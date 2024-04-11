Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE: Europa League latest score and updates as Mario Pasalic makes it 3-0

Liverpool host Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie at Anfield this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour continues with the Reds having dipped into second place in the Premier League following a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at the weekend.

Now, Liverpool are tasked with excelling in Europe’s second competition where they are one of the favourites to win the trophy after a strong group stage. The Reds won four of their six matches and finished top of Group E setting up a round of 16 clash with Sparta Prague.

The Czech side were no match for Klopp’s positive side and slumped to an 11-2 aggregate defeat over the two legs with Liverpool netting six at Anfield back in March. If they can replicate those performances Liverpool have the chance to put one foot in the semi-finals when they take on Atalanta tonight. The Italian side sit in sixth in Serie A having won just two of their last nine games.

Follow all the action from Anfield plus get the latest Europa League odds and tips right here:

Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE

GOAL! Pasalic scores the rebound after great work from Scamacca (LIV 0-3 ATA, Pasalic 83'

GOAL! Scamacca scores the visitors’ second (LIV 0-2 ATA, Scamacca 61’)

GOAL! Scamacca turns in a cross from Zappacosta (LIV 0-1 ATA, Scamacca 37’)

The Reds defeated Sparta Prague in the last-16 and are one of the favourites to win the trophy

Atalanta edged past Sporting 3-2 on aggregate but are in poor form ahead of this match

Europa League just part of the journey - Jurgen Klopp restored Liverpool to Europe’s elite

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Tsimikas, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliot, Nunez, Gakpo.

Atalanta XI: Musso; Zappacosta, Hien, Djimsiti, Ruggeri; Ederson, De Roon, Pasalic ; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, De Ketelaere.

Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta

21:44 , Chris Wilson

85 mins: You’d think that not even the most imaginative Atalanta fan saw this coming. Liverpool haven’t lost at Anfield since Real Madrid won here last season.

Story continues

Some fans have had enough and are heading for the exit. liverpool’s subs haven’t managed to make the impact yet, although Salah was only a few yards from doing so. How different it might have been.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta

21:41 , Chris Wilson

82 mins: GOAL! Atalanta get a third!

Out of nowhere once more! Szoboszlai loses the ball to Scamacca on halfway, and the Italian hesitates to play the through ball. It looks like the chance has gone but he manages to squeeze it through to Ederson. His shot is straight at Kelleher but it bounces back to Pasalic, who rifles it in!

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:38 , Chris Wilson

80 mins: Atalanta have a free-kick in a dangerous position now, around 35 yards out. Koopmeiners floats it in to the far post and it’s headed back across goal – Scamacca is there to get a head on it but he can’t direct it on target!

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:37 , Chris Wilson

78 mins: Liverpool have the ball in the net but the flag goes up!

Andy Robertson is slipped through down the left and he plays a lovely looped ball through to Salah, who turns it in at the far post! The crowd goes wild but the flag goes up!

It’s given offside after a brief VAR check.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:35 , Chris Wilson

78 mins: There’s frustration from the manager and supporters alike at the moment. Can Liverpool remedy it? McManaman bemoans a ‘lack of quality’ throughout Liverpool tonight.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:34 , Chris Wilson

77 mins: The free-kick is headed away to Gomez, who decides to hit it but it’s really poor decision-making. Klopp is furious on the sideline.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:33 , Chris Wilson

76 mins: Jota’s first involvement is to beat a man down the right and surge into the box. He’s scythed down right on the edge of the box.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:32 , Chris Wilson

75 mins: Diogo Jota comes on for Wataru Endo. It’s his first appearance since early February.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:31 , Chris Wilson

73 mins: Zappacosta wins a throw on the right and Atalanta have a bit of respite. They’re continuing to mainly man-mark in many areas of the pitch, which is an unusual approach. It’s working for the moment though.

The away side win the ball near halfway and its a three-v-three, but Scamacca can’t get the cross away.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:28 , Chris Wilson

70 mins: Gomez tries a shot from outside the box but it’s wasteful and flies wide.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:27 , Chris Wilson

69 mins: Scamacca looks nothing like the player who had a difficult spell at West Ham. His latest involvement is to win a duel against Konate, but he’s been excellent all evening.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:26 , Chris Wilson

68 mins: Another Atalanta half-chance as De Ketelaere can’t get a head to the cross. Gakpo is sent through shortly after but he can’t squeeze the pass through to Salah.

