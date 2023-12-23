Liverpool vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

The phrase 'game of the season' often gets bandied around, but this evening's meeting of the Premier League's top two, Liverpool and Arsenal, is undoubtedly the biggest of the campaign so far.

The Gunners sit atop the table on goal difference - though have a game in hand on Aston Villa following their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Friday night.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVERPOOL VS ARSENAL LIVE!

It has been a promising season in a rather unusual way for both Liverpool and Arsenal to this point, no doubt buoyed by the unexpected drop-off by defending champions Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have not exploded with the huge scorelines of the German's previous teams but, as evidenced by the midweek thrashing of West Ham, can turn it on to become unplayable when the opportunity presents itself.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal also appear surprisingly tight following the rambunctious chaos of last year's title challenge, instead regularly nicking late wins in tight games - something which many see as the mark of champions.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off tonight, Saturday, December 23, 2023.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Liverpool are on a high after smashing West Ham (AP)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny.

Story continues

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

This one is very difficult to call.

Liverpool have been near-perfect at home this season but did show signs of vulnerability against Manchester United last weekend, when they were stifled by a workmanlike low block.

Arsenal boast the league's joint-best defence on the road (along with United) and may not fly out the traps like Liverpool might want them to. The Gunners are seriously better than United on the break, too.

Expect this one to go down to the wire, where Arsenal's uncanny knack for late goals could swing it.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

It could be a thriller on Merseyside (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Gunners have not won a game in 90 minutes at Anfield since Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla provided the goals in a September 2012 visit. In the last seven overall meetings, they've also only won once.

Liverpool wins: 94

Arsenal wins: 82

Draws: 63

Liverpool vs Arsenal match odds

Liverpool to win: 5/4

Arsenal to win: 13/8

Draw: 15/8

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).