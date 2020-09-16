Liverpool transfer news LIVE: Thiago Alcantara, Kylian Mbappe, Omar Colley, Georginio Wijnaldum - plus Premier League updates

Liverpool are still active in the transfer window and remain keen to add new signings. The Thiago Alcantara saga continues with a number of pieces still waiting to fall into place. Arturo Vidal leaving Barcelona for Inter Milan could be one, that will free up Gini Wijnaldum to join Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp.

Then Jurgen Klopp will have a need in midfield and the Spain midfield may finally move to Anfield. The Reds may look to strengthen their squad elsewhere too, with back-ups such as Omar Colley likely to present a good opportunity.

Here are the latest stories surrounding Anfield as the Reds look to build on their success and line up a dynasty.