21:25 , Chris Wilson

66 mins: Salah is offside from Szoboszlai’s pass, and there’s a collective groan around Anfield. The home side aren’t out of this, or the tie, by any means, but they aren’t playing with their usual belief and conviction as it stands.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:23 , Chris Wilson

65 mins: Liverpool’s unbeaten home record this season is very much on the line, but if there’s one team who are never out of it in Europe, it’s the home side.

Salah plays a nice reverse pass into the box but Atalanta are alert to it. Liverpool build from the back and Szoboszlai collects down the right, but it’s out for a throw.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:22 , Chris Wilson

64 mins: Atalanta with another chance! Space opens up for De Ketelaere and he drives into it and lays it off to Koopmeiners.

The Dutchman drags his shot and it goes wide of the far post.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:21 , Chris Wilson

63 mins: Liverpool look a little shellshocked, and understandably.

Gomez is the latest to give possession away cheaply, and Atalanta win a free-kick near their own box.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

21:19 , Chris Wilson

60 mins: GOAL! This is surreal – neither the fans nor the scorer can really believe it!

Charles De Ketelaere is played through down the right. He looks up and sees Scamacca is acres of space in the middle of the box. He clips the ball into the Italian, who’s unmarked and half-volleys a lovely finish low and to Kelleher’s right!

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:17 , Chris Wilson

60 mins: Liverpool’s subs have had the desired effect so far, so home fans will be hopeful of getting an equaliser.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:16 , Chris Wilson

58 mins: Konate does well to keep the ball away from Scamacca, and eventually he wins the foul.

Darwin Nunez, who’s had one of his worse nights overall, comes off for Luis Diaz.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:14 , Chris Wilson

57 mins: Liverpool are dominating now. Salah plays an inviting clipped ball in from the right but Nunez can’t get enough on it.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:13 , Chris Wilson

56 mins: Now Robertson and Gakpo do well down the left and the latter lays it off to Nunez, but the Uruguayan scoops his shot over the bar.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:12 , Chris Wilson

54 mins: Great chance! Nunez doesn’t give up and wins the ball right on the line. He lays it off to Salah, whose first shot is blocked – his second is parried away by Musso!

From the corner, Musso collects a weak header.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:11 , Chris Wilson

53 mins: Atalanta win a cheap free-kick in a very dangerous position right on the edge of the box as Endo hits it with his arm. There’s a VAR check but no penalty.

Koopmeiners drives it straight at Kelleher.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:09 , Chris Wilson

51 mins: The corner is a good one and it’s met by van Dijk, but it comes off the side of his head and goes wide.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:08 , Chris Wilson

50 mins: Gomez plays Nunez in down the right but his cross is weak. Liverpool build again and Mac Alliater slides it through to Robertson, who wins a corner.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:06 , Chris Wilson

48 mins: Kelleher goes long again but it’s almost fruitful as it runs to the Atalanta box, but Musso clears.

Liverpool have a corner but Szoboszlai’s ball in is too deep, as is Robertson’s follow-up cross.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:04 , Chris Wilson

46 mins: Jurgen Klopp is smiling as his side lose possession in their own half cheaply. Atalanta almost work a chance as it falls to Koopmeiners again, but Liverpool clear.

KICK-OFF!

21:03 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! Liverpool get us underway in the second half. Regarding subs, Klopp has actually made a triple change at half-time!

Salah, Robertson and Szoboszlai have come on for Elliott, Tsimikas and Jones.

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

21:01 , Chris Wilson

The teams are back out onto the pitch ahead of the second half. Liverpool will fancy their chances of winning this game, but they’ll need to be wary of the Italian side’s threat.

Are there any more surprises in store? When will Klopp start to call on his – admittedly stacked – subs bench?

20:55 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

20:49 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! The whistle blows after that Atalanta chance and Liverpool go into the break 1-0 down.

