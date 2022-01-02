Liverpool trio Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip miss Chelsea game due to suspected positive Covid tests

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss the Premier League clash with Chelsea (Getty Images)

Liverpool will be without Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip for today’s key Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The club confirmed an hour and 15 minutes before kick-off that the trio would play no part at Stamford Bridge and had entered isolation after returning suspected positive tests for Covid-19.

They join manager Jürgen Klopp in being absent from the game, with the German also isolating due to a suspected positive test announced on Saturday.

Assistant boss Pep Lijnders will lead Liverpool instead this afternoon.

“Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea today after returning suspected positive tests for COVID-19,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The trio will play no part in the fixture at Stamford Bridge and are now isolating.

“It follows news Jürgen Klopp will not be present at the encounter after also registering a suspected positive test.

“All other members of the Reds’ playing squad have subsequently been tested and received negative results.”

With Alisson absent along with fellow goalkeeper Adrian (injured), Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal for Liverpool against Chelsea.

Summer signing Ibrahima Konaté comes into central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk, while the other change sees James Milner replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield.

Liverpool are missing the likes of Thiago Alcântara, Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott, Nat Phillips and Divock Origi due to injury, while Andy Robertson is still suspended.