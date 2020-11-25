Is Liverpool vs Atalanta on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Roberto Firmino celebrates with teammates Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum (Getty)

Jurgen Klopp must reshuffle his midfield line once more in midweek, with Naby Keita out of Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Atalanta.

The Reds have suffered multiple injuries over the past few weeks, though kept their good form going with a comprehensive win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

A fourth group stage victory for the Reds on Wednesday will see them through to the last 16 in Europe with two games to spare.

Atalanta have welcomed back a few players of their own from injury, but are in the midst of a poor run of form.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, 25 November at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match on the BT Sport app or website.

Line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, N Willams, R Williams, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Wijnaldum, Milner, Origi, Mane, Salah.

Atalanta: Gollini, Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Pessina, Gomez, Ilicic.

Odds

Liverpool - 4/6

Draw - 18/5

Atalanta - 24/5

Prediction

Liverpool should have the options off the bench in attack, at least, to keep troubling Atalanta throughout the match, while the Italian side have been well below their free-scoring best of late. Liverpool 2-0 Atalanta