A promising start for the hosts has turned into a difficult scenario. A couple of Liverpool players who are hoping to become regular starters haven’t helped themselves so far tonight.

Atalanta have put in a fairly impressive performance so far out of possession, and thought they were found lacking when they had the ball on a couple of occasions, they head down the tunnel with the lead.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

20:47 , Chris Wilson

45 mins: There’ll be one minute added on here.

Out of nowhere another chance for Atalanta! Koopmeiners is in acres of space as he receives the ball near the box. He drives towards goal but Kelleher comes out well and makes the save.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

20:45 , Chris Wilson

43 mins: No chances since the goal. If anything, Liverpool are still being a little sloppy in possession.

Koopmeiners gets in down the right and slips it to De Ketelaere in the box, but the Belgian’s flick is collected by Kelleher.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

20:43 , Chris Wilson

41 mins: Perhaps a little harsh on Liverpool that – the home side had had some great chances, but they’d also had warnings with Atalanta’s chances.

Klopp looks a little bemused on the sidelines as we approach half-time.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

20:41 , Chris Wilson

40 mins: Liverpool try and equalise right away but Elliott’s cross is overhit.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta

20:40 , Chris Wilson

37 mins: GOAL! Out of nowhere!

Zappacosta breaks down the right and he plays a pinpoint cross to Scamacca. The Italian’s shot is fairly weak and is almost straight at Kelleher, but it squeezes past him and into the net!

Not sure if it’s harsh but think the Irishman should do better there.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:38 , Chris Wilson

37 mins: Liverpool have been forced into playing it long far more than they’d like to so far, but they have almost benefited from it a few times.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:36 , Chris Wilson

34 mins: van Dijk does well to dispossess De Ketelaere right in the corner, with a little help from Konate. Liverpool can’t make anything of the counter though.

Tsimikas is the latest to win possession, with Atalanta struggling to keep the ball for even a minute at the moment.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:32 , Chris Wilson

31 mins: Gakpo sees Elliott making the run down the opposite wings and tries to hit the diagonal, but the Dutchman’s pass is overhit.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:32 , Chris Wilson

30 mins: Sloppy pass from Konate and Atalanta have possession again, and they win a free-kick after Tsimikas catches Djimsiti. If Tsimikas had got that challenge right, Liverpool were four-on-two.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:30 , Chris Wilson

27 mins: Liverpool lose possession cheaply after a mix-up between Gakpo and Tsimikas.

Mac Allister brings a high ball down with a lovely touch and wins a free-kick.

Nunez surges into the box down the right and clips in a cross. It runs to Jones and he tries the curled effort into the far corner, but it goes over.

Liverpool in control now.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:27 , Chris Wilson

25 mins: First booking of the night as Hien brings down Nunez on the edge of the penalty box. Nunez had done well to knock the ball between the two defenders.

Tsimikas swings the ball in and it bounces back to Elliott. The England youngster opens his body up and curls one towards the far post, and it hits the underside of the bar, then the post, and bounces out!

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:25 , Chris Wilson

22 mins: Liverpool don’t look like they were expecting this difficult a game, though that’s fair given Atalanta’s recent form. The away fans are in fine voice, waving their scarves above their heads.

Both sides are trying to calm the game down a bit now. Liverpool are keeping it easily among their defenders and Kelleher.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:22 , Chris Wilson

21 mins: Atalanta have forced Liverpool to go long from goal kicks several times so far, and it’s working to their advantage for now. Liverpool do look dangerous on the break though.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:21 , Chris Wilson

19 mins: A few exchanges of possession as we approach the halfway point of the half. Gomez is fouled in his half as Liverpool look to counter.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:19 , Chris Wilson

17 mins: Gakpo does well to win possession in the Atalanta half, but Liverpool can’t immediately capitalise. Mac Allister wins a free-kick and Liverpool recycle possession in their half.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:17 , Chris Wilson

15 mins: Neither side has really found their rhythm yet, but Atalanta have definitely had the better chances.

Until just now that is! Curtis Jones slips a lovely through ball behind the Atalanta defence, and Nunez has made a lovely run. He’s one-on-one but he tries the clever near-post finish, and he just scuffs it wide! Big chance.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:14 , Chris Wilson

13 mins: Atalanta win a dangerous free-kick to the right of the box. Koopmeiners will take.

