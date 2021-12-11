Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the action as Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

The match marks the return of Steven Gerrard to Anfield, where he will be guaranteed a raucous reception from the Kop. However, a club legend could very well be a thorn in Liverpool’s side, with Villa in resurgent form since Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith. Villa have won three out of four games since the 41-year-old took charge, with their only defeat coming against leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool have been in terrific form, though, and trail City by just one point in the title race. They were made to work extremely hard last weekend but Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner eventually ensured the Reds of all three points against Wolves and, with top spot already sealed in their Champions League group, a heavily rotated starting eleven still managed to defeat AC Milan on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp made sure to hail Gerrard’s progress as a manager in the build-up to what will be an emotional homecoming and said he is certain the former club captain will one day lead Liverpool from the dugout too. Follow all the latest updates below after the end of Man City vs Wolves:

Read More

Jurgen Klopp believes Steven Gerrard will ‘definitely’ be Liverpool manager one day

Sentimentality the enemy for Steven Gerrard as Liverpool legend returns to Anfield

Liverpool’s owners never really ‘got’ Steven Gerrard. Now he returns with a different purpose

Liverpool vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Sentimentality the enemy for Steven Gerrard as Liverpool legend returns to Anfield

14:40 , Michael Jones

The question hadn’t reached its tail end yet but in the absence of hesitation, Steven Gerrard interrupted with the answer.

Story continues

“Hiding my emotions at times,” he offered, citing his primary personal challenge in the early months of transitioning from player to manager at Liverpool’s academy.

In four years, that initial poser has evolved into a proud strength. He has mastered the art of using his fervour to electrify and gain full buy-in from his players.

Sentimentality the enemy as Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Head-to-head

14:37 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won six of the last seven Premier League meetings between the teams, scoring at least twice in all seven matches.

Aston Villa have lost their last three league games at Anfield, most recently due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stoppage-time goal in April.

Last season there were 17 goals in the three encounters between the sides with Aston Villa winning a memorable game at Villa Park 7-2.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

14:34 , Michael Jones

Reaction to come from the Etihad Stadium but the focus moves to Anfield where Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are taking on Liverpool. Here’s a reminder of the line-ups:

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz; J Ramsey, Watkins, A Young

Full-time: Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:29 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Manchester City win courtesy of Raheem Sterling’s penalty kick. It was just one of many strange incidents during the game and Wolves will feel hard done by. Manchester City dominated throughout and it’s hard to argue that they didn’t deserve to win but on the other hand Wolves probably didn’t deserve to lose.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:26 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Chances! Wolves almost earn an equaliser with a driving run down the left side. The cross is whipped deep into the box and Kilman arrives to fire a header at goal. It’s sneaking under the crossbar but Ederson manages to tip the ball over the goal.

Wolves’s corner is then swung into the box and Kilman gets there again but this time fires his header wide of the back post!

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:25 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play at the end of this game. Joao Cancelo gets forward on the overlap and slides the ball to Sterling. He pulls it back into the middle of the box where Foden hits a first time shot from the edge of the six-yard only to be denied by a body block from Max Kilman!

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:22 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Save! De Bruyne swings a pass out to Zinchenko on the left wing. He dinks the ball into the box and picks out Foden who brings the ball down and takes a left-footed shot on the turn. He strikes it well but Jose Sa gets two hands to the effort and parries it away for Wolves.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:19 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Bruno Lage hasn’t given this match up yet. Daniel Podence comes on to replace Leander Dendoncker for the final few minutes. Wolves just need one chance to steal a point from this one but Manchester City are managing the game well.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:16 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Francisco Trincao comes on for Wolves replacing Ruben Neves. Hwang Hee-Chan receives the ball and dribbles it up the pitch before drawing Joao Cancelo into a foul but the Wolves free kick comes to nothing for the visitors.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:14 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Save! Zinchenko carries the ball down the left side for City and passes it into De Bruyne. He threads a pass into the left side of the box where Jesus runs onto it and drives a shot towards the near post. Sa has the post covered and sticks out a right hand to palm the ball behind for a corner.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:12 , Michael Jones

78 mins: If Manchester City can hold onto this lead they’ll take a four point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. It’ll also be their sixth consecutive Premier League victory.

