Liverpool vs AC Milan: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool play their final friendly before returning to competitive action on Friday, in a Dubai Super Cup clash against AC Milan.

A defeat to Lyon continued the Reds’ mid-season training camp ahead of facing Manchester City in the Carabao Cup next week.

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed Naby Keita back to the fold but continues to contend with a number of injuries and World Cup absentees ahead of this friendly.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs AC Milan is scheduled for a 3.30pm GMT kick-off on Friday December 16, 2022.

The match will take place at Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan

TV channel: The match will be televised by Liverpool’s club media channel.

Live stream: Subscribers to Liverpool’s media channel can watch the game live via the website or app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Liverpool vs AC Milan team news

Luis Diaz will continue to be absent for Liverpool after a setback in his return from injury.

Arthur Melo and Diogo Jota are long-term absences while Harvey Elliott is a doubt after picking up a knock against Lyon.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs AC Milan prediction

A disappointing defeat for both sides in the start of their Dubai Super Cup campaign will at least push them towards fuller fitness, with the Reds likely to come out on top.

A 2-0 Liverpool win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Of four competitive meetings, two have come in Champions League finals.

Liverpool wins: 3

Draws: 0

AC Milan wins: 1