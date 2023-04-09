Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE!

After Manchester City closed to within five points of Arsenal by beating Southampton on Saturday, the Gunners will look to respond when they travel to Liverpool on what could be a pivotal afternoon in the Premier League title race.

The game at Anfield feels like an acid test for Arsenal, who have not won away at Liverpool for 11 years. They were thrashed 4-0 there last season and victory today would represent a huge statement as they go head-to-head with City for the title.

Liverpool are enduring a difficult season but they blew away Manchester United 7-0 in their last game at Anfield and need a win to boost their European hopes. This could be a season-defining 90 minutes for Arsenal, who can re-establish an eight-point lead at the top of the table with a win. With kick-off at 4.30pm BST, follow all the action at Anfield with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings.

Liverpool vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 4:30pm BST, Anfield

How to watch: Sky Sports

Liverpoo XI: Van Dijk fit again

Arsenal XI: Saka returns but no Saliba

Score prediction

Liverpool FC - Arsenal FC

16:21 , Alex Young

The teams are back in their dressing rooms. It’s almost time.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Last time

16:10 , Alex Young

This game last season got a lot of focus over the summer after it was revealed that Mikel Arteta made his squad training at London Colney as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ blared out of some speakers.

They lost 4-0.

How will they get on this time?

Saka is also back

15:56 , Alex Young

Arsenal have been boosted by the return of their own talisman in Bukayo Saka.

The winger was on the bench for last week’s win over Leeds due to illness and replaces Leandro Trossard in attack.

But William Saliba remains sidelined, despite Mikel Arteta's not-so-subtle hints of a possible return. Mind games, perhaps?

The centre-back has been out since March 16 with a back problem, but is nearing a return.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Salah is back

15:51 , Alex Young

Mohamed Salah is back in the Liverpool team as Jurgen Klopp makes five changes from the draw at Chelsea.

Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson also come back in as the Reds go full strength against the title favourites.

Darwin Nunez has dropped to the bench after illness during the week.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Simon Collings checks in

15:41 , Alex Young

Our man is at Anfield.

"An absolutely massive game in the title race."



Will Arsenal today make amends for so many bad results and performances at Anfield and finally win here after 11 years?



Here's @sr_collings.#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/c7nyOZmgNl — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 9, 2023

Arsenal XI

15:31 , Alex Young

As reported below.

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️️



🧱 White at the back

🔙 Saka returns

💪 Jesus in attack



Let’s do this - together! pic.twitter.com/n7mlX1qjQC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2023

Liverpool XI

15:31 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

The Reds to take on Arsenal 👊#LIVARS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2023

15:21 , Alex Young

It sounds like, as expected, Bukayo Saka starts with Leandro Trossard making way.

William Saliba is not involved, despite Mikel Arteta’s not-so-subtle hints on Friday.

15:09 , Alex Young

Jurgen Klopp says Arsenal is a good example of a club benefitting from patience.

"I know people are always asking for time for managers," he told reporters this week. "I really think Mikel deserved each minute he got there when it was not going perfectly well.

"In the beginning, maybe the steps were not big enough for some people and stuff like this and now they are (in first place)."

He added: "Mikel is building this team for a few years now. Obviously the outcome is pretty impressive," said Klopp, who in his seventh season is currently the league's longest-serving manager. "The way they play is fun to watch. It's super lively, really good football, top players on the pitch, good match plans.

"It's not exactly what you can say about us at the moment."

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

14:53 , Giuseppe Muro

Mikel Arteta has admitted he could never have imagined he would one day be fighting old friend Pep Guardiola for the Premier League title.

Arteta played with Guardiola at Barcelona at the start of his career before later joining the Manchester City manager's coaching staff.

Asked about his relationship with Guardiola and how they have become title rivals ahead of today’s trip to Anfield, Arteta said: "I said before that I have wild dreams but, for sure, I could not imagine that one happening.

"It's a beautiful part of this game, of this industry, that it happens. He is a very close friend, we were together in Barcelona and then we separated our work and our careers. It's just beautiful."

Simon Collings at Anfield

14:47 , Giuseppe Muro

At Anfield for what feels like a huge day in the title race. Arsenal looking for their first PL win here since 2012. pic.twitter.com/gmKuujLcoi — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) April 9, 2023

Stats

14:42 , Giuseppe Muro

- Liverpool have won their last six home league meetings with Arsenal.

- Liverpool are winless in their last three league matches, failing to score in two of them.

- Arsenal have won their last seven league games, the longest winning streak by a Premier League club this season.

- Arsenal have won 14 away games this season, three more than any other Premier League side.

- Aaron Ramsdale could become just the third goalkeeper to reach 10 clean sheets away from home in a Premier League season, emulating Petr Cech and Ederson.

How Mikel Arteta transformed Arsenal’s away form

14:30 , Giuseppe Muro

In seasons gone by, a trip to Anfield would be met with a sense of dread by Arsenal.

The Gunners have a miserable record at Liverpool, having not won a Premier League game there since 2012.

This weekend, however, Mikel Arteta’s side should travel optimistic that they can maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal boast the best away record in the League this season by some distance. They have taken 34 points from 14 games, which is seven more than the second-best team (Manchester City).

Click here to read how Mikel Arteta transformed their away form.

(Getty Images)

Premier League title race: How it stands

14:24 , Giuseppe Muro

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City reduced the gap to Arsenal to five points with a comfortable 4-1 win at Southampton yesterday.

The two title rivals have played the same numbers of games but Arsenal, of course, are looking to re-establish an eight-point lead this afternoon.

Both clubs have nine games left and Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane, working at Anfield today, has said: “This is crunch time for Arsenal now.

“Arsenal have been outstanding this season and if they can get a win today it would be a huge three points. But it is a big ‘if’. The season starts now”.

Prediction

14:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal can expect to be given a huge test by Liverpool, even despite their problems. Still, they have answered almost every single test thus far.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Early Liverpool team news

14:12 , Giuseppe Muro

Virgil van Dijk is set to return for Liverpool.

The defender missed Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea due to illness but has recovered and is available for the game at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson are all expected to come back into the Liverpool team after starting on the bench against Chelsea.

Liverpool could have Thiago Alcantara available but Luis Diaz is more likely to return from a long-term knee problem against Leeds on April 17.

Early Arsenal team news

14:07 , Giuseppe Muro

Mikel Arteta has hinted at a possible return for William Saliba.

Arteta was cryptic with his team news on Friday afternoon, refusing to name a player who could make a comeback at Anfield.

Saliba has been out since March 16 with a back problem, while Eddie Nketiah has been sidelined since March 1 with an ankle injury.

Pressed on who the player was, Arteta replied simply: “I’m not going to tell you.”

Given Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both out for the season with knee injuries, Arteta could only have been referring to Nketiah or Saliba.

The away dressing room at Anfield today (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch

14:01 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will provide a live stream to subscribers.

Good afternoon!

13:59 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Arsenal.

This feels like a big one! Arsenal travel to Anfield on a huge afternoon in the Premier League title race. Manchester City closed to within five points of the Gunners with their 4-1 win at Southampton yesterday, now it’s over to them to respond.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4.30pm BST on Merseyside.