Leander Dendoncker goes in the ball for a lunging tackle on Rodri in Wolves’s final third.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:09 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Jack Grealish’s day is done and Kevin De Bruyne gets a run out for Manchester City. That’s not a bad change to make is it?

That penalty was Raheem Sterling’s 100th goal in the Premier League. Sterling is the 32nd player to reach this total in the competition, and the eighth-youngest at 27 years and 3 days.

(Getty Images)

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:06 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Grealish has a shot blocked from inside the area but the ball bounces into the path of Bernardo. He shoots and forces a sharp save out of Jose Sa from close range. The ball rolls behind and City win another corner that Wolves manage to scramble clear.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:04 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Hwang Hee-Chan has been brought on by Bruno Lage replacing Adama Traore to lead the line for Wolves on the counter-attack.

Chance! Bernardo Silva sends the ball up to Sterling on the right wing and he fires an early cross into the box. Gabriel Jesus misses the ball but it bounces up for Jack Grealish who pokes it over the crossbar!

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Line-ups

14:02 , Michael Jones

Coming up at 3pm, Liverpool host Aston Villa. Here’s a look at both teams:

Liverpool XI:

🔴 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🔴



This is how we line up to face @AVFCOfficial this afternoon at Anfield!



Divock Origi misses out with a sore knee. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2021

Aston Villa XI:

This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool this afternoon. ⚪ #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/VZczZB4bYA — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 11, 2021

GOAL! Man City 1 - 0 Wolves (Sterling, 66’)⚽️

14:00 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Raheem Sterling steps up and coolly knocks the ball down the middle. The deadlock is broken and Manchester City have the lead at the Etihad.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:58 , Michael Jones

65 mins: The replays on VAR look as though the ball struck Moutinho on the armpit not the arm. It’s taking a whil to come to the decision but it stands! Penalty to Manchester City.

Penalty to Man City!

13:57 , Michael Jones

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

63 mins: Bernardo Silva whips a cross into the box from the right side and strikes Joao Moutinho on the right arm. His arm is in the arm flailing wildy and Jon Moss points to the spot.

VAR is going to look at it.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:54 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Sterling vs Ait-Nouri round two. The Manchester City forward drives into the box from the right and the Wolves defender steps across him. He doesn’t win the ball this time and knocks Sterling over but City still aren’t awarded a penalty and Sterling looks bewildered as to why not.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:52 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Pep Guardiola makes the first substitution of the game as Phil Foden comes on to replace Ilkay Gundogan.

Zinchenko hits one on the volley from just outside the Wolves box and fires his effort into the ground. The ball skips off then turf towards goal but Jose Sa gets across to keep it out.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:50 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Manchester City have another penalty shout turned down after a weaving run from Sterling carries the ball into the box. He’s held back by Rayan Ait-Nouri and goes to ground but Ait-Nouri releases him just in time for Jon Moss to award Wolves a goal kick.

Off the line!

City come so, so close to the opener with another cross from Cancelo on the right side. He picks out Gundogan perfectly on the opposite side of the box and Gundogan loops a header over Jose Sa. Coady runs back and somehow manages to clear the ball off the goallines with a brilliant defensive header!

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:46 , Michael Jones

53 mins: City have penned Wolves into their own penalty area since the second half commenced. Even Adama Traore is doing his part defensively. Grealish dinks a cross into the box but Coady heads it back out. City come again with Cancelo making a run to the byline. He keeps the ball alive and flicks it into the six-yard box. Jesus gets in front of Coady but volleys his effort over the crossbar!

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:44 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Gundogan sends the corner short to Cancelo who plays it inside to Rodri. He swings a cross deep into the box and picks out Jesus. Jesus brings the ball under control but can’t find a way past Kilman and City are forced to pass the ball backwards... for now.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:41 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Cancelo sends another great ball into the box as he lifts it over the Wolves backline to play Sterling in behind. Sterling attempts a cutback to Gundogan but Coady turns the ball behind for another corner.

Second half: Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:39 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Manchester City get the match back underway. Joao Cancelo curls a cross into the box from the right wing and Conor Coady fails to deal with it. Instead he knocks it down to Gabriel Jesus who takes a shot and wins City a corner early in the second half.

