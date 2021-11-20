Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Arsenal - LIVE!

In-form Arsenal take on the toughest test they’ve had in months with what looks a daunting visit to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

A win at Anfield for the first time since 2012 would speak to a team to have made huge strides under Mikel Arteta this season and further underline Arsenal’s credentials as a genuine challenger for Champions League qualification.

In fact, even a convincing performance would be a promising indication that this reasonably young team can truly battle with elite sides away from home, albeit would point to some of the work Arteta must continue to do in order to get Arsenal taken seriously.

Indeed, while Liverpool lost to West Ham just before the international break, that was the first time they’ve tasted defeat all season and have largely been formidable at home under Jurgen Klopp’s stewardship.

Follow all the action LIVE with Simon Collings in attendance.

Arsenal team news

15:48 , Matt Verri

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang allayed fears of an injury by training with Arsenal on Wednesday. The striker had missed Gabon’s encounter with Egypt earlier this week having returned to London.

Thomas Partey is, however, a doubt having turned down a Ghana call-up to continue his recuperation from injury, but Kieran Tierney could press for a start ahead of Nuno Tavares after twice playing for Scotland.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

15:38 , Matt Verri

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is said to be doubtful for the game, with reports suggesting the Scottish defender’s availability is hanging in the balance after suffering a hamstring complaint on international duty. Jordan Henderson will be assessed today.

Story continues

Should Robertson be unavailable, Kostas Tsimikas would in all likelihood deputise after a number of promising showings. Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane are expected to be fit despite injury scares after training on Tuesday, though Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita remain out.

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

15:25 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels. Coverage begins at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go online player or app.

Good afternoon!

15:13 , Matt Verri

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Arsenal!

Jurgen Klopp’s side welcome Mikel Arteta and the Gunners to Anfield, and after Chelsea’s win earlier today, they find themselves seven points off the top of the table.

Liverpool were beaten by West Ham in their final match before the international break, and will want to get back to winning ways. Arsenal have been in good form since making a poor start to the season, but this is a real test for them.

Kick-off is at 17.30pm GMT from Anfield, and we have Simon Collings at the ground. Before then, we’ll have all the build-up and team news right here.