It’s a deep delivery, and it runs out for a goal kick.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:13 , Chris Wilson

12 mins: Tsimikas is the latest to win a free-kick after being caught by Zappacosta. Looks like Atalanta’s game plan is to squeeze the Reds in defence.

The Italian side break and Zappacosta is sent through down the right. He fizzes in a great ball that De Keteleare flicks on to Koopmeiners, but the Dutchman’s shot is blocked.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:10 , Chris Wilson

9 mins: Koopmeiners tries a foray into the box but van Dijk wins the goal kick.

Liverpool content to play it around the back for a while here.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:09 , Chris Wilson

7 mins: Gakpo wins a free-kick in a dangerous position. Atalanta look rather unsettled here despite their huge chance earlier.

Mac Allister delivers the ball in, but Musso collects.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:08 , Chris Wilson

6 mins: Elliott spreads a nice pass across to Tsimikas, but his cross is wasteful and clears every red shirt.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:07 , Chris Wilson

5 mins: A reminder that the winners of this tie will face the winners of the tie between Benfica and Marseille.

The game has calmed down a little since the frantic opening stages.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:06 , Chris Wilson

4 mins: Liverpool counter straight from the Atalanta corner. Nunez is slipped in with the through ball and he’s nearly one-v-one, but he slips as he shoots and Musso collects!

Liverpool come again straight away as Elliott gets in behind the defence. He lays it off to Mac Allister but his shot is wild.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:04 , Chris Wilson

2 mins: CLOSE! A fantastic save! Elliott is dispossessed and the ball bounces into the Liverpool box. It falls to Pasalic around six yards out, but his shot is right at Kelleher’s face! Atalanta corner.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:02 , Chris Wilson

1 min: Just one minute in and Liverpool’s press has forced Atalanta into conceding cheap possession, this time from a clearance fro goalkeeper Musso.

Almost the first chance of the night as Gakpo cuts inside and drives towards the box. He tries to slip it through to Nunez but it runs to Musso.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

20:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The visitors get us underway here.

Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE

19:59 , Chris Wilson

The anthem plays and the teams are out of the tunnel and Anfield is in fine voice ahead of what they probably anticipate will be a fairly comfortable win.

The captains are shaking hands and doing the coin toss.

19:55 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Klopp speaking to the media

19:50 , Chris Wilson

Ahead of tonight’s game, outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the chance to win the Europa League in what would be his final game in charge is “not personal for me, it’s for us”.

“Eight years ago when we played in Basel and lost against Sevilla it was not a great start - but [it was] the start for many other things”.

The final will take place in Dublin on 22 May.

Regarding Liverpool’s busy run-in and fixture congestion, he said that it’s “t’s not so much about training, it’s about meetings, analysis, media - stuff like that”.

“This rhythm is normal for us. We don’t train a lot - we prepare.”

19:45 , Chris Wilson

Europa League just part of the journey - Jurgen Klopp restored Liverpool to Europe’s elite

19:40 , Chris Wilson

As kick-off approaches, a reminder of The Independent’s preview piece reviewing Jurgen Klopp’s impact on heightening Liverpool’s European pedigree.

Jurgen Klopp has a tendency to mythologise, to both create and burnish a legend. His skill set has rarely seemed to include search-engine algorithms but in 2018 he declared: “If you had Google and put in ‘European nights’ the answer must be: Anfield. That’s really cool.” He is almost right. Google “great European nights” and Anfield features prominently. That is part of Klopp’s legacy.

There may only be two European nights left at Anfield for him; perhaps Atalanta on Thursday will prove the last, with no semi-final against Benfica or Marseille to follow. There may be no more that cross the barrier into greatness. And yet Klopp will leave Liverpool as the manager who restored the unforgettable European evenings to their fixture list. As with much else he has done at Anfield, he took a historic institution, updated it, added his personal touch, and made Liverpool seem the place to be again.

Europa League just part of the journey - Klopp restored Liverpool to Europe’s elite

Head-to-head

19:32 , Chris Wilson

This match will be only the third times that these two teams have met.

