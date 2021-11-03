Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid TV channel: How to watch Champions League match

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool have the chance to earn a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages if they can secure victory over Atlético Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds have dominated Group B so far and have beaten Diego Simeone’s men, FC Porto and AC Milan in their previous three fixtures to take a maximum of nine points from nine.

Jürgen Klopp’s men have been in strong form so far this campaign but let a two-goal lead slip at home to Brighton on Saturday afternoon in frustrating circumstances, allowing Chelsea to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points.

Atlético, meanwhile, have taken just four points from the group so far and will be unable to catch the Reds if they lose here.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s match:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Team news

Naby Keita will miss out for Liverpool after limping off against Brighton with a hamstring injury, meaning he joins fellow injured midfielders Fabinho, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara on the treatment table. Harvey Elliott also remains absent with a long-term ankle problem.

Diego Simeone has an almost fully fit squad to select his line-up from, with only Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente doubts as they recover from recent muscle injuries. Antoine Griezmann is banned after his red card in the previous fixture.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Atlético: Oblak; Gimenez, Felipe, Hermoso; Trippier, Herrera, Koke, Carrasco; Correa, Felix; Suárez.

Odds

Liverpool 69/10

Draw 31/10

Atlético 23/5

Prediction

The home side’s strong performances in this competition so far this season stand them in good stead, but the lack options in midfield and off the bench could hamper them. 1-1 draw.