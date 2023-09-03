Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE!

Anfield hosts a fascinating match-up between two of the Premier League’s early high-flyers today, as Liverpool face Aston Villa. Both sides have won all of their games since a tricky opening weekend and want to head into the international break in fine spirit with a win this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be without new signing Ryan Gravenberch but finally look to have improved their midfield situation regardless, and should hand Darwin Nunez a starting berth after his brace off the bench secured a huge victory at Newcastle a week ago.

Villa, meanwhile, come into this one off the back of a Europa Conference League cruise past Hibernian and a win on Merseyside will boost their confidence of competing on multiple fronts this season. This game is not on TV in the UK but you can follow Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!

Liverpool vs Aston Villa updates

Kick-off: 2pm BST | Anfield

Why isn’t it on TV?

Liverpool team news

Aston Villa team news

Evening Standard score prediction

Liverpool FC - Aston Villa FC

Jurgen Klopp fears Mohamed Salah saga not over yet

12:29 , Marc Mayo

Amid reports of a £200million bid for Mohamed Salah arriving soon from Al-Ittihad, Jurgen Klopp spoke in the week of why he thinks Saudi Arabia’s transfer window should not be allowed to run after Europe’s shuts.

He said: “I think the next two weeks will show how much of a challenge it is, because whatever happens there, obviously, nobody can react any more.

“That's something I think UEFA or whoever should have an eye on. Because we all have to protect the game, and we want [to].

“It's not illegal, it's the game, and obviously I love all my players who play now in Saudi Arabia. It's not like it distracts me now from my watching habits, but we have to make sure all these European leagues... stay as strong as they are.”

Read the full story

(Evening Standard)

Destination Anfield

12:21 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool vs Aston Villa match odds

12:16 , Marc Mayo

Story continues

Liverpool: 8/15

Aston Villa: 7/2

Draw: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Fixture changes

12:11 , Marc Mayo

The Europa League and Conference League have just sparked an array of fixture changes for these two teams.

Aston Villa’s games against Chelsea, on September 24, Wolves, October 8, and Luton, October 29, are now all on Sundays just like today’s game.

Liverpool will also play West Ham, Brighton and Nottingham Forest on those Sundays.

Dates for November and December games will be confirmed at a later date.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction

12:06 , Marc Mayo

Villa came away with a point from Anfield last season and have gotten into the swing of things after a first-day shock at Newcastle. Avoiding defeat here could sky-rocket their ambitions of another top-seven finish.

A 1-1 draw.

(Getty Images)

12:01 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Digne; Diaby, McGinn; Watkins

Early Aston Villa team news

11:56 , Marc Mayo

New Villa signing Lenglet is unlikely to be dropped straight into the starting line-up after his deadline-day loan move from Barcelona.

Emery is still without Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Jacob Ramsey due to injury whereas Emi Martinez, Alex Moreno and Leander Dendoncker face late fitness tests to be in contention.

11:50 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

🔴 MATCHDAY 🔴



We return to Anfield for the visit of Aston Villa 🏟#WalkOn | #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/mtnbJysl9k — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2023

Early Liverpool team news

11:44 , Marc Mayo

Ryan Gravenberch is not be available for a Liverpool debut after his arrival from Bayern Munich, having not met the deadline of 12pm on Friday to be registered for the game.

Virgil van Dijk is also unavailable due to his one-game ban while Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara are the two injury absentees.

Why isn’t Liverpool vs Aston Villa on TV?

11:37 , Marc Mayo

In the UK, the game will not be broadcast live having not been selected by Sky Sports or TNT.

It was originally due to take place under the Saturday 3pm blackout but was moved back due to Villa’s European commitments.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE!

10:58 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Liverpool vs Aston Villa!

Unai Emery’s side have made a very fast start to the Premier League season but face a test like no other today when they head to Anfield.

Liverpool are clicking into gear and want to go into the international break off the back of three points, which would surely assert themselves as genuine title contenders.

Kick-off from Merseyside comes at 2pm BST.

And you can follow all the build-up, match action and reaction right here with our live blog...