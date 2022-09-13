Liverpool vs Ajax LIVE: Champions League result and final score as late Joel Matip goal earns dramatic win

Joel Matip scored a dramatic late winner for Liverpool as they beat Ajax to get off their mark in the Champions League at Anfield.

After Anfield fell silent as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Mohamed Salah lifted the mood to give the Reds a much-needed response following last week’s humiliation at Napoli.

But Ajax, who thrashed Rangers in their first match, hit back after Liverpool missed chances to double their lead and the impressive Mohammed Kudus thundered a shot in off the underside of the crossbar to equalise.

Trent Alexander-Arnold whistled a shot wide before having a chance after cutting onto his left foot, and Diogo Jota then went close after half time. Substitute Darwin Nunez wasted an opportunity, Salah clipped the crossbar but just as the night looked as if it would end in more frustration for Liverpool, Matip rose at the back post to force the ball over the line with a powerful header.

Follow all the reaction from Anfield:

Liverpool vs Ajax

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Jota

AJX XI: Pasveer, Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Alvarez, Taylor, Berghuis, Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn

Period of silence well-observed before kick-off inside Anfield

GOAL! Salah puts Liverpool ahead with near-post finish

GOAL! Kudus equalises for Ajax with a thunderous strike off the bar

GOAL! Matip heads 90th winner to the relief of Anfield

Liverpool FC 2 - 1 AFC Ajax

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

A much-needed victory for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s full-time reaction betrayed that fact - a clenched fist of relief as much as celebration and a few low key words with his staff.

That response, that improved performance, was a minimum. The win a big bonus!

FT - Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Full time! It took a while to come but all that pressure - and all those corners - certainly paid off in the end for the Reds.

This was far from vintage Liverpool and it will take a good bit more than this result to get back their confidence and aura, and the fear in the opposition come to that, but they have got the points and the victory they so badly needed.

90+3’ - Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Final minute of stoppage time. Ajax going long now but Liverpool have been winning set pieces in the air all night; they’re not going to lose a header in open play now.

The Reds will be going joint-top of the group with Ajax, with two games against Rangers to come next.

Liverpool sub: Bajcetic on for Thiago.

90’ - Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Four minutes added on and now it’s Liverpool slowing it down. James Milner is coming on and Luis Diaz gets a massive ovation from the crowd as he departs. Blind is fuming with the ref for not sending the winger around the pitch from the far side.

GOAL! 89’ - Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Liverpool might have won it now!! From the corner after that Salah strike, Matip rises and yet again wins one in the air, he powers it past the keeper and although it’s headed straight out by a defender on the line, the ref signals and it’s in - turns out he was behind the line by a yard!

What a huge moment that could be for the Reds.

89’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Salah almost wins it! A shot on the turn hits Bassey on the knee, spins up and over Pasveer...and bounces wide off the post!

Last minute of the 90 and then we’re down to how much the ref wants to punish some fairly evident timewasting from the visitors.

86’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Diaz this time does well, running behind the defence and lashing a low cross inside the six-yard box with Diaz at the far post - Pasveer somehow gets a vital touch on the ball and it just evades the Colombian.

Ajax sub: Kudus off, Brian Brobbey on

83’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Oh Darwin Nunez, it’s a massive chance. Firmino puts Salah clear and he could probably shoot but squares for Darwin instead - and the Uruguayan scuffs it well off-target. He’s got to at least hit the target and from that distance it would simply be in.

Timber now has cramp for a few moments. Suspect one or two of his teammates might follow suit, although perhaps they should bear in mind what happened at this ground with Newcastle not too long ago when they also invoked rather too much gamesmanship.

Fabio Carvalho is still on the bench, by the way.

80’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Into the last ten. Thiago skips around a challenge and curls one at goal, but it’s well held.

Van Dijk heads at goal again, Bassey blocks it with his face, then clears it and then goes to ground when Tsimikas tries to cross it back in. The ref stops play. Van Dijk is incensed.

Grillitsch is on for Taylor for Ajax.

76’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Another corner is met by a red shirt but Matip heads well over. Ajax go straight up the other end and on the second phase it breaks to Dusan Tadic who has done nothing all game, he picks out Blind at the far post and his cross is perfect - and Blind’s deliberate header across goal misses Alisson’s far post by all of an inch.

72’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Kudus runs behind the defence and wallops in another strike on goal, but Alisson saves and the usual late offside flag then goes up. Into the final 20 minutes we go, Liverpool certainly still searching for a route to a winner but as yet not having too much clear idea of how to get there.

Nothing yet for Darwin Nunez to feed off, though he has just fouled Timber while chasing a lost cause.

