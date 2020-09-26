Liverpool v Arsenal: match preview

Two defeats to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal – the last on penalties in the Community Shield – have left the champions “wanting to strike back” when they meet on Monday according to Jürgen Klopp. It will be the first of two opportunities to do so, with Anfield also hosting their Carabao Cup fourth-round meeting on Thursday. With Jordan Henderson unavailable and Fabinho potentially required in central defence, there could be a first start for the new signing Thiago Alcântara. Arteta admits his team will have to be at their absolute best to end Liverpool’s 60-game unbeaten run at Anfield. Andy Hunter
Monday 8pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Anfield
Last season Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1
Referee Craig Pawson
This season G1 Y1 R0 1 cards/game
Odds H 1-2 A 11-2 D 4-1
LIVERPOOL
Subs from Adrián, Kelleher, Tsimikas, N Williams, R Williams, Koumetio, Keïta, Milner, Grujic, Jones, Shaqiri, Wilson, Elliott, Minamino, Brewster, Origi, Jota
Doubtful Gomez (knee)
Injured Henderson (thigh, 4 Oct), Matip (unknown, 17 Oct), Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee, 17 Oct)
Suspended None
Discipline Y1 R0
Form WW
Leading scorer Salah 3
ARSENAL
Subs from Rúnarsson, Macey, Saliba, Tierney, Soares, Papastathopoulos, Kolasinac, Torreira, Elneny, Guendouzi, Willock, Nelson, Pépé, Saka, Özil, Nketiah
Doubtful Papastathopoulos (thigh), Tierney (hip)
Injured Marí (ankle, 17 Oct), Smith Rowe (shoulder, 17 Oct), Mustafi (thigh, 31 Oct), Chambers (knee, unknown), Martinelli (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y2 R0
Form WW
Leading scorer Lacazette 2