Coming up in the Premier League

13:37 , Michael Jones

We’ve got a fair bit of Premier League action still to come today. At 3pm we’re covering Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Liverpool host Aston Villa and will be bringing goal updates from Chelsea’s match versus Leeds and Arsenal’s game against Southampton.

Then at 5:30pm Manchester United travel to Norwich as Ralf Rangnick attempts to maintain his unbeaten start as United boss.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:34 , Michael Jones

31 - Only 31 seconds separated Raúl Jiménez's first and second yellow cards (45:50-46:21). It's his first red card in his 102nd Premier League appearance, while he's the first Mexican to be sent off in the competition. Orders. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2021

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:32 , Michael Jones

Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Ruben Neves have all picked up yellow cards over the first half with Raul Jimenez earning two - as well as a red - within 45 seconds of each other.

It’s been an interesting first 45 minutes to say the least.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:28 , Michael Jones

How crucial will this moment be?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:24 , Michael Jones

45+8 mins: Well then. Where to start here. The game remains goalless but Wolves have been through the ringer. Ruben Neves and Romain Saiss clashed heads which led to a long stoppage and Raul Jimenez got himself sent off for no good reason.

The visitors are down to 10-men and will have an even more difficult 45 minutes coming up.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:22 , Michael Jones

45+6 mins: Grealish dribbles into the box and slides a pass out to Zinchenko on the left side. He pulls the ball back into the box and picks out Bernardo Silva. He rolls the ball onto his left foot to shoot but gets closed down and has to send the ball back to Gundogan. City’s captain shoots from outside the box but his effort is blocked!

Red card! Jimenez is sent off!

13:17 , Michael Jones

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

45+3 mins: Raul Jimenez you absolute wally. Jimenez lunges into a tackle on Rodri in the middle of the pitch and clips the Manchester City player. Jon Moss pulls out the yellow card and awards City a free kick.

Rodri tries to restart play but Jimenez then stops the free kick being taken and the referee has no choice but to pull out another yellow card followed by a red!

Two yellow cards in the space of 30 seconds and Wolves are down to 10-men.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Coady fouls Grealish just outside the box but Gundogan’s ball into the middle is cleared. City bring the ball back and win a corner that Coady deals with again. Wolves have been solid at the back so far.

There’s seven minutes of added time to play.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:12 , Michael Jones

42 mins: The game is turning into a bit of a scrap. The last 10 minutes have been very stop-start but remarkably there’s only been one yellow card. Ruben Dias picks it up for a foul on Adama Traore.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Jack Grealish curls the City corner into the box and almost picks out the arriving Ruben Dias. He gets a head to cross abut sends it wide of the goal.

After a few eye drops Romain Saiss is back on the pitch for Wolves.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:07 , Michael Jones

36 mins: The stoppage was about five minutes in total but thankfully both players seem fine and are back on their feet.

Joao Moutinho runs the ball out of play and City’s throw in comes to Cancelo. He slides a though ball into the box for Sterling who breezes past Saiss. Sterling flicks him in the face with a trailing arm and Saiss throws himself to the floor. Sterling’s pass into the six-yard box is sent behind but Saiss remains on the deck.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Max Kilman has a bandage wrapped around his head and he’s back on his feet. Ruben Neves is sat up and still being seen to by the physios. He’s helped to his feet and takes a breather. Neves looks like he took the worst of the collision and he’s going to play on as well.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:01 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Ouch. Man City sweep forward on the counter-attack with Bernardo Silva dinking a pass up the pitch. Ruben Neves and Max Kilman both jump at the ball in an attempt to head it clear. The teo Wolves players collide with each and clash heads. Neves drops to the pitch and Jon Moss immediately stops the game. There’s blood on Kilman’s forehead and the game has to stop whilst they get treatment.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

12:57 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Sterling attempts to weave his way into the box through the middle but runs into Saiss who wins the ball and passes it away. Saiss is having a good game so far alongside Conor Coady.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

12:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Close! Sterling and Bernardo make similar runs into the right side of the box as Cancelo chips the ball in from the wing. The ball counces over Sterling and he tries tos shoot on the volley but Sa gets there first and scoops up the loose ball.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

12:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Chance! Jesus brings the ball down the left side and tries to get around Kilman. The Wolves defender does well to force him wide but Jesus cuts the ball back into the middle of the pitch. Gundogan slots a pass over to Cancelo who drills a swerving shot from range and forces another decent save out of Jose Sa.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

12:50 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Penalty shout! Max Kilman makes an error with a poor pass to Ruben Neves on the edge of his own box. Gabriel Jesus press onto Neves and nicks the ball before carrying it into the area. He looks to shoot and Kilman sprints across to recover the ball. He steps in front of Jesus, wins the ball and Jesus goes down. City want a penalty but there’s not enough contact and play goes on.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

12:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Cancelo, Bernardo and Sterling are causing big problems for Wolves from City’s right wing. Bernardo collects a pass from Cancelo and then transfers it up to Sterling on the right side of the box. Sterling fires a cross into the area hoping to pick of Jack Grealish but Saiss squeezes in front of him and heads it clear.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

12:44 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Joao Cancelo has a cross headed out of the Wolves box and Rodri takes control of the ball over on City’s right wing. Traore chrages him down and shoulders the midfielder off the ball.

Raheem Sterling then attempts to hold off Romain Saiss as City work the ball down the line. There’s a tussle between the two men and Sterling goes to ground but referee Jon Moss lets play go on.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

12:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chance! Joao Cancelo threads a fine pass up to Bernardo Silva who’s drifted into the right side of Wolves’ box. He shifts to the left and curls a left-footed effort towards the far top corner but narrowly sends it wide of the post.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

12:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Joao Cancelo loses possession just inside Wolves’ half and the visitors fly forward on the counter-attack. Raul Jimenez flicks a ball over the top for Adama Traore and he races Aymeric Laporte to the loose ball. Traore picks up the ball and waits for options to arrive in the box. He cuts it back to Ruben Neves who attempts to find Jimenez in the area but City manage to clear.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chance! City work the ball over to the inside right channel were Joao Cancelo drives up the pitch and flicks a nice pass into the box. Raheem Sterling darts in between Conor Coady and Romain Saiss, recovers the ball and prods a soft shot straight at Jose Sa who’s left with an easy save.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

12:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Both teams take the knee before Wolves get the match started. They work the ball down the left wing but knock it out of play. Manchester City take over and the visitors immediately drop a little deeper.

Man City vs Wolves: Here come the teams

12:27 , Michael Jones

Conor Coady leads out Wolves. The visitors sit eighth in the Premier League but could jump up as high as sixth if they manage to defeat the Premier League champions today.

Ilkay Gundogan leads out Manchester City. If they pick up three points they’ll remain top of the table.

Raul Jimenez good enough to play for Man City, says Bruno Lage

12:22 , Michael Jones

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says he could imagine Raul Jimenez playing for Manchester City and has described the Mexican as “one of the best players in the world”.

Jimenez joined Wolves initially on loan from Benfica in 2018 before making the move permanent a year later.

The 30-year-old has scored 51 goals to date for the midlands outfit, including three this season after returning to action at the start of the campaign following a career-threatening fractured skull suffered in November 2020.

Raul Jimenez good enough to play for Man City, says Bruno Lage

Man City vs Wolves: Jesus vs Wolves

12:18 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Jesus likes playing against Wolves. He has scored five goals in three Premier League starts against the midlands team.

(Getty Images)

Sign up for free Independent sport newsletters

12:15 , Independent Sportsdesk

Sign up to our free sport newsletters for regular updates straight to your inbox. Whether you would like a weekly rundown direct from our chief football writer Miguel Delaney or you want weekly sport digest from our sport editor Ben Burrows, or you want all the latest tips for your Fantasy Football game from our resident expert Mark Critchley, you can sign up by clicking here and scrolling to the sport section.

Man City vs Wolves: Traore the key for Wolves?

