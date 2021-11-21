Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Imperious Liverpool extended their Premier League home winning streak against Arsenal to six on Saturday with an easy 4-0 victory that lifted them to second in the table.

Sadio Mane met a perfect free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 39th minute to plant a header across Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for Liverpool’s opening goal.

Ramsdale produced a string of spectacular saves to keep Juergen Klopp’s silky strikers at bay. But he could do nothing to stop Diogo Jota skipping past him in the 52nd minute after a dreadful misplaced pass from Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares.

Inevitably, Mohamed Salah got in on the act with a close-range volley from a Mane cross in the 73rd minute, before Takumi Minamino came off the bench to turn in a cross from Alexander-Arnold with his first touch in the 77th.

Arsenal showed a few flashes of resistance and attacking spirit in the first half - not least from manager Mikel Arteta who squared up angrily with Klopp over a foul in an ugly touch-line exchange that earned both yellow cards.

But the Londoners looked crushed at the end, their eight-game unbeaten run over and yet again leaving Anfield empty-handed. The result left them fifth in the league.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

35’ - SAVE! Ramsdale with some class to deny Salah, then react quickly to smother any chance of a rebound, 0-0 still

39’ - GOAL! Mane with a bullet header from close range that Ramsdale cannot keep out, 1-0

52’ - GOAL! Jota with a calm head to dribble around Ramsdale and slot home, 2-0

73’ - GOAL! Salah makes the game safe and finally has his goal, wonderful combination between Jota and Mane in the build-up, 3-0

77’ - GOAL! Sublime. Gorgeous football from Mane, Salah and Alexander-Arnold, capped off by Minamino’s tap-in, 4-0

Liverpool FC 4 - 0 Arsenal FC

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:54 , Jack Rathborn

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane strike as Liverpool bounce back to thrash Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:46 , Michael Jones

Liverpool returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion as they put Arsenal to the sword with a 4-0 victory which halted the Gunners’ 10-match unbeaten run.

Having seen their unbeaten start to the season ended at West Ham before the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s side responded in style with a comprehensive dismantling of their opponents, who had arrived looking to leapfrog their hosts into the top four.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane strike as Liverpool bounce back to thrash Arsenal

Liverpool back to their best?

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:42 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have scored in each of their past 22 games in the Premier League, netting 56 times in that run. It’s their best streak since they scored in 36 successive games from 10 March 2019 to 24 February 2020.

Reaction from Trent Alexander-Arnold

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:39 , Michael Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold was delighted about Liverpool’s performance especially the way they responded from the loss to West Ham before the international break. He described his teammates as ‘red blurs’ to the Arsenal players as they took the attack to the Gunners, scoring four goals in what ended up being an easy win. He told Sky Sports:

A team of our quality shouldn’t be losing games. The way the league is going, any loss is a bad loss. We have bounced back the best way we could. A very good performance. “It was exactly what we needed - nothing more and nothing less. They came as two banks of four and were tough to break down but we scored our goals and put the game to bed. To see out the clean sheet is very good. “First half we had that aggression but didn’t capitalise on it. The first 15-20 minutes of the second half were as good as we’ve pressed all season. We were all over them - they were just seeing red blurs all over the place. That second half was outstanding. “It’s always good to contribute to the team. Scoring, creating goals is what my game is based on. I’m happy with that - I just need to keep up that form. All games are very important and hopefully I can keep that form up. “I’m feeling good out there. I’m playing with freedom and finding myself in positions I haven’t previously. It’s going really nicely. These are the levels I expect of myself.”

Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:34 , Michael Jones

England’s number one right-back?

38 - Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 38 Premier League assists, four more than any other player in this period. Sublime. #LIVARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 20, 2021

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:32 , Jack Rathborn

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Premier League match (Getty)

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:29 , Michael Jones

Sadio Mane’s assist for Mohamed Salah is the 20th time the pair have combined for a Premier League goal - only Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler (24) have combined for more for Liverpool in the competition.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:27 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah’s strike was Liverpool’s 100th in the Premier League against Arsenal; only against Newcastle (105) have the Reds scored more in the competition.