68’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Good tackle by Alexander-Arnold when faced one-on-one with Bergwijn. Diaz then escapes Rensch and drives toward goal but his strike is eventually blocked.

Tsimikas lofts a cross to Matip after both he and Van Dijk spurned shooting chances, but the eventual nod drops wide. Rensch is now down and wanting medical attention, though the home fans aren’t convinced since his number has just gone up on the board.

Liverpool subs: Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino on for Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott.

Ajax sub: Rensch off, Jorge Sanchez.

64’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Matip booked now as Bergwijn turns him and the centre-back hauls him down.

The next Liverpool attacking wave comes down the left as Thiago and Fabinho free Diaz, he gives Tsimikas the ball on the overlap and a low cross is met by Jota - but so too is Timber there to make a sliding block! Moments later Salah beats the keeper to the ball and Elliott eventually puts it in the side-netting but the offside flag is up. Looks dubious on the replay so it might have counted, had it gone in.

Firmino and Darwin are about to come on.

60’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Finally a yellow card for Alvarez as he clatters once more through the back of Jota.

Tsimikas does really well to beat Tadic to the ball and then beat him with the ball, but when Salah is shoved off his feet by Bassey there’s no free-kick coming his way. He’s unhappy and flaps about on the ground to display his dissatisfaction. We head past the hour mark at Anfield.

56’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Salah and Elliott combine in the right channel and the latter bends an effort on target, but it’s never really threatening the keeper.

Matip twice interrupts attempted Ajax attacks and almost frees Diaz; soon after the Colombian fouls Alvarez. It’s a little stop-start just now.

52’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Timber goes straight through Jota and it’s a poor foul after an equally poor pass by Rensch. Somehow he escapes a card. Tsimikas delivers the free-kick...Van Dijk with a third headed chance of the night, but this one is well over the bar.

47’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Big chance at both ends! Diaz keeps the ball in play but it sets away Bergwijn on the counter. His cut-back is to Kudus in the box but he miscontrols and goes down, no foul at all and play on - Liverpool go straight up the other end, Jota takes on two and rifles in a driven shot which Pasveer has to save!

Second half: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

We are back underway at Anfield!

Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Liverpool really needed that Salah goal and the forward needed it too, it’s fair to say. But although the defence has looked better today, with Matip restored and Thiago in the middle, there was still an element of ease about the way the equaliser was fashioned - just one pass behind the defence and a cut-back. Great finish, all the same.

HT’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

The half-time whistle goes and we are all square at the interval. Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead with a good finish after a quick move, but Mohammed Kudus equalised soon after with an absolute cannon of a strike in off the bar.

44’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Two Tsimikas corners cause consternation once more and Van Dijk wins another header, but it’s into the ground and loses power before it reaches Pasveer.

Tadic needs some treatment after a clash of heads with the Dutch defender shortly afterwards but he looks fine to continue after a moment.

We’ve got one minute added on at the end of the half.

41’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Into the final few minutes of the half. Liverpool still pressing high again trying to win the ball back in dangerous areas but Timber and Alvarez in particular are doing well to keep bypassing their efforts.

Matip feeds Diaz and Alexander-Arnold is in for two quickfire shots - saved by the keeper then blocked behind.

38’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Thiago evades three in the middle once more and feeds Diaz, but as he tries to take on Rensch he goes crashing to ground - it’s never a foul and the danger is gone. The referee has a word with Ajax’s back line to speed up the goal kicks.

34’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Salah and Blind have had a fierce old duel down the Reds’ right flank so far. The left-back has won most one-on-ones but the forward has scored. Salah wins another corner now and Van Dijk gets a free header from it - it’s powerful but it’s straight at the keeper and he palms it out, getting fortunate from the rebound.

30’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Alexander-Arnold sends in a fizzing half-volley which dips over Pasveer...and just over the crossbar too. Jota and Diaz still leading the press on the ‘keeper whenever the visitors try to play out and they are having a little joy with almost creating danger as a result of it. High risk but perhaps high reward for Ajax too.

GOAL! 26’ - Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Thumping equaliser! Blind plays a pass behind Alexander-Arnold, it’s cut back to Kudus and he absolutely thunders one into the near top corner off the crossbar! Unstoppable strike to level the scores.

24’ - Liverpool 1-0 Ajax

Diogo Jota flashes in another shot which has Pasveer well-beaten - but it’s just wide again. The Reds suddenly looking a whole lot more confident and aggressive off the ball. Alisson sends a 70-yard pass to Jota down the left and he crosses low to Salah - it’s stabbed just wide once more. A second goal feels close.

