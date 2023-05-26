Liverpool transfer rumours: Alexis Mac Allister flight; Manuel Ugarte bid ‘ready’; player-plus-cash deal

Liverpool are plotting multiple major moves in the summer transfer market as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.

A deal for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly moving forwards with the midfield a key area being targeted by Jurgen Klopp - although Jude Bellingham has been deemed too expensive.

Here is your latest update of Liverpool transfer news and rumours...

Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool are nearing a deal to sign Mac Allister with his father and agent said to have booked his flight to England next week to ratify the switch.

Argentina’s Tyc Sports detail the Reds’ plans to put the midfielder on a contract to 2028 after a stellar season with club and country.

All that remains is to seal a transfer fee with Brighton, which reports suggest could tip £70million.

Alexis Mac Allister has been linked to Liverpool for some months (Getty Images)

Manuel Ugarte

One midfield recruitment may well not be enough for Klopp amid Liverpool’s links to Uruguay international Ugarte.

Sporting CP are said to hold out little hope of keeping the 22-year-old given his £52m release clause is attracting serious attention.

Le Parisien report on Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea preparing to launch a bid, with Liverpool described as “ready” to meet the clause themselves.

PSG are battling Liverpool for Manuel Ugarte (Getty Images)

Romeo Lavia

Chelsea are also rivalling Liverpool for Southampton talent Lavia, who the Reds will get to see close up on Sunday when they travel to St Mary’s for the final game of the season.

According to Football Transfers, a player-plus-cash deal could be offered by the Anfield outfit to knock down Lavia’s supposed £50m price tag.

Specifically, young midfielder Tyler Morton is being dangled the way of Southampton following a strong loan spell at Blackburn.