Full-time: Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:21 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Liverpool move up to second place and back to within four points of league leaders Chelsea. there was a real sense that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal had turned a corner and were ready to push for the top four but they’ve been humbled by Liverpool today. The Gunners started the match quite well even though Liverpool were a little slow and timid. Then Klopp’s men turned it up a gear and the cracks began to appear in the Arsenal backline.

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino all got on the scoresheet and Liverpool are back to winning ways.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:18 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at Anfield.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:16 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Liverpool are running down the clock now. They’re content to pass the ball around the pitch and keep Arsenal at bay. A cleansheet will top of a perfect evening for Jurgen Klopp. Arsenal’s 10 game unbeaten run is coming to an end.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:11 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Mohamed Elneny comes on to replace Thomas Partey for Arsenal. Thiago Alcantara is replaced with teenager Tyler Morton who makes his Premier League debut and his first appearance at Anfield for the Reds.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:08 , Michael Jones

80 mins: It was Minamino’s first touch of the game. Alexander-Arnold put it on a plate for him again and Liverpool’s dominance over Arsenal continues. It’s not been a terribly bad performance from the Gunners but Liverpool are just a class above.

GOAL! Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal (Minamino, 77’)⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:05 , Michael Jones

77 mins: He’s just come on! Sadio Mane holds the ball up on the edge of the box and sends it across to Mo Salah. He waits for Alexander-Arnold to arrive on the overlap and then gives it to the right-back. Alexander-Arnold fires a low cross over to the back post where Takumi Minamino gets on the end of the pass and slots it in for his first goal at Anfield!

Liverpool 3 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:04 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Diogo Jota is given a loud round of applause as he’s taken off by Jurgen Klopp. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also replaced as Jordan Henderson and Takumi Minamino are brought on.

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:03 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Liverpool 3 - 0 Arsenal (Salah, 73’)⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:01 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Mane and Salah combine and Liverpool have three! Sadio Mane drags Ben White out of position as Diogo flicks the ball in behind the Arsenal line. Mane sprints into the box with the ball and Salah waves wildly at him for the ball. He squares it just before the tackle comes in and Salah is left with the easiest of tap ins. It’s another goal for Liverpool’s top goalscorer this season.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:59 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Gabriel tugs at Mo Salah as the Egyptian brings the ball into the right side of the box, Salah makes a meal out of it and goes to ground but referee Michael Oliver lets play continue. Arsenal work the ball down the left wing to Smith Rowe who’s clattered by Fabinho and wins a free kick. Fabinho is shown a yellow card.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:56 , Michael Jones

69 mins: How have Liverpool not scored?! Aaron Ramsdale that’s how. Alexander-Arnold guides the ball down the right wing and picks out Mo Salah. He drives up the pitch and carries the ball into the box. Salah cuts inside and looks like he’s about to shoot but instead sets up Jota for a first time shot inside the box. Jota rattles it at goal but somehow Ramsdale leaps across and palms it away!

Liverpool 2 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:53 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Save! Aubameyang is slipped into the right side of the box and squeezes his way in between the Liverpool centre-backs. Matip closes him down but the Arsenal captain gets a shot away and forces Alisson into a decent save with his outstretched right leg.

Alexandre Lacazette is replaced with Martin Odegaard for Arsenal.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:52 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Tsimikas sends a high cross in from the left but it flies over everyone and comes to Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right side of the box. He delivers it back into the middle and a headed clearance knocks the ball to Thiago. He shoots from outside the box but hits it straight at Ramsdale who gets in behind the ball and catches it easily enough.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:48 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Liverpool almost have a third as Salah slots a short pass into the middle of the box for Jota but he’s met by a sliding Ramsdale who does enough to come away with the ball. Both players stay down ater their collision but after a chance to get the breath back they’re up and ready to go again.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:46 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Salah is hungry for a goal. Oxlade-Chamberlain knocks the ball loose on the edge of the Arsenal box and Jota flicks it on to Mane. He shoots on the turn and forces another sharp save from Ramsdale. The rebound comes to Salah but he’s closed down quickly and his effort goes wide! It seems Mane was slightly offside though and a goal wouldn’t have counted even if Salah found the target.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:44 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Close! Arsenal are trying to find a way back into the game through Saka on the right wing. He flicks a cross over to the back post where Tavares and Aubameyang both jump up for the same ball. Tavares gets a head to it but can only knock it down for Liverpool to boot clear.