20’ - Liverpool 1-0 Ajax

Berghuis clips an effort onto the crossbar when he should score, but he’s also about three yards offside anyway.

Thiago then shows what the Reds have been missing with two great moments of control to evade challenges and win a free-kick.

The initial delivery is half-cleared but when Van Dijk turns it back into the middle it falls to Diaz and he lashes a half-volley in - just an inch or so wide.

GOAL! 16’ - Liverpool 1-0 Ajax

This time it does work for the pair! Diaz does well to win an aerial ball, Jota makes a big angle to free Salah in the box and it’s one touch to control, one touch to finish inside the near post.

Liverpool ahead and Klopp, as well as the Kop, celebrate in relief as much as anything else.

15’ - Liverpool 0-0 Ajax

Alexander-Arnold fizzes a cross over but it’s ahead of Jota and Salah and Pasveer collects. Jota then almost flicks it through for Salah and a handball denies them - and the offside flag is up. Almost, though.

11’ - Liverpool 0-0 Ajax

Jota is leading the line for Liverpool ahead of Darwin and Firmino tonight. He had a very stop-start second half of last season due to injury and rotation, and wasn’t in great form. He could do with a big showing tonight after his latest return from a hamstring issue. So far a lot of running but not too much involvement in the build-up for the Portuguese forward. At the other end of the pitch Kudus tries to sneak in behind but Matip tracks him well and wins the goal kick.

7’ - Liverpool 0-0 Ajax

Lots of confidence in possession at the back from the visitors but Liverpool get their pressing game on show early on and force Bassey into an error. That gets the crowd up a little - there’s support, but not exactly ferocious backing right from kick-off inside Anfield. It’s pretty clear they are waiting to see just how the team pick themselves up after a poor few weeks and the comments made by manager Jurgen Klopp.

3’ - Liverpool 0-0 Ajax

A bright enough start for the hosts as Salah tries to get in twice and now Elliott sends a cross in from the right too. Tsimikas eventually blazes miles over but it’s already a more energetic effort than we saw from those in red a week ago in Naples.

0’ - Liverpool 0-0 Ajax

Kick-off! We are underway at Anfield. A big response needed from Liverpool.

Liverpool 0-0 Ajax

The period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II is near-impeccably observed inside Anfield and we are ready for action.

Liverpool 0-0 Ajax

No Champions League anthem and the only rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone came from the fans. The Ajax and Liverpool players shake hands and then we’ll have a moment’s silence before the match.

We are just about ready for kick-off at Anfield. Lots of noise from the home support who are expecting a big reaction from their team.

19:50 , Karl Matchett

In the earlier kick-off, fellow Premier League side Spurs have lost 2-0 away to Sporting CP - both strikes there coming in stoppage time. Inter, in the other match from the early games, beat Plzen by the same scoreline.

Tonight’s Champions League games:

Porto vs Brugges

Leverkusen vs Atletico

Bayern vs Barcelona

Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt

and of course right here it’s Liverpool vs Ajax.

Just 15 minutes to kick-off at Anfield.

We’re expecting a minute’s silence before the game in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

We already know about gameweek 1 in the Champions League. Domestic results this season for both sides:

Liverpool

Won vs Man City 3-1 (Community Shield)

Drew vs Fulham 2-2

Drew vs Palace 1-1

Lost vs Man United 2-1

Won vs Bournemouth 9-0

Won vs Newcastle 2-1

Drew vs Everton 0-0

Ajax

Lost vs PSV 5-3 (Super Cup)

Won vs Fortuna 3-2

Won vs Groningen 6-1

Won vs Sparta 1-0

Won vs Utrecht 2-0

Won vs Cambuur 4-0

Won vs Heerenveen 5-0

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Match postponed due to Queen’s funeral

Worth a reminder that this will be Liverpool’s only fixture in almost a month, between the Napoli game and their first one back after the international break.

The Premier League have postponed Sunday’s clash between Chelsea and Liverpool due to “events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral”.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm at Stamford Bridge in west London, less than 24 hours before the Queen’s funeral will get underway in the UK capital.

Both events require considerable resourcing by the Metropolitan Police and, following a meeting on Monday afternoon, the Premier League confirmed that the game has been cancelled.

