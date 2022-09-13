Liverpool vs Ajax predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

The Champions League returns to Anfield on Tuesday night with the second gameweek of the group stage - and Liverpool needing a much-improved performance to pick up their first points.

A horrible showing in the defeat to Napoli left Jurgen Klopp asking questions over the direction of the team and a return to form at the weekend was denied with all Premier League games called off.

Ajax themselves trounced Rangers in the first gameweek and are again flying domestically, so will present a much sterner challenge to the Reds than when the sides met two years ago in the group phase, Liverpool winning 1-0 on both occasions.

The likes of Diogo Jota or Thiago Alcantara could be called upon to boost Liverpool’s chances, given the lack of impression made by the recent starters in a poor start to the campaign overall for the Merseyside club.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Ajax?

The Reds face Amsterdam’s finest on Tuesday 13 September with an 8pm BST kick-off at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Thiago, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota are all back in full training for Liverpool and at least a couple will be hoping for recalls to aid an underperforming team. Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho remain doubts, while Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate are all definitely out until at least the international break. Starters last week including James Milner, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold could all come out of the side after abject performances, though Klopp is a little hampered by how many he can change due to those injuries. Andy Robertson is another injury absentee.

Ajax are without Francisco Conceicao and Owen Wijndal through injury, though Calvin Bassey is available and has travelled with the team after a knock. It’s unlikely they will have a very different line-up to the side which demolished Rangers, but there’s at least a decision to be made in midfield over whether Kenneth Taylor or Davy Klaassen start. The alternative is Mohammed Kudus starting deeper, with Brian Brobbey in as the No9.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Darwin

AJX - Pasveer, Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Alvarez, Berghuis, Taylor, Bergwijn, Kudus, Tadic

Odds

Liverpool 4/7

Draw 41/10

Ajax 24/5

Prediction

Unless Liverpool produce a dramatically improved performance from their early-season showings, they’ll be fortunate to take anything here. Liverpool 1-2 Ajax.