GOAL! Liverpool 2 - 0 Arsenal (Jota, 52’)⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:40 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Mistake from Arsenal, composure from Jota, Liverpool 2-0. Arsenal try to find a way to pass the ball out from back with Tavares bringing the ball to the front edge of his own box. He blindly passes it back to his centre-backs but the pass comes straight to Jota who turns into the box, sits White on the floor, shimmies around Ramsdale and taps into the open net. Great work from the Liverpool forward!

Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:38 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Chance! Big, big chance for Liverpool to double their lead. Fabinho wins the ball back with a high press and passes it up to Oxlade-Chamberlain. He’s got options on both sides but only has eyes for goal and attempts to guide a shot into the far bottom corner but sends it wide of the back post!

Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:35 , Michael Jones

48 mins: There’s no way into the penalty area for the Gunners as they run ball back out of play. Tsimikas throws the ball back in play but it’s won high up the pitch by Lacazette who leaves the ball for Smith Rowe. He slots a pass into the box but Aubameyang is beaten to it by Van Dijk who works it clear for the Reds.

Second half: Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:33 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Can Arsenal find a way back into this game or will Liverpool kick on and score again? The visitors get the ball rolling for the second half an win a throw in deep in Liverpool’s final third.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:31 , Michael Jones

8 - Only versus Crystal Palace (13) has Sadio Mane scored more Premier League goals than he has against Arsenal (8), finding the net in five of his six such games at Anfield (5 goals). Opener. #LIVARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 20, 2021

Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:25 , Michael Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold has now assisted 10 Premier League goals for Sadio Mane, double the amount he’s provided for any other player in the competition.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:22 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have the lead at half-time. Sadio Mane’s headed effort sending them in front after a little scuffle between the managers. Trent Alexander-Arnold with another assist as well.

Half-time: Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:17 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Just the one goal to talk about in the opening 45 minutes but Aaron Ramsdale has made at least three fantastic stops and Arsenal have had a goal chalked off.

It took a while to kick into gear but after a barmy between the two managers the game came alive. Sadio Mane has been the main focus, throwing himself into heavy challenges and scoring the opening goal for Liverpool. More of the same in the second half please.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:15 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Sadio Mane leaves too much on Ben White as the defender tries to keep the ball in play on the Arsenal right side. Mane is finally shown a yellow card which calms down the Arsenal contingent of the crowd. Mane’s throw himself about a bit in this first half, angering Mikel Arteta.

GOAL! Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal (Mane, 39’)⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: There it is! Liverpool win a free kick on the inside right channel. It’s a perfect position for Trent Alexander-Arnold to whip in the cross. It’s as accurate as you’d expect from the Liverpool right-back as he picks out Sadio Mane over towards the back post and Mane slots home a fine header, just out of Ramsdale’s reach to give Liverpool the lead.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:08 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Save! Liverpool have turned up the heat but Ramsdale is up to it! The attack down the right channel and Alexander-Arnold picks up the ball. He skirts the front edge of the box before hitting one at goal and forcing Ramsdale to tip the effort over the crossbar!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:07 , Michael Jones

35 mins: It’s all kicking off between Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta as the managers square up to each other a collision between Mane and Tomiyasu. Both are shown yellow cards but it’s added a bit of extra spice to this game.

