Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Liverpool host Arsenal this evening in what is a massive clash in the Premier League title race. A draw at Anfield would be enough for the Gunners to sit top of the table at Christmas, but Jurgen Klopp's side can move to the summit themselves with three points.

Arsenal surrendered a two-goal lead on this ground in April as their title challenge began to fade, and they will be desperate to prove that this time they are ready to go the distance. Mikel Arteta was on the pitch for the Gunners when they last won in the League at Anfield, that victory coming in 2012.

Klopp has called for a white-hot atmosphere this evening, as Liverpool look to respond to last weekend's tame draw with Manchester United. Since then they have hammered West Ham in the Carabao Cup and the Reds know victory here over the league leaders would be a major statement of their own title ambitions. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Liverpool vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT, Anfield

How to watch: Sky Sports

Liverpool team news: Mac Allister and Jota still out

Arsenal team news: Gunners could be unchanged

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal win

Trossard: We must believe we can win at Anfield

15:29 , Matt Verri

Leandro Trossard has told his Arsenal team-mates to believe now is the moment to end their 11-year wait for a win at Anfield.

The Gunners have a miserable record away at Liverpool, and they last won there in the Premier League in 2012, when current manager Mikel Arteta was still playing.

But Trossard believes Arsenal have the quality to match Liverpool and they can finally claim a long-awaited win at Anfield.

“They (Liverpool) have such a good squad and such a great team, and you can tell how they are evolving this season as well, how well they are doing,” he told Canal+.

“It is always a really tough place to go to get points from, so we have to be so, so good in the game and on the day to get away with points and, hopefully, the three points.

Story continues

“If everyone is at their best, we can beat them there. Obviously, there are numerous factors that can decide a game - but we have to believe in ourselves that we can win there. Hopefully we can do that.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal set to bring in former Liverpool club doctor

15:22 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are set to appoint Crystal Palace's Zafar Iqbal as their new head of medical services.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for a new chief club doctor since April, when the popular Gary O’Driscoll left the Emirates Stadium after 14 years in order to join Manchester United.

First-team doctor Florence Newton has stepped up to the role on a temporary basis since then, but Standard Sport understands that Arsenal are now poised to poach Iqbal from their London rivals.

Iqbal is expected to work out his notice period at Palace, where he is the head of sports medicine, before making the switch at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Iqbal has been at Selhurst Park since the summer of 2015 and the days of Alan Pardew, having left his "dream job" as Liverpool club doctor months earlier for personal reasons following a family illness.

(Getty Images)

Stage is set!

15:16 , Matt Verri

Perfect evening for it...

Standard Sport prediction

15:08 , Matt Verri

This one is very difficult to call.

Liverpool have been near-perfect at home this season but did show signs of vulnerability against Manchester United last weekend, when they were stifled by a workmanlike low block.

Arsenal boast the league's joint-best defence on the road (along with United) and may not fly out the traps like Liverpool might want them to. The Gunners are seriously better than United on the break, too.

Expect this one to go down to the wire, where Arsenal's uncanny knack for late goals could swing it.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal team news

15:02 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta is set to name an unchanged team for the third Premier League game in a row.

The Gunners have a handful of fitness concerns, but not with the 11 players who started their previous two League games.

Jurrien Timber (knee), Fabio Vieira (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) are all expected to miss out. Midfielder Jorginho was absent for Sunday’s win over Brighton with a foot problem and is being assessed ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Thomas Partey has been out since October with a hamstring injury and is itching to get back playing over the festive period, but he will not return in time to feature here.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

14:56 , Matt Verri

Darwin Nunez is expected to continue up front for Liverpool this evening.

Although the Uruguayan failed to score as the Reds smashed West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night, there is every chance he gets the nod to lead the line

Cody Gakpo started as the central striker and scored in midweek but Jurgen Klopp will likely trust his first-choice starters for the visit of Arsenal.

The key questions come in midfield, where Ryan Gravenberch is fit after being rested due to fatigue. However, Curtis Jones starred with two goals against West Ham.

Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are both nearing returns from injury but this match will come too soon, while Andy Robertson won't be back until January and the likes of Joel Matip, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain long-term absentees.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

14:50 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action here, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good afternoon!

14:45 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Arsenal!

Huge evening ahead - probably the biggest game of the Premier League season so far. Both sides have the chance to sit top of the table at Christmas, and make a major statement in the title race. Promises to be a match to remember.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT. Stay with us!