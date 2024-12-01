Liverpool v Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more ahead of crunch clash

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield this afternoon in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League, with the hosts able to open up an 11-point gap on the champions with a win.

Arne Slot’s side easily overcame European champions Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, and they now sit top of the table both domestically and in Europe, with 14 wins and one draw since their only loss of the season – to Nottingham Forest in mid-September.

Contrastingly, City enter the weekend in second place in the league but without a win in their last six games, with five straight losses followed by a 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in which they relinquished a three-goal lead. Pep Guardiola’s men are in desperate need of a win irrespective of the potential gap at the top, but there’s no better time to end a bad run than this weekend.

Follow all of the latest from Anfield in our live blog below:

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE

Liverpool host Man City in top-of-the-table clash on Sunday afternoon, with kick-off at 4pm GMT | Live on Sky Sports

The Reds could open up an 11-point gap over the champions if they win

City are without a win in their last six games after giving up a three-goal lead against Feyenoord

Liverpool FC - Manchester City FC

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE

12:00 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s blockbuster game at the top of the Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arne Slot’s men have the chance to go 11 points clear of the Cityzens today, while Pep Guardiola’s side are without a win in six, but could cut the lead to just five points.

It’s all set up for a mesmerising afternoon at the top of the table, and we’ll have all of the latest build-up, news and updates here.