SAVE! Mane feeds Tsimikas to the byline as he makes an underlapping run into the box. He cuts the ball back to Salah who shoots and is denied by Ramsdale! The goalkeeper spills the ball but is up quickly to smother it before Salah can poke it home.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:05 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Arsenal score! Lovely play between Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes Arsenal up the pitch. Smith Rowe backheels a pass into the box and Aubameyang collects. He squares it to Lacazette as Alisson tries to close him down and Arsenal’s number nine taps it home. However, Aubameyang was offside as Smith Rowe played the ball to him and the goal doesn’t count.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Save! Aaron Ramsdale denies Mane from close range! Fabinho flicks the ball out to Alexander-Arnold on the right wing and he curls a cross into the middle. The ball bounces off Tomiyasu and drops to Thiago who shoots from inside the box. Ramsdale drops to his right to keep the shot out. The rebound almost drops for Mane but he can’t quite lift it over the goalkeeper and Ramsdale knocks it away!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Liverpool win the ball in the middle of the pitch and Oxlade-Chamberlain leads the charge forward. He shoots from the edge of the box and wins a corner as Tavares deflects the ball behind.

The corner ball is swung into the middle but Arsenal work it clear easily enough.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:54 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slides the ball out to Saka on the right wing. There’s been a bit of space for the 20-year-old to run into and he does so here. Emile Smith Rowe provides an option on the other side of the box but Saka decides to shoot and has his effort blocked by Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:52 , Michael Jones

22 mins: Close! Emile Smith Rowe loses possession as he’s pressed by Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool defender dinks the ball up to Salah who spins and weaves into the box. He plays in Diogo Jota who can shoot but his first touch is poor and Arsenal regain the ball just as the whistle goes for an offside against Salah.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:49 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Arsenal play a short free kick back to Ben White. He attempts to float an aerial pass into the box for Nuno Tavares but the left-back is held back by Mane who lets the ball run out for a goal kick.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:46 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Diogo Jota plays Salah into the box but the Liverpool forward elects against shooting and tries to pick out Oxlade-Chamberlain instead but his pass is off target and Arsenal work the ball away. Cagey start to the match from both teams as they try to feel their way into the game.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:44 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Takehiro Tomiyasu tussles with Mane on Liverpool’s left side. He almost gets the better on the Liverpool forward but catches him as he clears the ball and Liverpool win a free kick. Kostos Tsimikas swings the free kick into the middle and Van Dijk arrives to head the ball over the crossbar!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:42 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Oxlade-Chamberlain links up with Fabinho to work the ball out to the right wing. Fabinho heads it up tp Salah and continues into the box. Salah attempts to slip the ball to him but overhits the pass and it runs out for a goal kick.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:38 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Bukayo Saka receives the ball on the right side of the pitch and cuts inside dribbling into the box. He attempts to link up with Alexandre Lacazette but Van Dijk intercepts and clears the danger for Liverpool.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:35 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Chance! Ben White tries to drive the ball through the middle of the pitch but loses possession. Thiago Alcantara takes over and slots it over to the right side of the box for Mo Salah. He hits a snapshot at goal but pulls the effort wide of the near post.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Virgil van Dijk sends a hopeful long ball up the pitch towards Sadio Mane but he’s beaten in the air by Ben White and fouls the defender on the way down. Arsenal try to string together an attack over on the left side but the ball goes out of play for a Liverpool throw in.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: There’s big swings at stake in the table with this game. If Liverpool win they’ll move above Man City and West Ham into second. If Arsenal win they move above Liverpool into the top four.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets the match underway for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:25 , Michael Jones

The teams make their way out onto the pitch at Anfield. Arsenal are in decent form and are due a good performance against Liverpool. Liverpool are looking to close the gap on Chelsea back to three points.

This should be a good one. Kick off is up next...

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:24 , Michael Jones

Arsenal’s unbeaten run of eight games is currently the longest of any Premier League side. They can go 11 games undefeated in all competitions, which would be their best sequence under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has won 54 of his opening 100 Arsenal matches. Only George Graham, with 56 victories, has a better record over the same period.

The Gunners have kept six clean sheets in nine Premier League away games, including the last three in a row. They could keep four consecutive away clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since May 2005.

