Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool can seal their place in the knock-outs of the Champions League if they pick up a second win over Atalanta on Wednesday.

Victory at Anfield would make it 12 points from 12 for the Reds, meaning the Italian side and Danish outfit FC Midtjylland cannot catch them with two group games left to play.

Even with a host of injuries to contend with, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be optimistic of their chances given they won 5-0 in Italy last time out.

Liverpool beat Leicester in the league at the weekend, while Atalanta drew with Spezia.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, 25 November at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match on the BT Sport app or website.

Line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, N Willams, R Williams, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Wijnaldum, Milner, Origi, Mane, Salah.

Atalanta: Gollini, Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Pessina, Gomez, Ilicic.

Odds

Liverpool - 4/6

Draw - 18/5

Atalanta - 24/5

Prediction

Liverpool should have the options off the bench in attack, at least, to keep troubling Atalanta throughout the match, while the Italian side have been well below their free-scoring best of late. Liverpool 2-0 Atalanta

