Liverpool and Tottenham greats pay tribute to ‘giant of a man’ Ray Clemence

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has been hailed as a “true legend” and “a giant of a man” after his death at the age of 72.

Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Division titles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was without question one of the greatest of his generation.

He won 61 England caps, which would undoubtedly have been many more had he not been competing with Peter Shilton, who accumulated 125, for the number one shirt.

“Today we have lost a true legend. Clem was a fantastic team-mate and great to be around,” former Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish wrote on Twitter in tribute to Clemence, who had been living with advanced prostate cancer since 2005.

An £18,000 signing from Scunthorpe by Bill Shankly, Clemence was a key member of the Liverpool team which dominated Europe between 1977 and 1981, also winning two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup and the League Cup.

At Tottenham, whom he joined in 1981 aged 32 for a fee of £300,000, he won another UEFA Cup and FA Cup.

Spurs team-mate Ossie Ardiles tweeted: “So so sad to heard the news of Raymondo passing away. He was a great goalkeeper, wonderful companion, friend.

“He battled this illness right until the very end. We will miss you. Rest in peace my friend. My family and my thoughts and prayers go out to Vee, her family and friends.”

So many happy moments, inside and outside the pitch. Privileged to have been your friend. Here in Portugal. RIP Raymondo. pic.twitter.com/G5pE1KOr2X — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) November 15, 2020

In an interview in 2018 with Prostate Cancer UK, the former goalkeeper spoke about how he was dealing with the illness, saying: “I just want to give a positive attitude to everybody who has a connection with prostate cancer, whether they’re helping to find cures or they’ve got it.

“There’s lots of talk about men like me only lasting five or six years with it. Well I’m 13 going on 14 years now, and I’m doing all the things that I want.

“I’m a survivor, basically, and I want to continue enjoying life for as long as possible.”

His family announced his death on Sunday in a statement which said: “With great sadness, we write to let you know that Ray Clemence passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family.

“After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he’s now at peace and in no more pain.

Ray Clemence, right, won numerous trophies during a glittering career with Liverpool and England (PA)

“The family would like to say a huge thank you, for all the love and support that he’s received over the years. He was loved so much by us all and he will never be forgotten.”

Tributes flooded in from across football, led by former Liverpool team-mates like Terry McDermott.

“Gutted to hear the news about Ray’s passing. It was a privilege to share a dressing room with one of the greatest goalkeepers and greatest people you could ever meet,” he wrote on Twitter.

Phil Thompson, who won three European cups and five league titles playing in front of Clemence, tweeted: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Ray Clemence my eyes and ears as a team-mate, and oh what a keeper”, while Ian Rush wrote: “We have lost a true legend! It was an honour to know you and to get the chance to play with you!”

A former Liverpool defender of a different generation Jamie Carragher described Clemence as “An @LFC giant who was also a giant of a man” while goalkeeper David James, who whose career mirrored Clemence’s in playing for Liverpool and England, wrote “I’m deeply saddened to hear the passing of Ray Clemence, Clem was my coach with @England for more than a decade.

