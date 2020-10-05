Liverpool transfer news LIVE: Paulo Gazzaniga, Ousmane Dembele, Xherdan Shaqiri plus Alisson injury fears

Liverpool are in contact with Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day over a possible deal for Paulo Gazzaniga as Jurgen Klopp chases an alternative goalkeeper option.

Klopp was unimpressed with Adrian’s woeful display against Aston Villa as they stand-in keeper conceded seven goals in a humiliating mauling, with Adrian clearly at fault for Villa’s opener with a slack pass. Yet there are fears Alisson Becker could be out for more than six weeks after sustaining an injury in a training session in the build-up to the game, and that is a major concern for Liverpool as they try to retain the title.

Elsewhere there remain faint hopes of a loan deal for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele in order to provide more attacking options. Roberto Firmino is another player who appears to be underperforming and with Sadio Mane self-isolating due to Covid-19 and Diogo Jota still finding his feet at the club, there is the potential for one more attacking arrival. It means Xherdan Shaqiri could leave today, with Sevilla and Lazio both linked to the Swiss winger. Follow all the latest done deals, news and rumours below: