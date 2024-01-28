Liverpool v Norwich LIVE: FA Cup fourth round team news and line-ups after Jurgen Klopp’s resignation shock

Liverpool host Norwich in the FA Cup looking to spark a strong finish to the season as Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to the club.

The German made the shock announcement on Friday that he will prematurely end his time with the Reds, despite more than two years remaining on his contract, explaining to fans that he is “running out of energy”.

Klopp is still chasing a famous quadruple to finish his reign on a high, having guided the Reds to the Carabao Cup final midweek by defeating Fulham over two legs in the semi-finals.

And this fourth round tie with the Canaries is the immediate focus ahead of a taxing schedule, which includes matches against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up next.

Follow all the build-up and action from Anfield below

It is rare in the modern game that news completely stuns the football world but that’s exactly what happened with Jurgen Klopp’s resignation. There was shock among major European managers and players.

It is, with an odd sense of appropriateness, the modern equivalent of Bill Shankly retiring in 1974. That can’t quite feature the incredible clips of a successor to Tony Wilson literally informing Liverpool fans on the street that their patriarch had left. They will have no doubt checked their smartphones, given everyone in the Premier League was sharing the news with exclamation marks and emojis within seconds.

Unlike Shankly, too, many of the consequences are immediately apparent. This is a very different and more financially defined game.

European football has, for the time being, lost the greatest counterweight to the continent’s current champions and most dominant team. Klopp is not just the only manager to have won Liverpool a title since their glory era. He is the only manager to have got close to Manchester City’s levels in England. His Liverpool are the only other team to get past 90 points since Pep Guardiola started winning titles and he did it three times. An arrival from the Bundesliga was almost the single biggest influence in preventing the Premier League looking like its German equivalent.

Miguel Delaney on Klopp’s impending exit:

The consequences of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool departure

Two of the leading contenders in the immediate aftermath of Klopp’s decision were Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi.

While the Brighton boss is considered an outsider, he was still asked his view on the speculation and Klopp’s exit, while Alonso - whose Bayer Leverkusen team are top of the Bundesliga - is seen as the early favourite.

Here’s how he reacted to questioning on the matter ahead of the weekend.

Xabi Alonso responds to Liverpool job ‘speculation’ after Klopp announces departure

We may as well start at the top: the big news ahead of the match was Jurgen Klopp announcing that he’ll step down as Liverpool manager at the end of 2023/24.

While it’s still a few months away, it’s massive news for the Reds after nearly nine years under Klopp, who has won absolutely everything with them along the way.

Klopp offered fans an explanation and the club spoke afterwards over their plans for an appointment. But the news itself still needs some digesting, coming somewhat out of nowhere just days after the Reds qualified for the League Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to resign from Liverpool

Welcome to our FA Cup coverage of Liverpool vs Norwich in the fourth round - but of course lots of focus will be on Jurgen Klopp and his decision to depart the Reds at the end of the campaign.

We’ll bring you all the latest news on that, the fifth-round draw and the match action itself right here on the Independent.