Aaron Ramsdale has not conceded a goal in five of his eight Premier League appearances for Arsenal. He kept five clean sheets in 37 games for Bournemouth in 2019-20 and five in 38 matches for Sheffield United in 2020-21.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:21 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s defeat at West Ham United last time out ended their joint-club record 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions. The Reds have dropped points in all three games this season against teams in the top five of the table with two draws and on defeat.

Liverpool could concede multiple goals in three successive Premier League fixtures at Anfield for the first time since 2012, a run which included a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal.

They are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games (five wins, four draws) following a run of six successive defeats at Anfield.

Reaction from Manchester United’s David De Gea

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:19 , Michael Jones

A heated interview with David De Gea followed Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat to Watford with De Gea describing the performance as ‘embarrassin and a nightmare’. He said:

There’s not much to say - it was embarrassing to see Man United play like we did today. It’s not acceptable - the way we were playing and doing things. It’s easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it’s the players. We need to show much more than we are doing. “Embarrassing first half - we could’ve conceded four goals in 45 minutes. It was hard to watch the team playing today - it was nightmare after nightmare. It’s not acceptable. “We are trying to give our best and fight for the team but for sure something is very wrong. You can see in the games - it’s very low level, very poor. Sorry to the fans, once again. “I’ve been in difficult moments and always believe in myself but there are difficult moments we have to be strong in mind and body. We are paid to play for United and to do better than that. “This is not Manchester United or the way we ought to play - it’s difficult to say more than that. “It’s been very bad for a long time - a club like Man United we have to be fighting for trophies and fighting for big things and to be honest we are far from that. Let’s see - we have to keep working hard and stick together. We always say the same things but it’s the truth - we have to look at ourselves and see where we can improve.”

Wins for new Premier League managers

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:17 , Michael Jones

Dean Smith’s first game in charge of Norwich resulted in a 2-1 victory over Southampton today to give the former Aston Villa boss his first win in his new role.

His successor at Villa, Steven Gerrard, also secured three points as Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings netted against Brighton to secure a 2-0 win at Villa Park.

Eddie Howe’s first game in charge of Newcastle took a hit before the game as he was forced to isolate despite a negative Covid test. On the pitch the Magpies drew 3-3 with Brentford with Allan Saint-Maximin securing a point deep in the second half.

Mikel Arteta’s new Arsenal foundations face Liverpool litmus test

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:12 , Michael Jones

At the very least, nobody’s laughing now. Back in mid-September, after Arsenal had finally won their first game of the season with a narrow 1-0 victory over a pitiful Norwich City, Mikel Arteta described it as “the best week or 10 days of my career in this industry”.

Some within that industry reacted with mockery, comparing it to some of Roberto Martinez’s more outlandish comments. Arsenal had after all been dismal in the first three games of the season, and external pressure was growing on Arteta.

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t one of those laughing, though. He’s had respect for Arteta since the Basque became coach of Arsenal, and is currently preparing for what he believes will be a very awkward game at Anfield this weekend. That feeling is all the more pronounced since Liverpool, for once, need a result much more than Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s new Arsenal foundations face Liverpool litmus test

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:09 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won their last five Premier League home matches against Arsenal, scoring at least three goals each time. The aggregate score is 18-4.

A sixth Arsenal loss would equal the club record for successive defeats at one Premier League ground. The Gunners have also lost their last six games at the Etihad.

Arsenal have won just one of the 11 Premier League meetings during Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool tenure with three draws and seven defeats. Klopp’s side have scored 39 goals versus Arsenal in all competitions, his best record against any club.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:05 , Michael Jones

There’s one more game to plat today as Liverpool take on Arsenal. Here’s a look at the two sides:

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Arsenal X: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Smith Rowe, Lacazette; Aubameyang

Harry Maguire sent-off as Watford thrash dismal Manchester United

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:04 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back under a mountain of pressure after his team were hammered 4-1 by Watford on Saturday.

Harry Maguire was sent-off in the second half on another desperate showing from the Red Devils.