The previous meetings both came in the group stages of the Champions League in the 2020/21 season, when crowds were still kept away from stadiums.

Jurgen Klopp’s men won 5-0 in the away fixture, but fell to a 2-0 defeat in the home game.

Is Liverpool vs Atalanta on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

19:25 , Chris Wilson

With just over half an hour until kick-off, a reminder of how you can watch tonight’s game.

Liverpool vs Atalanta kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) on 11 April 2024 at Anfield, Liverpool.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website. Coverage will begin at 7pm BST.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips, here.

Is Liverpool vs Atalanta on TV? How to watch Europa League fixture

Atalanta team news

19:16 , Chris Wilson

The away side have made five changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Cagliari last time out.

Juan Musso replaces Carnesecchi in goal, while Toloi and Kolasinac are replaced by Hien and Ruggeri.

Mario Pasalic comes in for Hateboer, while ex-Everton striker Ademola Lookman is replaced by AC Milan loanee Charles De Ketelaere.

Atalanta team news

19:09 , Chris Wilson

ATALANTA XI: Musso; Zappacosta, Hien, Djimsiti, Ruggeri; Ederson, De Roon, Pasalic ; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, De Ketelaere.

SUBS: Toloi, Holm, Lookman, Toure, Bakker, Adopo, Rossi, Carnesecchi, Hateboer, Bonfanti, Miranchuk.

Liverpool team news

19:00 , Chris Wilson

So, the host make six changes to the side that started the 2-2 draw at Manchester United last Sunday.

In defence, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate come in for Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Andy Robertson.

Curtis Jones replaces Szoboszlai in midfield, while Salah is rested in place of Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo comes in for Luis Diaz.

Diogo Jota and Alexander-Arnold, neither of whom have played since February, are both on the bench.

Team news

18:50 , Chris Wilson

LIVERPOOL XI: Kelleher; Tsimikas, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliot, Nunez, Gakpo.

SUBS: Adrian, Diaz, Salah, Szoboszlai, Jota, Robertson, Gravenberch, Clark, Bajcetic, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley.

Team news is in for tonight's #UEL clash with Atalanta 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 11, 2024

Team news

18:45 , Chris Wilson

Team news should be arriving any moment now...

Prediction

18:35 , Chris Wilson

Despite their recent struggles, the away side will be excited to test themselves at one of football’s most famous venues. Liverpool’s home advantage and superior firepower means they should be able to win comfortably though, even if Jurgen Klopp opts for several changes to his starting eleven. Liverpool 3-1 Atalanta.

Predicted XIs

18:30 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Gomez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Gakpo.

Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Hateboer, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, Lookman.

More team news

18:20 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool could welcome Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold back in time for this game - all three have returned to training and Jurgen Klopp did not rule them out of being involved.

Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones could all start after being put on the bench for Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United – Jurgen Klopp may want to rest players such as Virgil van Dijk, Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah ahead of the Premier League title run-in.

For the away side, former Everton forward Ademola Lookman may continue in the line-up alongside ex-West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca. Promising young defender Giorgio Scalvini misses out due to a muscle injury.

Ruben Amorim reveals extent of Liverpool talks

18:10 , Chris Wilson

Despite the links, Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has insisted he has not been interviewed by Liverpool, let alone reached a verbal agreement to take over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The 39-year-old Portuguese has emerged as a candidate to move to Anfield, especially when Xabi Alonso, who had been seen as the favourite, decided he was going to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another season.

Liverpool are doing their due diligence into a number of options and have yet to identify their preferred choice while Amorim rebuffed reports in his home country and in Germany that he has accepted a deal by saying he is yet to speak to the Merseyside club.

Ruben Amorim rejects talk of Liverpool interview to replace Jurgen Klopp

Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting CP manager rumoured to be frontrunner for Liverpool job

17:55 , Chris Wilson

Although Liverpool thoughts are firmly on the upcoming weeks in the title race and Europe, some attention is turning to the question of who will succeed Jurgen Klopp.

Ruben Amorim has emerged as the leading candidate for a host of Europe’s top clubs this summer, with Liverpool reportedly verbally agreeing a deal in principle for the highly-rated Sporting CP manager.