12:14 , Michael Jones

Adama Traore has scored a career-best three Premier League goals against Manchester City, including a brace in Wolves’ only Premier League away triumph in this fixture in October 2019.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Wolves: Foden on the bench for City

12:11 , Michael Jones

Phil Foden has scored 21 goals and assisted 15 since the start of last season which is three more direct goal involvements than any other Manchester City player but he’ll have to make an impact from the bench today.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Wolves: A tough task for the visitors

12:07 , Michael Jones

Wolves have won just three of their last 23 top-flight away games at the reigning champions, although one of those victories came at the Etihad Stadium in 2019-20. Can they earn a repeat results today?

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Wolves: Bernardo in ‘undroppable' form

12:04 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has scored six goals in his last eight Premier League appearances - one more than in his previous 61 games.

He is the top scoring midfielder in the Premier League this season with seven goals and in such good form that Pep Guardiola has branded him ‘undroppable’.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Wolves: Pep Guardiola refuses to discuss Erling Haaland to Man City rumours

12:01 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has refused to discuss the prospect of Manchester City signing Erling Haaland.

Mino Raiola, the agent of the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker, mentioned the Premier League champions as a potential destination when saying there is a “big chance” the Norwegian could move next summer.

Haaland, 21, is one of the hottest properties in the game having scored 72 goals in 74 appearances for Dortmund since joining the club in January 2020.

Pep Guardiola refuses to discuss Erling Haaland to Man City rumours

Man City vs Wolves: Wolves to earn away win?

11:58 , Michael Jones

Wolves are winless in three Premier League matches on the road, although they have lost just twice in seven away fixtures this season.

They are the only side yet to concede a set-piece goal in the Premier League this season. In 2020-21, they let in 14 goals from set-plays, the most of any top-flight team bar Leeds’ 15.

Man City vs Wolves: City to get back to winning ways?

11:55 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig ended a seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

Their tally of 31 top-flight league victories in a calendar year is bettered only by Liverpool, with 33 in 1982, and Chelsea, with 32 in 2005.

Man City vs Wolves: Lage on December schedule

11:50 , Michael Jones

Wolves manager Bruno Lage spoke about the jam-packed Premier League schedule across December and how he is preparing to deal with it one game at a time. Lage said:

It’s what I said at the beginning of the month; this is a real test. In the Premier League, every game is a challenge for us, but every time you go to play against these teams it is an opportunity for us to show our work. “As you know, we played the last game against Liverpool. We were there, we tried to play our game, and I think we did well. We suffered a goal late in the game, but the players did everything I asked. “Now, one game at a time, we’re just focused on Man City and what we can do. I am sure of two things; they will have more time with the ball than us, and I’m confident when we have the ball, we will play our game – like we did against Liverpool.”

Man City vs Wolves: Guardiola on De Bruyne

11:47 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s playmaker Kevin De Bruyne starts on the bench against Wolves today as he continues his reovery from injury. De Bruyne started against RB Leipzig during the week and Guardiola says he wants to manage the player’s workload. Speaking to BT Sport the City boss said:

He could play, but of course he’s been out for a while and Tuesday we have another game. “It’s not because it’s personal, next Tuesday there will be other ones.”

Man City vs Wolves: Head-to-head

11:43 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have lost just one of their last nine home games against Wolves in all competitions. Wolves lost both Premier League meetings last season by an aggregate score of 7-2.

This fixture’s average of 3.82 goals per game is the highest of any to have been played at least 60 times in the English leagues.

Man City vs Wolves: Team changes

11:39 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes eight changes to the Manchester City starting XI that lost to RB Leipzig during the week. Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko keep their places with Ederson returning in goal. Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte form the centre-back partnership with Joao Cancelo expected to slot in at right-back. In midfield Rodri and Bernardo Silva return alongside Gundogan with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in the forward line.

Bruno Lage meanwhile makes just one change to the Wolves line-up that lost to Liverpool last time out. Out goes Hwang Hee-chan and in comes Joao Moutinho.

Man City vs Wolves: Line-ups

11:31 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish

Your City starting XI to face Wolves 📋



XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish



SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/E6i7miB4AD — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 11, 2021

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jimenez, Traore

Man City vs Wolves: Guardiola is November’s Manager of the Month

11:29 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola was named Premier League Manager of the Month for November after guiding Manchester City to a 100% record over the month.

