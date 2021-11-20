Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool FC welcome a resurgent Arsenal to Anfield in one of the picks of the Premier League this weekend after the international break.

Following World Cup qualifiers, Jurgen Klopp will go head-to-head with Mikel Arteta, who has inspired a promising run of form for the Gunners as he looks to establish an identity for his side.

The Reds suffered a damaging defeat to West Ham before the break, slipping to fourth in the Premier League and denting their title hopes, so it is imperative to rebound here.

But it will not be straight forward after the Gunners’ rattled off nine straight league games without defeat, though Liverpool will test their top four credentials.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match and what time does it start?

The match at Anfield is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday November 20 2021

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels.

A live stream is available for Sky subscribers through the Sky Go online player or app.

What is the team news?

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is doubtful after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Scotland.

Jurgen Klopp will turn to Kostas Tsimikas if the Scot is unable to start. Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane should overcome injury scares after training on Tuesday, but Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trained on Wednesday to hand the Gunners a boost. The striker had missed Gabon’s match against Egypt and returned to London but looks to have shaken off any lingering issues.

Thomas Partey missed out on international duty with Ghana due to injury and could remain sidelined here, but Kieran Tierney now looks primed to start after two appearances for the Tartan Army during the international break and that means Nuno Tavares could drop out of the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Thomas, Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Lacazette; Aubameyang

Odds

Liverpool - 4/9

Draw - 7/2

Arsenal - 11/2