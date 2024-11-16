Liverpool transfer news today: Kerkez EXCLUSIVE, Salah offer REVEALED, Nunez REPLACEMENT

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool IN TALKS for Milos Kerkez transfer

Liverpool have made Milos Kerkez the club's top target and have now begun talks to sign him.

Anfield Watch understands the club have now asked for permission from Bournemouth to enter preliminary talks with the Hungarian full-back.

It is understood Kerkez is content at Bournemouth but would be very open to a move away to a top club should the opportunity arise.

Manchester United had wanted to sign him last summer but could not afford the £40m demanded by Bournemouth at the time.

Nunez replacement?

© IMAGO - Arne Slot Darwin Nunez Liverpool 2024-25

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are one of a number of clubs considering a move for PSV forward Ricardo Pepi.

The American international has been in excellent form for PSV so far this season, bagging 6 goals in 11 Eredivisie games as his side sit top of the league.

At just 21, Pepi is said to be available for as little as €25m, which would represent a bargain for a young player with lots of potential to grow.

Pepi has shown a clinical side to his game this season, scoring his 6 goals from just 2.46xG. (All stats via Fotmob) That kind of overperformance

Liverpool force Man United and Ruben Amorim into RIDICULOUS transfer

© IMAGO - Ruben Amorim was rejected by Liverpool before Man United job prospects.

According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Liverpool and Manchester United are leading the way to sign Alvaro Carreras, who has been one of Benfica’s standout performers this season.

Carreras - who was sold by United this summer - has made 16 appearances and four goal contributions for a Benfica side who lie third in the Primeira Liga after 10 matches played so far this campaign - eight points off Amorim’s former side Sporting.

According to Correio da Manha, United could activate a €20m buyback clause that was part of the deal to take him to the Portuguese side.

Liverpool's interest in Carreras may force Manchester United to move in January for his signature - that is if he wants to return to the club that sold him so recently.

Barcelona's offer to Mo Salah REVEALED

© IMAGO - Mohamed Salah

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona want to take their attack to the next level and are preparing a shock move for Salah.

The report says that Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, is already “moving pieces to achieve a signing that would undoubtedly shake up the world football landscape.”

Barcelona have been in flying form under German coach Hansi Flick this season, and are top of La Liga having already beaten Real Madrid 4-0 in the Bernabeu.

The report states that Barcelona are looking to add Salah as a "luxury reinforcement" to bolster their attacking line

Inter open talks with Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa

© IMAGO

Liverpool only signed ONE player for the first team last summer with Federico Chiesa arriving from Juventus.

The 27-year-old Italy winger was signed for a knock-down fee, which could reach £12 million, as Juve sought a solution to get his salary off the books.

Head coach Arne Slot recently admitted that Chiesa wasn’t up to the rigours of Premier League football and he’s since been linked with an immediate return to Serie A.

Italian journalist Alfio Musmarra claims that Inter have begun talks with the entourage of Chiesa in an effort to secure his signature in January.

© IMAGO - Liverpool FSG Mookie Betts

If there are any Boston Red Sox fans who also support Liverpool they might be feeling a real sense of deja vu at the moment.

Liverpool are heading towards a potential contractual crisis with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all heading towards running down their contracts at the end of the season.

And it looks like FSG might be about to repeat one of their biggest errors as Red Sox owners.