Harry Maguire sent-off as Watford thrash dismal Manchester United

Premier League results

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:01 , Michael Jones

Lots of goals in the Premier League. Here’s how the six 3pm kick offs finished:

Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 3-3 Brentford

Norwich 2-1 Southampton

Watford 4-1 Manchester United

Wolves 1-0 West Ham

Full-time: Watford 4 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:58 , Michael Jones

90+7 mins: Watford have thrashed Manchester United at Vicarage Road. Four goals for the home side. It’s an embarrassing defeat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men. Just another in a long line of defeats for Solskjaer. The axe has to be hovering over his job right now. Fantastic performance from Watford. They take a deserved three points.

GOAL! Watford 4 - 1 Man Utd (Dennis, 90+6’)⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:55 , Michael Jones

90+6 mins: Embarrasing for Man Utd. Delight for Watford and Emmanuel Dennis!

GOAL! Watford 3 - 1 Man Utd (Joao Pedro, 90+2’)⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:51 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Game over! Watford are taking these points, Joao Pedro seals the win for the Hornets! David De Gea makes a good save to deny Watford but Anthony Martial is caught in possession trying to run the ball up the pitch. Dennis slots the ball into the box for Joao Pedro who fires it at goal from a near angle and De Gea fumbles it over the line.

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:50 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Five minutes of added time to play at Vicarage Road. Jesse Lingard comes on to replace Jadon Sancho.

GOAL! Aston Villa 2 - 0 Brighton

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:48 , Michael Jones

89 mins: Aston Villa are taking the points. John McGinn sends the ball into the box and picks out Tyrone Mings. He side-foots the ball into the back of the net after the goalkeeper commits to clearing the ball and misses it. Steven Gerrard will be picking up his first points as a Premier League manager.

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:45 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Luke Shaw takes a knock to the head and stays down. He’s replaced with Diogo Dalot for the final few minutes. That’s another blow for Man Utd.

Watford win a corner and it gets swung into the near post where Joao Pedro leaps into the air and heads the ball onto the top of the net!

GOAL! Aston Villa 1 - 0 Brighton⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:43 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Ollie Watkins could have a winner at Villa Park. The home side fly up the pitch on the counter-attack and Watkins is fed into the box. He fires home a cool right-footed finish and Steven Gerrard will get his first win in charge of Aston Villa if they close out this game.

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:40 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Chance! Ronaldo weaves his way into the left side of the box before pulling the ball back to Fernandes on the edge of the area. He’s got plenty of time on the ball so takes a touch to set himself and then belts his effort over the crossbar!

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:39 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Ronaldo is getting closer and closer to scoring. First he heads a cross from Sancho over the bar before finding the back of the net with a beautiful finish with the outside of his right foot, after being supplied by Van de Beek. He’s clearly offside though and that goal doesn’t count. Watford still have the lead at Vicarage Road.

GOAL! Newcastle 3 - 3 Brentford ⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:36 , Michael Jones

75 mins: They’re not going down without a fight! Allan Saint-Maximin has brought Newcastle back on level terms at St. James’ Park. Which way is this one going to go?

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:33 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Chance! Van de Beek slots another lovely pass into the box as Ronaldo makes a run in behind from deep. He collects the ball and shoots but can’t get enough curl on the strike and it goes wide. Time is running out for Manchester United.

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:32 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Emmanuel Dennis belts the resultant free kick high and wide but Watford are firmly on the front foot now. Manchester United need to score again. They’ll have to leave themselves open to the counter-attack or else they’re going to lose the game.

Sissoko picks out King over on the left side. He takes the ball into the box and cuts it back to Dennis. Dennis shoots from the front of the box but has his effort blocked.

Red card! Harry Maguire is off!

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:29 , Michael Jones

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

69 mins: Nightmare. Absolute nightmare for Harry Maguire. He’s caught on the ball by Tom Cleverly who nicks the ball off him. Desperate to atone for the mistake Maguire lunges in on the Watford midfielder and hacks him to the ground. It’s another yellow card, Maguire’s second of the game and he’s off!

United are down to 10-men.

