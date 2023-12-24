Wolves v Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates from Christmas Eve fixture

Wolves face Chelsea in a Christmas Eve clash this afternoon in the Premier League.

Gary O’Neil’s side aim to bounce back after a heavy loss to West Ham, while the Blues look to build momentum after edging past Newcastle on penalties midweek to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea hope to close the gap on Brighton in ninth, while a home win could bring Wolves, who won this fixture last season thanks to a Matheus Nunes stunner, level with the Blues and ensure they move away from the relegation zone.

“It is going to be tough, it is going to be difficult,” Pochettino conceded. “We have seen from many games that for the opponent it is very tough to play there at Molineux. It will be massive for us if we are able to win the three games [against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Luton].”

Follow the live action in the blog below and get all the latest match odds and tips here:

Premier League: Wolves v Chelsea

Wolves face Chelsea with kick-off at Molineux, live on Sky Sports

Wolves can go level on points with Chelsea with victory

Blues aim to build momentum after Carabao Cup win on penalties midweek

Wolves XI: Jose Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Gomes; Semedo, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Ait Nouri; Hwang, Sarabia, Cunha

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Ugochukwu, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Jackson; Broja

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 0 - 0 Chelsea FC

Wolves 0-0 Chelsea

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Another half-chance for Chelsea, this time as Sterling feeds Jackson with a clever ball, but Samedo got his body around the pass and poked back to Sa. The visitors have had some decent moments so far.

Wolves 0-0 Chelsea

13:08 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: So much space already! It’s an open start as Sterling leads the break and feeds Broja, who is in loads of room in the box. The striker cuts inside Lemina but Wolves recover before he can get his shot away. He needed to be quicker there, Broja.

It came after Wolves broke forward, with Chelsea’s midfield non-existent. Gomes couldn’t find the open man and Gallagher did well to track back and cut out the chance.

Story continues

Wolves 0-0 Chelsea

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Sterling beats Samedo with ease before he is brushed to the ground. Jackson then gives away a similar foul and Chelsea are frustrated as this time the free-kick goes against them.

Wolves 0-0 Chelsea

13:03 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Nicolas Jackson has started on the left for Chelsea, with Raheem Sterling on the right. It means Armando Broja leads the line with Cole Palmer floating in behind.

Wolves v Chelsea LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Will Chelsea be driving home for Christmas with three points or can Gary O’Neil’s Wolves side give the Blues another set-back? We’re underway.

Wolves v Chelsea LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

12:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Kick-off is next! Wolves can go level on points with Chelsea with a win, while the Blues are guaranteed to spend Christmas 10th - it just depends if Pochettino’s side can cut the gap to ninth-placed Brighton, which currently stands at five points...

Wolves v Chelsea LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

12:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to Sky ahead of Wolves vs Chelsea: “We have the possibility to play Broja and Jackson together, it’s about trying to find the best solution and the best balance to win the game.”

Gary O’Neil expects Molineux to be “rocking” for this first Christmas Eve fixture since 1995.

(Getty Images)

12:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are winless in their last three away Premier League visits to Wolves, since a 5-2 win at Molineux in September 2019 - which featured a Tammy Abraham hat-trick.

In a good sign for Mauricio Pochettino, or maybe not, all four of their Premier League away wins at Wolves have been under different managers (Ranieri, Ancelotti, Villas-Boas and Lampard).

(Getty Images)

Wolves v Chelsea LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

12:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Wolves have scored in each of their last 15 Premier League home games, which is their longest scoring streak at Molineux in the top-flight since 1970.

Only Liverpool and Brighton have won at Molineux this season and Manchester City and Tottenham were both beaten by Gary O’Neil’s side.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea - team news!

12:11 , Jamie Braidwood

The injuries continue to pile up for Chelsea and there is no Moises Caicedo or Enzo Fernandez at Molineux, so Lesley Ugochukwu steps into midfield alongside Conor Gallagher. Romeo Lavia also returns to the Chelsea bench, where Christopher Nkunku remains despite making his debut as a substitute in midweek. Armando Broja leads the line, alongside Nicolas Jackson.

