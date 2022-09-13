Liverpool vs Ajax live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool will look to put a dismal last outing behind them and return to winning ways when they host Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were hammered 4-1 by Napoli last week, with no opportunity to turn matters around at the weekend after domestic games were postponed following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Ajax impressed on gameweek 1 with a 4-0 rout of Rangers, before putting five past Heerenveen to remain top of the Eredivisie with a 100 per cent record.

Last time the teams met in the group stage was the 2020/21 season, with the Reds on that occasion winning 1-0 home and away.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Ajax?

The Reds face Amsterdam’s finest on Tuesday 13 September with an 8pm BST kick-off at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Thiago, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota are all back in full training for Liverpool and at least a couple will be hoping for recalls to aid an underperforming team. Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho remain doubts, while Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate are all definitely out until at least the international break. Starters last week including James Milner, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold could all come out of the side after abject performances, though Klopp is a little hampered by how many he can change due to those injuries. Andy Robertson is another injury absentee.

Ajax are without Francisco Conceicao and Owen Wijndal through injury, though Calvin Bassey is available and has travelled with the team after a knock. It’s unlikely they will have a very different line-up to the side which demolished Rangers, but there’s at least a decision to be made in midfield over whether Kenneth Taylor or Davy Klaassen start. The alternative is Mohammed Kudus starting deeper, with Brian Brobbey in as the No9.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Darwin

AJX - Pasveer, Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Alvarez, Berghuis, Taylor, Bergwijn, Kudus, Tadic

Odds

Liverpool 4/7

Draw 41/10

Ajax 24/5

Prediction

Unless Liverpool produce a dramatically improved performance from their early-season showings, they’ll be fortunate to take anything here. Liverpool 1-2 Ajax.