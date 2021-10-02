Liverpool v Manchester City: match preview
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It is their first game of October but Liverpool versus Manchester City already carries the same weight and sense of occasion as recent title-shaping fixtures, with first hosting second. No team has scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Jürgen Klopp’s leaders, who remain without Trent Alexander-Arnold, and no side has conceded fewer than Pep Guardiola’s champions, who are coming off the back of demanding away fixtures at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. City are unbeaten in their past three meetings – but they were all played behind closed doors. Andy Hunter
Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Anfield
Last season Liverpool 1 Manchester City 4
Referee Paul Tierney
This season G5 Y16 R0 3.2 cards/game
Odds H 2-1 A 7-5 D 5-2
LIVERPOOL
Subs from Adrián, Kelleher, N Williams, Phillips, Konaté, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Origi, Minamino
Doubtful None
Injured Alexander-Arnold (hip, 16 Oct), Thiago (calf, 16 Oct), Elliott (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y6 R0
Form WWDWWD
Leading scorer Salah 5
MANCHESTER CITY
Subs from Steffen, Carson, Delap, Palmer, Fernandinho, Jesus, Foden, Aké, Stones, Mbete, Torres
Doubtful None
Injured Gündogan (groin, 16 Oct), Zinchenko (calf, 16 Oct)
Suspended None
Discipline Y7 R0
Form LWWWDW
Leading scorer Torres, Jesus 2