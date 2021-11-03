Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid team news: Injury updates ahead of Champions League match

Liverpool won 3-2 in Madrid a fortnight ago. (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool are looking for a fourth UEFA Champions League win from four matches as they host Atlético Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds can qualify for the knockout stages with victory, potentially allowing them to rotate the squad and rest key figures in subsequent matches against FC Porto later this month and AC Milan in December.

Jürgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten since Atlético’s city rivals Real Madrid defeated them back in April, a run spanning 24 fixtures in all competitions. The reverse fixture took place at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano a fortnight ago, with Liverpool ultimately winning 3-2 via a penalty of from Mohamed Salah.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s match:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Team news

Naby Keita will miss out for Liverpool after limping off against Brighton with a hamstring injury, meaning he joins fellow injured midfielders Fabinho, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara on the treatment table. Harvey Elliott also remains absent with a long-term ankle problem.

Diego Simeone has an almost fully fit squad to select his line-up from, with only Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente doubts as they recover from recent muscle injuries. Antoine Griezmann is banned after his red card in the previous fixture.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Atlético: Oblak; Gimenez, Felipe, Hermoso; Trippier, Herrera, Koke, Carrasco; Correa, Felix; Suárez.

Odds

Liverpool 69/10

Draw 31/10

Atlético 23/5

Prediction

The home side’s strong performances in this competition so far this season stand them in good stead, but the lack options in midfield and off the bench could hamper them. 1-1 draw.