Liverpool make transfer APPROACH to sign Arsenal CULT HERO's son

Liverpool have worked tirelessly to stack their academy with the best young talents in the world.

In addition to homegrown players on Merseyside, the addition of Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea have ensured the club has plenty of promising talents, knocking on the door of the first team.

Working much in the same way as Jurgen Klopp did during his tenure at the club, Arne Slot has already identified Trey Nyoni as a player who Liverpool can give experience to straight away.

As such, the work of transfers never really stops in between the transfer windows, as scouts are constantly looking at who the club should focus their attention on next.