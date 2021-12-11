Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream for Premier League today

Liverpool must overcome Anfield legend Steven Gerrard today if they are to continue keeping the pace with Manchester City and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

While Villa fans will not thank anyone for it, this was instantly the game many would have looked for when Gerrard was appointed as Dean Smith’s replacement in November.

Clearly, there’s much more to their project than simply having an iconic former Liverpool player as manager but this is a narrative that cannot be ignored. Even Klopp has admitted Gerrard will probably replace him someday.

It’s a strange situation for both the club and Gerrard himself but the Villa boss has been at pains to insist he is approaching the game like any other and, given how well his team have played since his arrival, will surely pose a threat to Jurgen Klopp.

Date, kick-off time and venue:

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday December 11, 2021.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa

TV channel: Due to the game kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday, fans will be unable to watch the game live.

Highlights: All the big talking points from the game, however, will be available to watch on Match of the Day, which airs at 22.30pm on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa team news

Having rested a number of players in midweek, it seems reasonable to assume Klopp will bring back some of the big names for today’s game.

Villa, meanwhile, could welcome back Douglas Luiz as part of a three-man midfield.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction

It’s hard to look past a home win, as impressive as Villa have been of late.

Liverpool to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 98

Draws: 40

Aston Villa wins: 59

