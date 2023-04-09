Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news, line-ups as Salah and Saka start crunch Premier League clash

The latest test of Arsenal’s title credentials in the Premier League sees them head to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have habitually been far and away the superior side in recent seasons, both in head-to-head encounters and in terms of chasing silverware, but it’s a total reversal this time around with the Gunners fighting for honours and the Reds miles off the pace.

A draw in midweek made it four without a win for Liverpool, including defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, and Klopp rang the changes in the Reds’ lineup for that game with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of the team. They sit eighth in the table, now 13 points off the top four after yesterday’s results.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won six in a row to stay sustain a cushion over Man City at the top - but there’s still little room for error if they want to end a near-two-decade wait to be crowned champions, as Pep Guardiola’s men moved back within five points by thumping Southampton earlier in the weekend.

TEAM NEWS: Salah, Alexander-Arnold and other big-hitters recalled for Liverpool

TEAM NEWS: Saka returns to start for Arsenal in front three with Martinelli and Jesus

Will Jurgen Klopp move on from the untouchables in Liverpool line-up?

15:53 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp surrounded himself with three of the faces of his Liverpool. They were success stories who defined the style of a team with flying full-backs and goalscoring wingers. They are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, statistically the two most creative defenders in Premier League history, and Mohamed Salah, the man who has rewritten many a Liverpool scoring record. Klopp kept them close to him, because they were all on the bench at Chelsea on Tuesday.

They have started cup finals against Chelsea. They have started Champions League finals. They have been automatic choices for the marquee matches and almost every match. Between them, they have made 816 appearances for Klopp: only 56 were as substitutes, including the left-back and the right winger’s cameos at Stamford Bridge.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, remained an unused replacement. Liverpool had only begun one league game – at Southampton last year, three days after a 120-minute FA Cup final and when Salah was injured – without all three since 2018. Until this week.

It is why there will be particular scrutiny on the teamsheet on Sunday. In the heyday of this Liverpool team, at least nine names could be stencilled onto it for the major occasions – the other decisions related to the third member of the midfield and Virgil van Dijk’s centre-back partner.

Had the Dutchman not been ill, it would have been intriguing if he, too, would have been culled from the side that capitulated in the second half against Manchester City.

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

15:45 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp clearly feels his point has been made after dropping a number of his ‘untouchables’ in the midweek draw with Chelsea. The likes of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all recalled to start today.

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka is completely over the illness that saw him only used from the bench last weekend, so he comes into the starting XI for Leandro Trossard

15:38 , Luke Baker

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Fabinho; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

15:33 , Luke Baker

The Reds to take on Arsenal 👊#LIVARS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2023

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️️



🧱 White at the back

🔙 Saka returns

💪 Jesus in attack



Let’s do this - together! pic.twitter.com/n7mlX1qjQC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2023

Mikel Arteta preparing Arsenal for ‘jungle’ of Anfield

15:29 , Luke Baker

Mikel Arteta is preparing his Arsenal title hunters for the “jungle” of Anfield as they look to end an 11-year wait for a Premier League win at Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game five points clear at the top, after second-placed Manchester City‘s win over Southampton yesterday, but have a woeful recent history on the red half of Merseyside.

Arteta attempted to prepare his players for the atmosphere at Liverpool last season by putting a sound system around the training pitch to pump out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

It was made famous in the ‘All or Nothing’ documentary as one of several unique ways the Spaniard approached team-talks, some of which saw him ridiculed.

The quirky preparation for the trip to Anfield backfired as he saw his side thrashed 4-0 but he continues to defend his out-of-the-box thinking.

15:26 , Luke Baker

It promises to be a monumental clash at Anfield this afternoon in a game that Arsenal and Liverpool both need to win.

The Gunners are looking to stay in control of the title race and re-establish an eight-point gap after Man City’s win yesterday. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s slim top-four hopes will be all but over if they don’t win, as they currently trail Man Utd in fourth by 13 points...

It should be a fascinating encounter.

15:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

