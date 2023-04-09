Liverpool vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal face an acid test of their title credentials when they travel to Liverpool.

The Gunners have not won at Anfield since for 11 years and victory would be another huge statement as they seek to stay ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

City closed to within five points of Arsenal with a 4-1 win at Southampton on Saturday so Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to respond.

Liverpool are enduring a difficult season under Jurgen Klopp but they blew away Manchester United 7-0 in their game at Anfield and this is set to be a huge afternoon in the title race.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday April 9, 2023.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will provide a live stream to subscribers.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara are available for Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah all expected to return.

Luis Diaz is fit again but is not expected to feature.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has hinted William Saliba could return. Bukayo Saka and Ben White are fit again.

Doubt: Saliba is not expected to play against Liverpool (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

The Gunners can expect to be given a huge test by Liverpool, even despite their problems. Still, they have answered almost every single test thus far.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 94

Draws: 62

Arsenal wins: 82

Liverpool vs Arsenal latest odds

Liverpool to win: 17/10

Draw: 13/5

Arsenal to win: 13/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.