City cruised to victory in the Manchester derby victory at Old Trafford, comfortably defeated Everton in a 3-0 win and earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory at home to West Ham United.They scored seven goals in three November Premier League matches, conceding only once and also boasting an astonishing average of 71% possession across the month.

Guardiola has now won Manager of the Month an impressive ten times, with this his first since February 2021.Only Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson have claimed the award on more occasions than the Manchester City manager who moves ahead of Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and alongside West Ham manager David Moyes in the overall standings.

Man City vs Wolves: Phil Foden has persistent injury ‘niggles’, says Pep Guardiola

11:24 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Phil Foden has persistent injury “niggles” and that the Manchester City youngster will be dictate whether he is fit enough to play or not.

Foden was substituted at half time of Tuesday’s Champions League defeat away to RB Leipzig after struggling with a pain in his ankle.

The 21-year-old was sidelined for several weeks last month with an ankle injury, while also missed the start of the Premier League season after suffering a foot problem at the summer’s European Championship.

Phil Foden has persistent injury ‘niggles’, says Pep Guardiola

Man City vs Wolves: Recent results

11:21 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s seven game unbeaten run was ended last time out when they lost 2-1 to RB Leipzig in the Champions League. However, they have a one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table and haven’t lost a league game since 30th October. A week ago they travelled to Watford and cruised to a 3-1 win away from home courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva (x2).

Wolves are in very good form having only lost twice in 10 Premier League games. Unfortunately, one of those defeats came last time out when Liverpool travelled to Molineux and Divock Origi scored a 94th minute winner for the Reds. Wolves face another difficult match against Manchester City today but if they can earn three points, they’ll take another step closer to European qualification.

Man City vs Wolves: Early team news

11:18 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte should be available for Manchester City after sitting out their Champions League match against RB Leipzig with minor injuries, but Phil Foden and Nathan Ake will both be assessed after being substituted for ankle and back problems in that same game.

Wolves are boosted by the fitness of captain Conor Coady who, along with Rayan Ait-Nouri, is fit to start. Fernando Marcal has recovered after testing positive for Covid-19 and Willy Boly is in contention to make his first appearance in seven months.

Man City vs Wolves latest news

11:16 , Sport desk

Pep Guardiola has urged his players to be careful if socialising over Christmas to prevent a coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City.

The City manager has revealed the champions have cancelled plans for a large staff party this year, but players will not be prevented from arranging their own private gatherings.

Even then, it is not something he will be encouraging and he trusts that if groups do meet, appropriate caution will be exercised.

Guardiola, who lost his mother to Covid-19 last year, said: “The club spoke with them and they know that they have to be careful and know not to go to gatherings and be at home as much as possible – or when you go out be careful, social distance, wear a mask and come back.

“As much as you protect mentally and feel that the you are out (of it), you can get Covid and (you must) live with that feeling you can get Covid.

“The club, every winter time or Christmas time, organises a party for all the workers, all the people here, and we cancelled it. We cannot do it.

“But (if) everyone at home, when they’re with a family and kids, organise a party – I think they’re going to do it, but just be careful.”

Pep Guardiola urges Christmas caution at Manchester City amid Covid-19 threat

Man City vs Wolves latest news

11:14 , Karl Matchett

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is delighted to be back working with Raul Jimenez and says the Mexican striker is good enough to play for a top team like today’s opponents - not that he wants them to take up his tip and come shopping.

“Sometimes, ‘the best’ is the question of opportunity,” he explained in his press conference.

“Look, I don’t want to say that [and] after, Pep [Guardiola, Man City manager] comes with his money and buys Raul!

“But imagine Raul playing for Man City – I can imagine that, because he knows that game, he knows how to play inside, he knows how to play in the box, he runs a lot when you are defending.

“I don’t want to give him ideas – I will go after him to sign 10 more years for Wolves!

“For me, he can play in any team, and I’m very happy to have him – I was unhappy because we didn’t have the money, because we sold him from Benfica, but now I’m very happy to have him in the same team.”

Jimenez has three league goals this season but has his work cut out today against a side who have conceded only nine in 15 games.