It is the second football match taking place in London to be postponed in the space of a few hours, after Arsenal’s Europa League contest against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven - which was scheduled for Thursday evening - was also called off earlier on Monday for similar reasons.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Match postponed due to ‘events surrounding Queen’s funeral’

After the defeat to Napoli, Jurgen Klopp spoke about the need to “reinvent” the Reds. Rich Jolly looks at how to do it:

“There are different forms of footballing heartbreak. For Liverpool, the sight of Wolves on Saturday had the game gone ahead would have been a reminder of the better kind. Thanks to the vagaries of the fixture list, the men from Molineux were the final-day visitors to Anfield twice in four seasons. Jurgen Klopp’s team won both games, and in vain. Manchester City trailed but prevailed in their respective matches and became champions on each occasion.

“With 97 points in 2018-19 and 92 last year, Liverpool fell short by one on each occasion. Now that 97 and 92 feel distant tallies; not because they only have nine, but because they have dropped as many and seem headed for far fewer than in three of the last four campaigns.

“Now they have an unwanted reminder that there is a different kind of despair. Even amid an unconvincing start to the season, even with the disappointment that accompanies a defeat at Old Trafford, there was nothing comparable with the trauma in Naples. That 4-1 evisceration has the potential to prove a one-off, but also to be the kind of symbolic indication that a dream and a team is fading.”

Liverpool need to ‘reinvent’ themselves – so how does Jurgen Klopp do it?

There simply has to be a reaction from the Reds tonight, of course.

Thiago back into midfield was an absolute certainty as soon as he was fit, while it’s no surprise to see Joel Matip back in defence either. Tsimikas for Robertson was a given, as the Scot is injured.

But Diogo Jota being picked to start in attack is an interesting one - he’s basically bumped up the order here by virtue of not having played in some poor performances this season. Back from injury, can he get back to top form?

As a reminder, last week Liverpool were hammered 4-1 by Napoli, which included the Italians scoring one penalty and having another saved. Luis Diaz was one of the few who impressed for the Reds, and he scored their consolation.

Ajax thumped Rangers 4-0 and the gulf in class was evident from very early on.

Mohammed Kudus was among the top performers - can he exploit the Reds’ fragile back line again tonight?

No alterations for Ajax from the side which beat Rangers a week ago.

AJX XI: Pasveer, Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Alvarez, Taylor, Berghuis, Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn

Four changes for Liverpool tonight after the horror show of last week as Thiago, Matip, Jota and Tsimikas all come into the XI.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Jota

Here's how we line up tonight to face Ajax 📋🔴#LIVAJA | #UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 13, 2022

‘It was the worst game we played’: Liverpool plot a way back after their lowest low

Even when a deserted Villa Park featured a surreal scoreline, when Liverpool conceded seven goals in a game for the first time since 1963, Jurgen Klopp had moments where he saw glimpses of his team. He did in 2020’s 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa, just as he had in 387 other matches as Liverpool manager.

Until they went to Naples last week. “In this particular game, nothing,” Klopp said. Everything – their defending, their pressing game, their cohesion and organisation – broke down completely. Liverpool lost 4-1 and, as Klopp said: “We could have conceded more, which is crazy.”

An impromptu break, caused by non-footballing factors, has given Liverpool more time to stage an inquest into their ineptitude. Klopp has played back the tape of the evisceration in Italy, time and again. It is his video nasty. “A real horror show,” he said. It has stood out for all the wrong reasons. “It was the worst game we played since I came here.”

There was no equivocation, no doubt about it. There have been a few spectacular setbacks in Klopp’s time, but each has been accompanied by mitigating factors or moments when Liverpool resembled themselves. Not this one. There were symbolic moments, beyond the goals and the goal-line clearance, the two penalties they conceded, the time Napoli opened them up with barely 40 seconds gone. “When James Milner arrives late for challenges, you know something is wrong,” Klopp said. The paragon of reliability proved unreliable. The mentality monsters caved in.

Liverpool plot a way back after their lowest low

Total football to total overhaul but Ajax remain remarkably strong

If the supposed continuity club began by veering towards crisis, the side stripped of its manager and key players in defence, midfield and attack have flourished. Group A of the Champions League may have started by confounding received wisdom in football. Maybe, though, that is simply the Ajax way.

“They are in a massive rebuild but doing a really good job,” said Jurgen Klopp. His Liverpool, Champions League finalists three months ago, started off their continental campaign by getting thrashed 4-1 by Napoli. By contrast, Ajax kicked off with a 4-0 demolition of Rangers. They have 28 goals in their last seven games, five consecutive clean sheets and a winning run that is not simply a case of innate superiority in the Eredivisie. They arrive at Anfield on Tuesday night in almost illogically good shape.

If Ajax’s influence is found everywhere from Camp Nou to Old Trafford, they may be Europe’s most successful feeder club now. It represents a decline in status from the early 1970s, when they were the nonpareils but perhaps, having left an imprint on others, they can benefit from their vast diaspora and alumni network.

