reading too much into Mohamed Salah's apparent cryptic social media post with regard to his Liverpool future.

The Egyptian forward is out of contract at the end of the season and the worry for Reds supporters, as things currently stand, is he will be able to speak to potential suitors outside of England and sign a pre-contract agreement from January 2025.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen: Latest Champions League odds tonight

17:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool wins: 3

Draws: 0

Leverkusen wins: 1

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen: Champions League score prediction today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The German champions will no doubt provide a stern test but Liverpool have been far too strong to overlook, especially at home.

There are chinks in their armour - with the manner of their victories over the past few weeks not as emphatic as previously - but Alonso’s side are this season struggling to turn draws into wins, which is the opposite of last season, so we’re giving the Reds the edge.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Liverpool team news vs Bayer Leverkusen today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool have been handed a major injury boost ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Ibrahima Konate is available for selection after he took to social media on Sunday to allay any injury fears after he was forced off at half-time against Brighton.

The defender had used his shirt as a makeshift sling to support his left arm after he came off worse from a clash at a corner.

However, Arne Slot said at his pre-match press conference: "He's available to play. I think he's completely recovered so he can play. Then it's up to me to make the decision if he plays or not. He's in a good place."

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV channel and live stream for Champions League tonight

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website and app.

Welcome

17:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Kick-off in the Champions League at Anfield tonight is at 8pm GMT.