GOAL! Newcastle 2 - 3 Brentford⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:27 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Over at St. James’ Park Brentford substitute Frank Onyeka takes a shot that deflects off Ciaran Clark and nestles in the back of the net. It’s unlucky for Newcastle, they can’t afford to lose this one.

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:24 , Michael Jones

64 mins: N’Koulou is taken off for Watford with Troost-Ekong replacing him. N’Koulou looks to have picked up an injury and limps off before Louza takes the free kick. He drills it low at the wall but it’s blocked and cleared by Man Utd.

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:23 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Watford try to wrestle some control back from Man Utd as Kiko Femenia drives down the right wing and swings a cross into the box but boots the ball straight out of play.

Sarr then presses up against Maguire who gets on the wrong side of the attacker. He sticks out a leg and brings Sarr down just outside the box, going in the book for his challenge.

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:18 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Save! Donny van de Beek slips a nice pass into the box for Cristiano Ronaldo who slips just as he strikes one at goal. Ben Foster sticks out a right arm and delfects the ball over the goal denying Manchester United an equaliser.

GOAL! Wolves 1 - 0 West Ham ⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:16 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Wolves have finally broken the deadlock at Molineux. Raul Jimenez has the goal and it’s a deserved one for the home side who have caused the Hammers problems all game. David Moyes men need to win this game in order to move up to second place. Can they find an equaliser?

GOAL! Burnley 3 - 3 Crystal Palace ⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:14 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Back at Turf Moor Maxwel Cornet has drawn Burnley back level. This has been a topsy-turvy game and could go either way yet.

Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:13 , Michael Jones

52 mins: It stands! The check is over and Manchester United get one back with the substitute’s goal counting. We’ve got a game on at Vicarage Road now.

GOAL! Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd (Van de Beek, 50’) ⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:09 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Have United got one back? Donny van de Beek has found the back of the net but will it stand? There’s a check for offside but for now it’s been given.

A cross to the far left-hand post from Jadon Sancho picks out Cristiano Ronaldo in the box and he cushions a header across goal to Donny van de Beek who heads home from inside the xi-yard box.

Watford 2 - 0 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:08 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Van de Beek gets stuck in straight away tussling with King and winning the ball for United much to the delight of the away fans who have been clamouring for his inclusion in the team.

United can’t get free though as Watford press them high up the pitch and win back the ball.

Second half: Watford 2 - 0 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:06 , Michael Jones

Kick off: We’re back underway at Vicarage Road. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for reinforcements, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek are on in place of Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.

Coming up in the Premier League

Saturday 20 November 2021 16:01 , Michael Jones

Following the conclusions of the 3pm kick offs there’s one more game to close out Premier League Saturday as Liverpool host Arsenal. Both teams are in decent form and that should be a cracking affair at Anfield.

Kick off for that one is at 5:30pm with team news expected in around half an hour.

King scores again

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:57 , Michael Jones

Only against Everton (eight) has Watford’s Josh King scored more Premier League goals than he has against Manchester United (five).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enters last chance saloon at Manchester United

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:54 , Michael Jones

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United squad returned to training this week, the message was very much of a fresh start; of drawing a line for the rest of the season. The break did most good.

The England group are more content. Those left behind got some decent work in.

That’s only most of the squad, though. Cristiano Ronaldo’s mood of disgruntlement continued, as his Portugal team conceded a calamitous late goal against Serbia to lose their last group qualifier and an automatic place at the World Cup.

2-0 down to Watford at half-time in the first game back won’t do his mood any good either:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enters last chance saloon at United

Elsewhere in the Premier League

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:52 , Michael Jones

It’s been a first half full of goals. Marc Guehi slotted home three minutes before the end of the first half to give Crystal Palace a 3-2 lead over Burnley.

Here are the half-time scores:

Aston Villa 0-0 Brighton

Burnley 2-3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 2-2 Brentford

Norwich 1-1 Southampton

Watford 2-0 Manchester United

Wolves 0-0 West Ham

Half-time: Watford 2 - 0 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:49 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Half-time at Vicarage Road with Watford leading by two goals to nil. David De Gea saved two Ismaila Sarr penalties but Manchester United didn’t learn from their mistakes and they are deservedly behind at half-time.