Rich Jolly breaks down another summer rebuild from Ajax:

Total football to total overhaul but Ajax remain remarkably strong

Jurgen Klopp expecting Liverpool reaction after ‘horror show’ in ‘worst game’ of his tenure

Jurgen Klopp said that the video of Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to Napoli was a “real horror show” as he declared it was the worst performance in his seven-year reign at Anfield.

Klopp has watched the game back plenty of times and held meetings with his players as part of his inquest before he tries to get Liverpool back on track against Ajax on Tuesday night.

He concluded that eight of his team were poor in Italy and the other three were merely average as he said their defensive difficulties were at the root of their problems.

“I watched the game back plenty of times and it was a real horror show,” he said. “We showed the boys the situations. They knew but seeing it again made it really obvious.

“It was the worst game we played since I came here. In other games, [the 2020 7-2 defeat at] Villa away, there were always glimpses of us. In this particular game, nothing.

“Pretty much eight of the 11 were below their level and the other three were not top level, just their usual game. You saw all individual problems as a game. You have to follow a common idea again and everything we did since I was here is based on a really solid if not nearly perfect defending. That is where it all starts and that is what we have to work on. We all have to realise it starts with defending.”

Ajax coach hopes to take tips from former boss Erik ten Hag against Liverpool

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder expects his side to encounter a storm against Liverpool at Anfield but hopes he can take some tips from former boss Erik ten Hag to help his side cope.

Last week Jurgen Klopp’s side were humiliated 4-1 by Napoli in their Champions League Group A opener, a match the Reds manager described as the worst performance of his tenure.

With last weekend’s Premier League matches postponed after the death of the Queen, the players have been waiting almost a week for competitive action and Schreuder expects a response in front of their own fans.

“Yeah, we expect to go into a storm. We are also good. We try and play our own game,” he said.

“You have to have courage and tomorrow, if we can do that, we have a chance. If you don’t have it it is going to be difficult, especially one on one.”

Ajax coach hopes to take tips from former boss Erik ten Hag against Liverpool

Klopp expects Liverpool fans to respect tribute to the queen

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said he expects the team’s fans to show “the right respect” if UEFA accepts a request by the club for a minute’s silence to be held before the Champions League match against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Liverpool supporters booed the national anthem — which was formerly “God Save the Queen” — when it was played ahead of the FA Cup final in May and the Community Shield in July because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.

There have been periods of silence before sporting fixtures and events around the country since the death of the queen at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Klopp said it would be “the right thing to do” for Liverpool to make the tribute and referred to how his club’s fans conducted themselves during a Premier League match against fierce rival Manchester United in April, which took place a day after the death of one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s new-born twins.

There was a show of support from both teams’ fans for Ronaldo, with Liverpool’s supporters making a brief rendition of their club anthem — “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — amid applause around Anfield.

Klopp expects Liverpool fans to respect tribute to the queen

Andy Robertson to miss ‘at least’ three weeks through injury including Scotland games

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has suffered a knee injury which is set to keep the Scotland captain out for “at least” the next three weeks.

Speaking ahead of the midweek Champions League fixture against Ajax, the Reds’ boss acknowledged that Liverpool had to significantly improve on their recent form, particularly last week’s thrashing by Napoli.

However, that will be made somewhat more difficult by the ongoing number of injuries in the squad, with Robertson now added to that list after Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara returned in Naples.

“He’s [Robertson] out for at least until after the international break,” Klopp told reporters.

“Curtis [Jones] is not available, Fabio Carvalho trained yesterday normally and will be available.”

That absence means Robertson will miss not only the Ajax game but also the Premier League games against Chelsea and, potentially, Brighton after the two-week international break.

Andy Robertson to miss ‘at least’ three weeks through injury including Scotland games

Is Liverpool vs Ajax on TV tonight?

Ajax will look to put down a big statement on Tuesday night and make it a double British beating when they head to Anfield to face Liverpool.

The Dutch side beat Rangers with ease on matchday 1, Mohammed Kudus among those who were in fantastic form, before following that up with a sixth straight Eredivisie win at the weekend - they are a team in form despite summer departures including winger Antony and manager Erik ten Hag.

At the other end of the scale, Liverpool have been left to lick their wounds after a Champions Leaguehumbling by Napoli last time out, with all domestic games called off at the weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.

The reinvention of the Reds, as Jurgen Klopp has suggested needs to happen, therefore begins here and supporters will be expecting a much-improved showing after a dreadful start to the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