Amorim, 39, is now the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Read more on the Portuguese below.

Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting CP manager who is the frontrunner for Liverpool job

WATCH: Liverpool boss Klopp warns ‘only great teams left in Europa League’ ahead of Atalanta clash

17:35 , Chris Wilson

Jurgen Klopp has warned that there are “only great teams left in Europa League” ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Atalanta.

Their quarter-final opponents sit sixth in the Serie A table and put out Sporting Lisbon in the previous round - but have won only two of their last nine matches.

Pep Guardiola described playing the Bergamo-based side as like going to the dentist in 2019, and long-serving manager Gian Piero Gasperini remains in charge.

“There are now only great teams left in the competition,” Klopp said ahead of kick-off.

“It’s really outstanding and we know what Atalanta are all about.”

Klopp warns ‘only great teams left in Europa League’ ahead of Atalanta clash

Europa League just part of the journey - Jurgen Klopp restored Liverpool to Europe’s elite

17:15 , Chris Wilson

Jurgen Klopp has a tendency to mythologise, to both create and burnish a legend. His skill set has rarely seemed to include search-engine algorithms but in 2018 he declared: “If you had Google and put in ‘European nights’ the answer must be: Anfield. That’s really cool.” He is almost right. Google “great European nights” and Anfield features prominently. That is part of Klopp’s legacy.

There may only be two European nights left at Anfield for him; perhaps Atalanta on Thursday will prove the last, with no semi-final against Benfica or Marseille to follow. There may be no more that cross the barrier into greatness. And yet Klopp will leave Liverpool as the manager who restored the unforgettable European evenings to their fixture list. As with much else he has done at Anfield, he took a historic institution, updated it, added his personal touch, and made Liverpool seem the place to be again.

Read Richard Jolly’s preview piece on Jurgen Klopp’s influence in restoring Liverpool’s European pedigree.

Europa League just part of the journey - Klopp restored Liverpool to Europe’s elite

Liverpool set to welcome back key trio for Europa League clash

16:55 , Chris Wilson

Some early teams news before tonight’s game.

Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker being involved in Liverpool’s Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta on Thursday.

All three have been sidelined by injury since February but have returned to training and look set to contribute to Liverpool’s push for silverware over the closing weeks of the season.

Teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who has been out since September, is also back in training but is likely to have to wait a little longer for a first-team return.

“Obviously we didn’t rush it with the boys,” said Klopp. “That means they did a lot of training by themselves. Diogo and Trent worked as a group since two, three weeks and could do really proper training. It was very good yesterday.”

Liverpool set to welcome back key trio for Europa League clash

Liverpool vs Atalanta tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets

16:35 , Chris Wilson

The Europa League now represents Jurgen Klopp’s best chance to sign off from Liverpool with another trophy. Football betting sites have the Reds priced at 23/10 to win the Premier League following their disappointing 2-2 draw at Manchester United, but they are evens at best to win this competition and odds-on in most places.

The winners will face either Benfica or Marseille in the semi-final, leaving second favourites in the Europa League odds Bayer Leverkusen lurking in the other half of the draw.

Atalanta won their only previous visit to the red half of Merseyside 2-0, in 2020, though the pandemic meant that the game took place behind closed doors.

Liverpool have won 22 and drawn three of their 25 matches at Anfield in 2023/24, with an aggregate score line of 78-21. Betting sites make them no bigger than 1/3 to win the first leg.

A draw is priced at 19/4, with an away win at 17/2.

Liverpool vs Atalanta tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets

Is Liverpool vs Atalanta on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

16:15 , Chris Wilson

First of all, some details on how you can watch tonight’s game.

Liverpool vs Atalanta kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) on 11 April 2024 at Anfield, Liverpool.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website. Coverage will begin at 7pm BST.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips, here.

Is Liverpool vs Atalanta on TV? How to watch Europa League fixture

Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE

16:00 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s game between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield.

The Reds host the Italian side in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with Jurgen Klopp’s team likely looking for a big win that would enable them to put one foot in the semi-finals ahead of a tense Premier League run-in.

You can follow all the action here.