Josh King and Sarr himself have the goals and Watford will be disappointed that they haven’t scored more.

Watford 2 - 0 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:48 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play. Bruno Fernandes chips a free kick into the box but it’s cleared by Moussa Sissoko. United need to get into the break, they’ve been outclassed in this first half.

GOAL! Watford 2 - 0 Man Utd (Sarr, 44’)⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:44 , Michael Jones

44 mins: It’s 2-0 now! What a lovely finish this is from Ismaila Sarr who’s made up for those two penalty misses. Cleverly and Femenia combine on the right wing with the right-back cutting the ball into the box. Sarr takes over, checking to the right and blasting a low shot into the far side of the net!

Watford 1 - 0 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Save! Man Utd are playing awfully. Watford should be at least two up. The cross comes into the box from the left wing and Josh King is free in the middle of the six-yard box. There’s no-one marking him at all. He has a free header but sends it straight at De Gea who punches it away. A yard either side and it’s 2-0.

GOAL! Newcastle 2 - 2 Brentford ⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:41 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Joelinton gets into the goalscoring action with a goal for Newcastle at St. James’ Park. That’s 11 goals across six games now all before half-time. Great stuff.

GOAL! Burnley 2 - 2 Crystal Palace ⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:39 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Turf Moor is the place to be at the minute. Christian Benteke has his second of the game as Palace draw back level. Conor Gallagher shifts away from a tackle from Taylor and slides a pass into the box for Benteke who leaves Pope no chance to stop the shot as the ball flies into the back of the net.

Watford 1 - 0 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:36 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Big chance for Marcus Rashford who takes a shot from just inside the box but is denied by Ben Foster. Watford then fly down the pitch and Sarr weaves into the box. He knocks it back to King who shoots from the front edge of the box and has his effort blocked by Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United are all at sea when Watford attack with pace.

Goals, goals, goals! ⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:34 , Michael Jones

Burnley have come from behind at Turf Moor to lead 2-1 against Crystal Palace, Chris Wood with the second goal for the Clarets.

At St. James’ Park Brentford are in front for the first time with Rico Henry meeting a cross at the back post and heading home with a lovely header! Newcastle 1-2 Brentford.

GOAL! Watford 1 - 0 Man Utd (King, 28’)⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:30 , Michael Jones

28 mins: They’re in front! A well worked and fully deserved goal from Watford sees them take the lead against Manchester United. Femenia floats a deep cross into the box and Wan-Bissaka fails to deal with it. His attempted clearance drops to Dennis who rolls the ball to the byline before cutting it back to Josh King and he taps in from close range! Watford have the lead!

Watford 0 - 0 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:29 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Penalty shout from Man Utd. Ronaldo is played into the box and comes shoulder to shoulder with Sarr. The Watford man nudges into Ronaldo and he goes down but the referee waves for play to go on.

Watford 0 - 0 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:26 , Michael Jones

24 mins: King and Sarr are the main drivers of the breakaway as they flies in between the United lines. Sarr carries the ball into the box and looks to find his striker but the ball is deflected out for a corner.

The corner ball is swung into the middle and United fail to deal with the initial ball. It drops to King just outside the six-yard box and his shot is blocked by Harry Maguire. Last ditch defending from the Man Utd captain.

Watford 0 - 0 Man Utd

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:24 , Michael Jones

21 mins: This is a low tempo match. Scott McTominay goes in the book for a scrappy tackle on Emmanuel Dennis but Watford can’t make use of the resultant free kick.

United then break with Shaw driving up the inside left channel. He feeds it to Rashford who swings a deep cross to the back post and Jadon Sancho keeps the ball alive with a volley back into the middle. Watford clear the danger and begin a counter-attack.

GOAL! Burnley 1 -1 Crystal Palace ⚽️

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:22 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Ben Mee has equalled for the home side at Turf Moor! The Clarets win a corner that Ashley Westwood swings into the box and Mee pops up to head home fomr inside the six yard box.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website