Liverpool v Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday in a bid to bounce back following two successive matches without a win.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds suffered a last-gasp defeat at Tottenham following a VAR-fueled controversy and also drew 2-2 with Brighton in the last game before the international break.

Liverpool have had problems in midfield and at the back this season and have conceded nine goals in the opening eight matches. However, they have had no problems at the other end of the field, having netted 18 times.

Everton have been floundering towards the foot of the table so far this season, having only just escaped relegation last time, but have won twice in their last three league fixtures.

Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield

Kick-off at 12.30 pm BST, live on TNT Sports

Sean Dyche looking for just his third win against Liverpool as a manager

Liverpool have only lost once at Anfield against Everton this century