There are two changes to the Wolves team beaten at West Ham, with Jose Sa returning in goal and Rayan Ait-Nouri fit to start at left wing-back.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea - team news!

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Wolves XI: Jose Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Gomes; Semedo, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Ait Nouri; Hwang, Sarabia, Cunha

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Ugochukwu, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Jackson; Broja

When is Chelsea vs Wolves and how can I watch it?

11:50 , Luke Baker

When is Chelsea vs Wolves?

The match kicks off at 1pm GMT at the Molineux on Sunday 24 December.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 12pm GMT, and can be streamed also via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Wolves v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

11:40 , Luke Baker

Chelsea take on Wolves in the first Premier League fixture on Christmas Eve since 1995.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side go into the game fresh off the back of reaching the Carabao Cup semi-finals following a penalty shoot-out against Newcastle on Tuesday.

Wolves have scored in every one of their last 15 Premier League matches at Molineux, but Cole Palmer goes into the match in impressive form, having scored six goals and provided three assists in the top flight.

Chelsea go into the match looking for back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since October having beaten Sheffield United in the last game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Is Wolves v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Reece James reveals latest injury setback and hits out at critics

11:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea captain Reece James has undergone surgery and hit out against negative comments regarding his latest setback.

The 24-year-old limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at Everton last week with a recurring hamstring injury and underwent an operation to try and solve the issue.

It is James’ third longer-term hamstring problem within the last 12 months which prompted negative and abusive messages from fans towards the England full-back.

James took to social media to give an update following the operation.

He posted on Instagram: “The footballing world knew I got injured but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution.

Reece James reveals latest injury setback and hits out at critics

Chelsea joy comes from unlikely source in Carabao Cup drama

11:15 , Jack Rathborn

A moment to savour and delight, finally, for Mauricio Pochettino, who will dance long into the southwest London night. His Chelsea into the Carabao Cup semi-finals and a cruel exit on penalties for a brave Newcastle United. It was so nearly more of the same for the Blues: plenty of promise but ultimately heading for a miserable conclusion to another 90 minutes in this lavish project.

Desperately searching for inspiration, it arrived in unlikely circumstances, with not only another calamitous error from Kieran Trippier, but their much-maligned £88.5m man Mykhailo Mudryk doing the damage. He prodded into the corner in stoppage time and followed it with a calmly-converted penalty in the shootout. Chelsea may just have lift-off under Pochettino on this most thrilling of nights in the Carabao Cup.

The tempo of this firecracker of a tie was set within a minute when Moises Caicedo scraped his studs down Anthony Gordon’s calf – a nasty challenge that may have seen him sent off had VAR been available.

Chelsea joy and Newcastle misery come from unlikely sources in Carabao Cup drama

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino responds to Conor Gallagher transfer speculation

11:00 , Jack Rathborn

Mauricio Pochettino insists Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea future will be a matter for the player and the club after more speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future.

Gallagher, whose contract expires in 2025, has played in all but one of the Blues’ matches this season, thriving in midfield under the Argentine and taking the captain’s armband after injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Tottenham and West Ham held an interest in the player last summer, and rumours have returned concerning a potential move for the 23-year-old in January with Chelsea making efforts to be compliant with Profit and Sustainability rules.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino responds to Conor Gallagher speculation

Wolves vs Chelsea tips, betting preview and predictions

Saturday 23 December 2023 16:53 , Jack Rathborn

Wolves and Chelsea will contest the first Premier League Christmas Eve fixture since 1995 on Sunday (1pm, Sky Sports).

The Blues will be looking to boost their European hopes by triumphing at Molineux Stadium.

Gary O’Neil’s side have a good record at home, however, so this match is not easy to call.

Chelsea are the favourites with the best betting sites, but do not count Wolves out of this one.

Wolves vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with predictions, best odds and free bets