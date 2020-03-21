Liverpool urged to make transfer move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by Arsenal legend Paul Merson

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Paul Merson has suggested that Liverpool should be considering a move for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, bizarrely claiming they “need someone who can bang in 25 goals without a fuss”.

In Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, Liverpool have two players who shared last season’s Premier League golden boot with Aubameyang, and while the top flight is currently suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Anfield outfit are just two wins away from claiming the title this time around.

Arsenal, meanwhile, face the prospect of losing Aubameyang, who has just over a year left on his contract, this summer if they do not qualify for the Champions League and the Gabon star has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, with Roberto Firmino having struggled for goalscoring form at times this season, Merson believes Jurgen Klopp will need to strengthen in the summer if his side are to continue their dominance – and feels Aubameyang fits the bill.

“Liverpool do need a forward,” Merson told Sky Sports. “Let’s be honest, they haven’t got a natural striker. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino work really well together as a three, but you do need someone who can bang in 25 goals without a fuss.

“Firmino is a top player but he can go long periods of time without scoring. You still need someone who is a safety net in terms of goals and that’s what Aubameyang can provide.

“Liverpool also need to continue to improve. Winning trophies is hard, but coming back and winning them again is even harder.

“When you win something, you’ve got to go and improve again. Some teams go and keep the faith in the squad that won and go from there, but you have to keep improving if you want to stay on top.”

